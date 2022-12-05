ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 6 days ago
Another high-level staffer is bidding adieu to her time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's Archewell brand, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second person to leave in recent days.

Rebecca Sananès , who served as head of audio while overseeing Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes with Meghan , will be making her departure after more than a year at the company, according to well-placed sources.

She officially joined Archewell in August 2021 — just weeks after being hired — having worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot podcast.

Sananès is looking forward to launching her own project, Page Six reported on Monday.

Other insiders told The Telegraph that her "transition was always intended," while an unidentified person told the publication that her timing was not the best considering Mandana Dayani recently announced she would be leaving.

Dayani was appointed as President and the Chief Operating Officer of Archewell last September.

"Ms. Dayani was brought on during their parental leave to move the company and its projects forward. She has continued to shape its vision and future successfully," a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, said.

"Her transition was mutually planned, with intent for the Duke and Duchess to now take full lead of their company," the statement continued, noting there will be no replacement for the position after her amicable exit. "Ms. Dayani is fully supportive of the Duke and Duchess in their new leadership roles, and they remain friends."

It's now claimed that Serena Regan will take over for Sananès, RadarOnline.com has discovered, as the royal family anticipates a media frenzy with the release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series this month and his forthcoming memoir, Spare , in January 2023.

Insiders previously told RadarOnline.com that Harry made it crystal clear to his family that he will not cancel his upcoming tell-all book but would tone it down and update excerpts to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth .

"The book is the key to Harry's future in the family ," said the sources, noting it depends on how explosive the allegations are. If it crosses the line, "trust will be permanently damaged, and he will never again be welcomed into the new King's inner circle."

Comments / 8

Guest
3d ago

Their TRUTH needed to be toned down? So it’s not really their full truth…..to maybe keep titles? All for sale with them…that’s the TRUTH

Reply
8
Cat
4d ago

The two narcissists are going to loose a lot more if they keep their yaps a flapping

Reply(1)
13
Pam McKenzie
3d ago

so sad that he tried on his family. she is using Harry and then he will be without nothing.

Reply
5
