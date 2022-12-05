ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PGIM Investments announces ETF closure

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PGIM Investments, LLC announced today plans to close and liquidate the PGIM Quant Solutions Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (PQIN). ; the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants will be. Jan. 6, 2023. . The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets and distribute the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Korean Reinsurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Korean Reinsurance Company (KRE) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect KRE’s balance sheet strength, which...
Researcher from University of Economics in Katowice Provides Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Risk Management (Stock Indices Breakdown during the Pandemic as the Most Dynamic Bear Market in History: Consequences for Individual …): Insurance – Risk Management

-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The breakdown of stock indices is an obvious part of the financial market cycle.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. University of Economics.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events

On December 8, 2022 , Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") announced downgrades. United Insurance Holdings Corp. "the Company") to BB+ from BBB- and the insurance financial strength rating. ("IFSR") for the Company's insurance subsidiary,. United Property and Casualty. Insurance Company. ("UPC") to B+ from BB-. KBRA also affirmed the...
Warburg Pincus to Acquire K2 Insurance Services from Lee Equity Partners: K2 Insurance Services

(“K2”), a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, announced that. , a leading global growth investor, has agreed to acquire the company from. (“Lee Equity”) a growth oriented middle market private equity firm. The investment will support K2’s continued growth strategy, including M&A and de-novo incubation, and its commitment to offering best-in-class services to clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Medical expense insurance, the challenges

The Antitrust Commission performed a kind of CAT scan of the multi-million dollar medical insurance market in Mexico and its diagnosis is serious and the prognosis is guarded. In Mexico, the Medical Insurance market is worth 92 billion pesos a year and 13 million people are covered by it. The hospital chains with the largest infrastructure are located mainly…
Reinsurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Berkshire Hathaway, Great-West Lifeco, Munich Re, PartnerRe

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Reinsurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Reinsurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group

Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits

On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth – Technavio

Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.,. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. , Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp.,. , Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc,. Howden Broking Group Ltd. , Direct Line Insurance Group Plc,. OCTO Telematics S.p.A. , and. The Travelers...
ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
Insurer: Add full in-force life insurance illustration to regulation remix

A state regulator panel has closed an initial comment period on potential changes to the overall life insurance illustration regulation. Any changes to the regulation would be a highly sensitive, extended process difficult to complete, regulators say, so the Indexed Universal Life Illustration Subgroup is proceeding cautiously. The advertised comment...
