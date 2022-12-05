Read full article on original website
PGIM Investments announces ETF closure
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PGIM Investments, LLC announced today plans to close and liquidate the PGIM Quant Solutions Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (PQIN). ; the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants will be. Jan. 6, 2023. . The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets and distribute the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Korean Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Korean Reinsurance Company (KRE) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect KRE’s balance sheet strength, which...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (. UnitedHealth Group. ) (. Minnetonka, MN. ) [NYSE: UNH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial...
Researcher from University of Economics in Katowice Provides Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Risk Management (Stock Indices Breakdown during the Pandemic as the Most Dynamic Bear Market in History: Consequences for Individual …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The breakdown of stock indices is an obvious part of the financial market cycle.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. University of Economics.
Thinking about trading options or stock in Broadcom, Baidu, Chubb, Amazon, or Tesla?
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report. Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock. Stock Report - Measures...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of WAICA Reinsurance Corporation PLC; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of. WAICA Reinsurance Corporation PLC. (WAICA Re) (. Sierra Leone. ). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit...
Best's Review Talks to MassMutual’s CEO About Preparations for Potentially Challenging Year
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review spoke with Massachusetts Mutual Chairman and CEO. about how the life insurer plans to meet the coming year’s challenges. As 2022 draws to a close, he seeks to build on the company’s strengths in technology and annuities as a number of issues, such as inflation, interest rates, the Russian invasion of.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
On December 8, 2022 , Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") announced downgrades. United Insurance Holdings Corp. "the Company") to BB+ from BBB- and the insurance financial strength rating. ("IFSR") for the Company's insurance subsidiary,. United Property and Casualty. Insurance Company. ("UPC") to B+ from BB-. KBRA also affirmed the...
Warburg Pincus to Acquire K2 Insurance Services from Lee Equity Partners: K2 Insurance Services
(“K2”), a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, announced that. , a leading global growth investor, has agreed to acquire the company from. (“Lee Equity”) a growth oriented middle market private equity firm. The investment will support K2’s continued growth strategy, including M&A and de-novo incubation, and its commitment to offering best-in-class services to clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Medical expense insurance, the challenges
The Antitrust Commission performed a kind of CAT scan of the multi-million dollar medical insurance market in Mexico and its diagnosis is serious and the prognosis is guarded. In Mexico, the Medical Insurance market is worth 92 billion pesos a year and 13 million people are covered by it. The hospital chains with the largest infrastructure are located mainly…
Reinsurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Berkshire Hathaway, Great-West Lifeco, Munich Re, PartnerRe
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Reinsurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Reinsurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Bank of America Securities
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by. Bank of America Securities. . The presentation is scheduled for. Monday, December 12, 2022. , at. 11:00 a.m....
Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth – Technavio
Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.,. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. , Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp.,. , Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc,. Howden Broking Group Ltd. , Direct Line Insurance Group Plc,. OCTO Telematics S.p.A. , and. The Travelers...
ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
Fed's last yearly meeting, CPI, economic reports, jobless claims will give better idea on US economy
The economic outlook of inflation and consumer prices should be made clearer by week's end after numerous reports are released.
Insurer: Add full in-force life insurance illustration to regulation remix
A state regulator panel has closed an initial comment period on potential changes to the overall life insurance illustration regulation. Any changes to the regulation would be a highly sensitive, extended process difficult to complete, regulators say, so the Indexed Universal Life Illustration Subgroup is proceeding cautiously. The advertised comment...
