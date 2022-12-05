Read full article on original website
Related
FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.
Warburg Pincus to Acquire K2 Insurance Services from Lee Equity Partners: K2 Insurance Services
(“K2”), a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, announced that. , a leading global growth investor, has agreed to acquire the company from. (“Lee Equity”) a growth oriented middle market private equity firm. The investment will support K2’s continued growth strategy, including M&A and de-novo incubation, and its commitment to offering best-in-class services to clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (. UnitedHealth Group. ) (. Minnetonka, MN. ) [NYSE: UNH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial...
The FSB Endorses An Improved Framework For The Assessment And Mitigation Of Systemic Risk In The Insurance Sector And Discontinues Annual Identification Of Global Systemically Important Insurers (G-SIIs)
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today issued the following public communication. International Association of Insurance Supervisors. (IAIS) reviewed whether to either discontinue or re-establish an annual identification of global systemically important insurers (G-SIIs),/1 based on the initial years of implementation of the IAIS Holistic Framework for the assessment and mitigation of systemic risk in the insurance sector./2 The FSB decided to discontinue the annual identification of G-SIIs. Going forward the FSB will utilise assessments available through the Holistic Framework to inform its considerations of systemic risk in the insurance sector.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Korean Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Korean Reinsurance Company (KRE) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect KRE’s balance sheet strength, which...
Adobe, Doma and Plaid layoffs affect hundreds of workers
Dec. 8— Creative software maker Adobe is cutting around 100 sales jobs, startup Plaid is laying off 260 workers and digital title insurer Doma is eliminating 515 positions, adding to the. San Francisco- based Doma is eliminating 40% of its workforce amid a housing market downturn,. according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
PGIM Investments announces ETF closure
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PGIM Investments, LLC announced today plans to close and liquidate the PGIM Quant Solutions Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (PQIN). ; the final day for creations or redemptions by authorized participants will be. Jan. 6, 2023. . The Fund will cease operations, withdraw its assets and distribute the...
Insurer: Add full in-force life insurance illustration to regulation remix
A state regulator panel has closed an initial comment period on potential changes to the overall life insurance illustration regulation. Any changes to the regulation would be a highly sensitive, extended process difficult to complete, regulators say, so the Indexed Universal Life Illustration Subgroup is proceeding cautiously. The advertised comment...
Patent Issued for Cloaking and watermark of non-coded information (USPTO 11509922): The Quantum Group Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Guillama, Noel J. ( Wellington , FL, US), Heath, Chester A. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A particular challenge in the fields of medicine and, indeed, healthcare generally is public acceptance of electronic healthcare records by the general public. Of specific concern to patients specifically, is the security, origin and accuracy of an individual’s records. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, aka “HIPPA” was partly developed to improve the secure portability and continuity of health information in an environment of electronic healthcare records, but it cannot assure security. Like many laws, it specifies particular anticipated abuses and provides penalties for infraction after the fact. In an environment of commonplace identity theft and database intrusion, there evolves a need for making clandestine location of healthcare records difficult, while assuring the accuracy of such data with specific association to individuals and the historical development of such data.”
Best's Review Talks to MassMutual’s CEO About Preparations for Potentially Challenging Year
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review spoke with Massachusetts Mutual Chairman and CEO. about how the life insurer plans to meet the coming year’s challenges. As 2022 draws to a close, he seeks to build on the company’s strengths in technology and annuities as a number of issues, such as inflation, interest rates, the Russian invasion of.
Reports Summarize Risk Management Research from LUMSA University (An Overview of Security Breach Probability Models): Insurance – Risk Management
-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Cybersecurity breach probability functions describe how cybersecurity investments impact the actual vulnerability to cyberattacks through the probability of success of the attack.”. The news editors obtained a quote...
Brookfield Reinsurance successfully completes Special Distribution
BROOKFIELD , NEWS, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of shares of. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager shares”) to...
POLL-U.S. headed for shallow recession, no respite from rate hikes yet
BENGALURU, Dec 9- The U.S. economy is headed for a short, shallow recession over the next year, according to economists polled by Reuters, who unanimously expect the Federal Reserve to opt for a smaller 50 basis point interest rate hike on Dec. 14. The Fed has at least another half-point to raise rates early in the new year, with inflation still well above the 2% target,…
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Ghana Reinsurance Plc; Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb-” (Fair) from “bb” (Fair) of. Ghana Reinsurance Plc. (Ghana Re) (. Ghana. ). Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London
PEMBROKE , Bermuda --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that. -based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to.
Medical expense insurance, the challenges
The Antitrust Commission performed a kind of CAT scan of the multi-million dollar medical insurance market in Mexico and its diagnosis is serious and the prognosis is guarded. In Mexico, the Medical Insurance market is worth 92 billion pesos a year and 13 million people are covered by it. The hospital chains with the largest infrastructure are located mainly…
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0