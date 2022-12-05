ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Dillon Francis kicks off Wynn Winter Series party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winter cold is not stopping the party in Las Vegas. Encore Beach Club at the Wynn kicked off its three-day Winter Series. Dillon Francis kept it hot in the winter room with his live DJ set on Saturday. RL Grime continues the winter celebration...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

John Katsilometes talks how Celine Dion, Aerosmith news affects Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about some of the big news surrounding music stars familiar to Las Vegas. He talked about the latest with Celine Dion and Aerosmith. He also shares some good news on Wayne Newton's show and previews Sebastian Maniscalco at the Encore Theater.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lumpia Festival comes to the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kick off the holidays with a Christmas feast from the Las Vegas Lumpia Festival. The foodie event invites the valley to celebrate Christmas Filipino style with live entertainment and a grand lumpia eating contest. The two-day event launches at the Craig Ranch Regional Park on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County offering day camps ahead of upcoming winter break

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County will offer multiple-day camps running through the upcoming winter break for students aged six to 12. According to the county, day camp programs are a safe place for youth to create, explore, and make new friends during the two-week break. Camps will be...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Vegas Test Kitchen celebrates two years in downtown

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community joined in celebrating one of downtown's favorite eateries on Sunday. Vegas Test Kitchen marked two years downtown with a culinary party for the whole community. Throughout its journey, Downtown Las Vegas’ first food hall has shared its kitchen with 75 concepts...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday help from Honey Salt and Buddy V's

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a good last-minute gift or maybe somewhere to eat on New Year's Eve?. Honey Salt and Buddy V's have you covered. Joining me now with more is the principal and managing director of Blau and Associates, Kim Canteenwalla.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada gas prices fall ahead of holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families are getting ready for a holiday road trip as the Christmas season approaches. As travelers are preparing to hit the road, Nevada is seeing gas prices fall. Experts with Gas Buddy believe the national average of fuel could hit $3 by the end of...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

UMC hosts holiday celebration for pediatric burn survivors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC is bringing the holiday spirit to its pediatric burn survivors. The UMC Lions Burn Care Center hosted the "Lil' Roar" holiday celebration on Saturday. Local firefighters joined patients in fire truck tours, outdoor games, and a teddy bear clinic. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UMC Children's Hospital hosts Lights of Love holiday event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — First responders from across the valley are helping to bring some light to local children's hospitals. UMC hosted its Lights of Love holiday event on Thursday. Santa joined first responders outside the children's hospital holding flashlights and putting up colorful neon lights. Their actions are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County firefighters kick off 'Fill the Fire Truck' toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County firefighters kicked off their three-week-long toy drive with the community on Saturday. The Clark County Fire Department partnered up with the firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for the 21st annual "Fill the Fire Truck" holiday toy drive. Fire engines and volunteer off-duty...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Spring Valley neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is injured and another person is in custody after a shooting in a Spring Valley neighborhood Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 9:35 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of S. Decatur Boulevard, south of Sahara Avenue, said Officer Misael Para with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD to pay for AP student test fees

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County School District, the fifth-largest in the nation, will begin covering student fees for Advanced Placement exams. The money will come from federal grants. High school students enrolled in an AP class must pass an exam to receive college credit. The district has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV

