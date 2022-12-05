Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Dillon Francis kicks off Wynn Winter Series party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winter cold is not stopping the party in Las Vegas. Encore Beach Club at the Wynn kicked off its three-day Winter Series. Dillon Francis kept it hot in the winter room with his live DJ set on Saturday. RL Grime continues the winter celebration...
news3lv.com
Come meet Las Vegas Desert Dogs athletes at Glittering Lights this Sunday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Those looking to meet Las Vegas' newest lacrosse athletes can do so this weekend at a popular holiday attraction. Glittering Lights will welcome the Las Vegas Desert Dogs to their holiday attraction on Sunday, December 11, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The athletes will...
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks how Celine Dion, Aerosmith news affects Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about some of the big news surrounding music stars familiar to Las Vegas. He talked about the latest with Celine Dion and Aerosmith. He also shares some good news on Wayne Newton's show and previews Sebastian Maniscalco at the Encore Theater.
news3lv.com
Lumpia Festival comes to the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kick off the holidays with a Christmas feast from the Las Vegas Lumpia Festival. The foodie event invites the valley to celebrate Christmas Filipino style with live entertainment and a grand lumpia eating contest. The two-day event launches at the Craig Ranch Regional Park on...
news3lv.com
Vegas Test Kitchen celebrates two-year anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Test Kitchen is celebrating its second anniversary this weekend. Founder Jolene Mannina and fan favorite Chef Justin Hall joined us to talk about what they have planned.
news3lv.com
Clark County offering day camps ahead of upcoming winter break
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County will offer multiple-day camps running through the upcoming winter break for students aged six to 12. According to the county, day camp programs are a safe place for youth to create, explore, and make new friends during the two-week break. Camps will be...
news3lv.com
Vegas Test Kitchen celebrates two years in downtown
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community joined in celebrating one of downtown's favorite eateries on Sunday. Vegas Test Kitchen marked two years downtown with a culinary party for the whole community. Throughout its journey, Downtown Las Vegas’ first food hall has shared its kitchen with 75 concepts...
news3lv.com
News 3's Krystal Allan receives honor at 2022 Athena International Awards
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 is recognizing and honoring local women in the business world. The Women's Chamber of Commerce hosted its 19th annual Athena International Awards at The Orleans on Friday. News 3's Krystal Allan was honored for her work highlighting community heroes who make a difference...
news3lv.com
Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
news3lv.com
Holiday help from Honey Salt and Buddy V's
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a good last-minute gift or maybe somewhere to eat on New Year's Eve?. Honey Salt and Buddy V's have you covered. Joining me now with more is the principal and managing director of Blau and Associates, Kim Canteenwalla.
news3lv.com
Several high-profile Las Vegas defenders undergoing competency hearings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s hard to imagine anyone who knows you better. They share your birthday and so many physical characteristics. That’s how it was for Judi Fergason and Jodi DeVries. They grew up with a nearly idyllic childhood in Southern California. “With all our friends...
news3lv.com
Nevada gas prices fall ahead of holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Families are getting ready for a holiday road trip as the Christmas season approaches. As travelers are preparing to hit the road, Nevada is seeing gas prices fall. Experts with Gas Buddy believe the national average of fuel could hit $3 by the end of...
news3lv.com
UMC hosts holiday celebration for pediatric burn survivors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UMC is bringing the holiday spirit to its pediatric burn survivors. The UMC Lions Burn Care Center hosted the "Lil' Roar" holiday celebration on Saturday. Local firefighters joined patients in fire truck tours, outdoor games, and a teddy bear clinic. The Firefighters of Southern Nevada...
news3lv.com
UMC Children's Hospital hosts Lights of Love holiday event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — First responders from across the valley are helping to bring some light to local children's hospitals. UMC hosted its Lights of Love holiday event on Thursday. Santa joined first responders outside the children's hospital holding flashlights and putting up colorful neon lights. Their actions are...
news3lv.com
Clark County firefighters kick off 'Fill the Fire Truck' toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County firefighters kicked off their three-week-long toy drive with the community on Saturday. The Clark County Fire Department partnered up with the firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation for the 21st annual "Fill the Fire Truck" holiday toy drive. Fire engines and volunteer off-duty...
news3lv.com
Jan. 6 rioter arrested in Las Vegas sentenced to more than 5 years in prison
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man convicted of taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. A federal judge sentenced Ronald Sandlin to 63 months of incarceration, along with three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.
news3lv.com
New trial date set for for woman charged with crashing into crowd on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new trial date has been set for 2023 in the case of a woman accused of intentionally driving her car into a crowd on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, killing one person and injuring several others. Court records show that a jury trial is...
news3lv.com
1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Spring Valley neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is injured and another person is in custody after a shooting in a Spring Valley neighborhood Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 9:35 a.m. to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of S. Decatur Boulevard, south of Sahara Avenue, said Officer Misael Para with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Clark County provides free pet vaccines, microchipping at 'Animals at the Amp'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate your furry friends with Clark County's upcoming 'Animals at the Amp' event. The free event kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center's outdoor amphitheater. Guests are invited to bring their leashed pets and...
news3lv.com
CCSD to pay for AP student test fees
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County School District, the fifth-largest in the nation, will begin covering student fees for Advanced Placement exams. The money will come from federal grants. High school students enrolled in an AP class must pass an exam to receive college credit. The district has been...
