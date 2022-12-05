Sun Life and the Boston Celtics close out the 9th annual #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes campaign with $155,000 donation to YMCA of Greater Boston

who has served as President and CEO of both Foresters Financial and. In his most recent role as President and CEO of Foresters Financial, Boyle led the strategic repositioning of the company, rebranding a mid-sized fraternal insurer as a market-leading disruptor, rationalizing its product line to include innovative wellness focused benefits, expanding omnichannel distribution and enabling same-day mobile transaction processing.

OMAHA, NE ・ 21 HOURS AGO