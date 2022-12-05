Sun Life and the Boston Celtics close out the 9th annual #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes campaign with $155,000 donation to YMCA of Greater Boston

Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its affiliates. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) (
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Life Insurance Corporation (International) B.S.C. (c)
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” (Fair) of. Life Insurance Corporation. (International) B.S.C. (c) (LICI) (. Bahrain. ). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect LICI’s balance...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brit Reinsurance (Bermuda) Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Brit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Mountain Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Mountain Life Insurance Company. (Mountain Life) (. Lexington, KY. ). The outlook of these Credit...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Badger Mutual Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Badger Mutual Insurance Company. (Badger) (. Milwaukee, WI. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Badger’s balance sheet strength,...
James Boyle Elected to Mutual of Omaha Board of Directors
who has served as President and CEO of both Foresters Financial and. In his most recent role as President and CEO of Foresters Financial, Boyle led the strategic repositioning of the company, rebranding a mid-sized fraternal insurer as a market-leading disruptor, rationalizing its product line to include innovative wellness focused benefits, expanding omnichannel distribution and enabling same-day mobile transaction processing.
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company’s Surplus Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “aa-” (Superior) to the. that were recently issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company’s (MassMutual) (. Springfield, MA. ). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. All other Long-Term IRs of...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Oxford Insurance Company MT LLC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C. (DNI) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit...
Westland Insurance acquires Gateway Insurance Group and Hutcheson, Reynolds & Caswell Insurance
Surrey, BC /Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen. and Hutcheson, Reynolds & Caswell has offices in the. . These acquisitions expand Westland’s already robust Property and Casualty (P&C) practice and grow its presence in the strategically important. Ontario. and. Atlantic Canada. region. “We’re thrilled to welcome...
Commercial Vehicle Insurance Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : AXA, Travelers Group, Tokyo Marine
PICC (. Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/150622-global-commercial-vehicle-insurance-market#utm_source=SBWireShubhangi. Definition:. A. Commercial Vehicle Insurance. is a customized motor insurance policy to cover for damages and losses caused to or by a commercial vehicle and the respective owner-driver. This could include damages and losses in situations...
AmeriLife’s Agent Support Group Announces New Leadership & Company Name
--News Direct-- (ASG), one of the oldest and most established life insurance brokerages in the. (“AmeriLife”), today announced the elevation of. , who recently announced his retirement after leading. Agent Support Group. through 50 years of growth and innovation. Scheiner will take over day-to day operations while focusing...
Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires Virginia-based Clarke & Sampson
C&S is a third- generation independent insurance agency with roots back to 1946. They provide business and personal insurance solutions, as well as specialty capabilities for political organizations, trade unions, nonprofits and more. "We are delighted to have. ,. ,. Scott Jefferson. and their talented team join us," said. Scott...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for Folgate Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of. Folgate Insurance Company Limited. (. Folgate. ) (. United Kingdom. )....
Best’s Commentary: Florida Government Seeks to Repair Property Insurance Market
Legislators prepare another special legislative session to help stabilize its troubled property insurance market, AM Best is of the view that without immediate and substantive long-term legislative reforms, the potential for further insurer insolvencies remains. The Best’s Commentary, “Florida Government Seeks to Repair Property Insurance Market,” states that many market...
US futures fall after hotter-than-expected inflation report
U.S. futures took a U-turn early Friday after the government released its producer prices report showing that although inflation eased last month, it was still hot enough to likely keep the Federal Reserve on course for another big interest rate increase when it meets next week
Veterinary eye care market size is estimated to grow by USD 788.78 million from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by rising pet ownership- Technavio
NEW YORK , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The veterinary eye care market size is estimated to grow by. from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.65% according to Technavio. The rising pet ownership is notably driving the veterinary eye care services market growth. However, factors such as the stringent regulatory approval process of drugs may impede the market growth.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Brattleboro Reformer (VT) company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on lavish perks such as. apartments and luxury cars, in a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business. A jury found two corporate entities at the. Trump Organization. guilty on all 17...
Two Columbus investors fall victim to national investment scheme
CBS - 3 WRBL (Columbus, GA) COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Columbus investors fell victim to a national fraud scheme that defrauded them more than. United States Attorney's Office for Middle District of Georgia. . Today, the. Securities and Exchange Commission. (SEC) charged venture capital firm. Vika Ventures LLC.
