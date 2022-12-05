Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver to vote on three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Related
Chargers improve playoff stock with takedown of Dolphins
Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown Sunday night as the Los Angeles Chargers leaped over the New
Alabama football: 3 players Crimson Tide must target in transfer portal
Now that the 2022 college football regular season has concluded, offseason activities have officially begun. This includes the coaching carousel, recruiting and, most notably, the transfer portal. Below, we’ll take a look at some targets for Alabama football. The transfer portal has turned college football upside down since its...
Deion Sanders’ bold Colorado football recruiting message should scare nation
Deion Sanders, the newest head coach of the Colorado football team, has some unfinished business with Jackson State. The Tigers are playing in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central. Sanders confirmed in a recent interview that he would be coaching the undefeated Tigers in the bowl game. But the ex-NFL star then made his […] The post Deion Sanders’ bold Colorado football recruiting message should scare nation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is once again a finalist for the Heisman award. After finishing fourth in voting last season, he now has his sights set on taking the award home this 2022. The 2022 Heisman class features several elite talents. Stroud will be going against TCU’s Max Duggan, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, and USC’s […] The post CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6
Broncos nation did not ride with quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw a pick 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Willie Gay Jr. picks off Russell Wilson and takes it to the 🏠pic.twitter.com/8iaV0scW7r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022 Where Chiefs quarterback succeeded with a no-look touchdown flip to running back Jerick McKinnon, the […] The post Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw had a monster game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Brady and the Buccaneers were suffocated by San Francisco’s defense which was led by Greenlaw, who had his way on the field. Greenlaw recorded 15 total tackles (10 solo) and also had an interception […] The post ‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey’s latest feat moves him into Jim Brown’s company historically
Christian McCaffrey has long been one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the league. He continued to perform at a peak level in the San Francisco 49ers’ 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. This is Christian McCaffrey's 11th career game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown, tying Jim […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s latest feat moves him into Jim Brown’s company historically appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Patrick Mahomes’ no-look flip touchdown sends twitter into a frenzy
In the life of an NFL fan, three constants will always remain: Death, taxes, and Kansas City Chiefs twitter exploding after quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes an impossible throw during the NFL regular season. The Chiefs signal caller threw a no-look pass on 3rd-and-two, quickly evading pressure from Denver Broncos pass...
Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Week 14, per the Chiefs’ Twitter account. The 23-year old has been limited all season long due to various ailments. He’s appeared in just 5 total games between the New York Giants and Chiefs in 2022. Kansas City comes into their Week 14 clash […] The post Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed
Caleb Williams blew his competition for the 2022 Heisman Trophy out of the water. The USC Trojans quarterback dominated the votes completely, coming away with 2,031 total points — over 600 points more than runner-up quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs. Williams got 544 first-place votes, while Duggan only had 188. No other […] The post Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes joins Tom Brady with yet another historic feat in win over Broncos
Since entering the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made jaw-dropping plays and etched his name as one of, if not the best young passer in the league. But after beating the Broncos in Week 13, Mahomes has joined an elite list that features Tom Brady amongst two other legendary quarterbacks. The Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes joins Tom Brady with yet another historic feat in win over Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate
The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy captures Tom Brady feat no QB has ever done before
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his first career start in Week 14 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he certainly impressed with his incredible showing. Even better, Purdy actually made history with a Brady feat that no other quarterback has done before. By leading the...
Shannon Sharpe drops bold Jalen Hurts MVP take that will leave Patrick Mahomes motivated
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has taken the NFL world by storm. After another dazzling performance in Week 13 against the Giants, Hall of Famer and media personality Shannon Sharpe has made his MVP pick; and it won’t make Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes happy. Following Philly’s 48-22 victory over...
Cooper Kupp reacts to witnessing Baker Mayfield save Rams vs. Raiders
In recent weeks, the Los Angeles Rams lost two of their most important offensive pieces in quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Thus, the Rams needed someone to step up to become a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season, and they were able to get it from Baker Mayfield of all places, after LA claimed the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft off waivers following his release from the Carolina Panthers.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard reaches Emmitt Smith, Terrell Owens territory with incredible feat vs. Texans
Tony Pollard is continuing to make the most out of his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys. Pollard entered the Cowboys’ Week 14 home matchup against the Houston Texans leading the team in multiple stats, including yards from scrimmage (1,111). He also already reached a career-high in total touchdowns with 10 on the year. Pollard […] The post Cowboys RB Tony Pollard reaches Emmitt Smith, Terrell Owens territory with incredible feat vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett’s response to Heisman Trophy haters
Stetson Bennett gets no respect. The Georgia football quarterback has authored a worthy sequel to the Bulldogs’ 2021 national title, as he has led the program to an undefeated season and their second straight College Football Playoff berth. All the while, Bennett has produced quality numbers and has earned a place as a Heisman Trophy […] The post Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett’s response to Heisman Trophy haters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0