ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ bold Colorado football recruiting message should scare nation

Deion Sanders, the newest head coach of the Colorado football team, has some unfinished business with Jackson State. The Tigers are playing in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central. Sanders confirmed in a recent interview that he would be coaching the undefeated Tigers in the bowl game. But the ex-NFL star then made his […] The post Deion Sanders’ bold Colorado football recruiting message should scare nation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is once again a finalist for the Heisman award. After finishing fourth in voting last season, he now has his sights set on taking the award home this 2022. The 2022 Heisman class features several elite talents. Stroud will be going against TCU’s Max Duggan, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, and USC’s […] The post CJ Stroud: Ohio State football star must win Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6

Broncos nation did not ride with quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw a pick 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Willie Gay Jr. picks off Russell Wilson and takes it to the 🏠pic.twitter.com/8iaV0scW7r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022 Where Chiefs quarterback succeeded with a no-look touchdown flip to running back Jerick McKinnon, the […] The post Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw had a monster game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Brady and the Buccaneers were suffocated by San Francisco’s defense which was led by Greenlaw, who had his way on the field. Greenlaw recorded 15 total tackles (10 solo) and also had an interception […] The post ‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey’s latest feat moves him into Jim Brown’s company historically

Christian McCaffrey has long been one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the league. He continued to perform at a peak level in the San Francisco 49ers’ 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. This is Christian McCaffrey's 11th career game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown, tying Jim […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s latest feat moves him into Jim Brown’s company historically appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been ruled out for Week 14, per the Chiefs’ Twitter account. The 23-year old has been limited all season long due to various ailments. He’s appeared in just 5 total games between the New York Giants and Chiefs in 2022. Kansas City comes into their Week 14 clash […] The post Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney’s final Week 14 status won’t please Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed

Caleb Williams blew his competition for the 2022 Heisman Trophy out of the water. The USC Trojans quarterback dominated the votes completely, coming away with 2,031 total points — over 600 points more than runner-up quarterback Max Duggan of the TCU Horned Frogs. Williams got 544 first-place votes, while Duggan only had 188. No other […] The post Heisman Trophy final voting results after Caleb Williams’ win, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes joins Tom Brady with yet another historic feat in win over Broncos

Since entering the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made jaw-dropping plays and etched his name as one of, if not the best young passer in the league. But after beating the Broncos in Week 13, Mahomes has joined an elite list that features Tom Brady amongst two other legendary quarterbacks. The Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes joins Tom Brady with yet another historic feat in win over Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate

The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Cooper Kupp reacts to witnessing Baker Mayfield save Rams vs. Raiders

In recent weeks, the Los Angeles Rams lost two of their most important offensive pieces in quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Thus, the Rams needed someone to step up to become a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season, and they were able to get it from Baker Mayfield of all places, after LA claimed the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft off waivers following his release from the Carolina Panthers.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard reaches Emmitt Smith, Terrell Owens territory with incredible feat vs. Texans

Tony Pollard is continuing to make the most out of his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys. Pollard entered the Cowboys’ Week 14 home matchup against the Houston Texans leading the team in multiple stats, including yards from scrimmage (1,111). He also already reached a career-high in total touchdowns with 10 on the year. Pollard […] The post Cowboys RB Tony Pollard reaches Emmitt Smith, Terrell Owens territory with incredible feat vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett’s response to Heisman Trophy haters

Stetson Bennett gets no respect. The Georgia football quarterback has authored a worthy sequel to the Bulldogs’ 2021 national title, as he has led the program to an undefeated season and their second straight College Football Playoff berth. All the while, Bennett has produced quality numbers and has earned a place as a Heisman Trophy […] The post Georgia football QB Stetson Bennett’s response to Heisman Trophy haters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy