Best’s Market Segment Report: AM Best Assigns Positive Outlook to Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Market Segment

Best's Review Talks to MassMutual’s CEO About Preparations for Potentially Challenging Year
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review spoke with Massachusetts Mutual Chairman and CEO. about how the life insurer plans to meet the coming year’s challenges. As 2022 draws to a close, he seeks to build on the company’s strengths in technology and annuities as a number of issues, such as inflation, interest rates, the Russian invasion of.
Researcher from University of Economics in Katowice Provides Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Risk Management (Stock Indices Breakdown during the Pandemic as the Most Dynamic Bear Market in History: Consequences for Individual …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The breakdown of stock indices is an obvious part of the financial market cycle.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. University of Economics.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (. UnitedHealth Group. ) (. Minnetonka, MN. ) [NYSE: UNH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of China Taiping Insurance (HK) Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CTPI(HK)’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of WAICA Reinsurance Corporation PLC; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of. WAICA Reinsurance Corporation PLC. (WAICA Re) (. Sierra Leone. ). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Salud, Compañía de Seguros, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Salud, Compañía de. Seguros, S.A. (Gsalud) (. Mexico City, Mexico. )....
Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth – Technavio
Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.,. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. , Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp.,. , Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc,. Howden Broking Group Ltd. , Direct Line Insurance Group Plc,. OCTO Telematics S.p.A. , and. The Travelers...
Brookfield Reinsurance successfully completes Special Distribution
BROOKFIELD , NEWS, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of shares of. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager shares”) to...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of CUNA Mutual Holding Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. (MEMBERS Life). Both companies are life/health subsidiaries of. CUNA Mutual Holding Company. (. CUNA Mutual. ) and collectively referred to as. CMFG Life...
ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
On December 8, 2022 , Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") announced downgrades. United Insurance Holdings Corp. "the Company") to BB+ from BBB- and the insurance financial strength rating. ("IFSR") for the Company's insurance subsidiary,. United Property and Casualty. Insurance Company. ("UPC") to B+ from BB-. KBRA also affirmed the...
Thinking about trading options or stock in Broadcom, Baidu, Chubb, Amazon, or Tesla?
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report. Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock. Stock Report - Measures...
FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.
AXIS Appoints Andy Maher as Head of Cyber and Technology, London
PEMBROKE , Bermuda --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. ("AXIS" or the “Company”) (NYSE: AXS), announced today that. -based team of underwriters, and will focus on developing the team and enhancing the range of products and services that the team offers to its distribution partners and customers globally. He reports to.
Tradesman Saver’s Tips For Reviewing Your Public Liability Insurance Broker
Sutton , South London , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the cost of living hitting tradesmen and independent contractors more each day, it’s no surprise that workers of all kinds are looking to cut costs where they can. One area that a significant number of tradespeople are scared to review is their insurance policies. With a combination of legal requirements, complex language and different coverages, it can be extremely difficult to review your public liability insurance broker objectively.
Warburg Pincus to Acquire K2 Insurance Services from Lee Equity Partners: K2 Insurance Services
(“K2”), a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, announced that. , a leading global growth investor, has agreed to acquire the company from. (“Lee Equity”) a growth oriented middle market private equity firm. The investment will support K2’s continued growth strategy, including M&A and de-novo incubation, and its commitment to offering best-in-class services to clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Bank of America Securities
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by. Bank of America Securities. . The presentation is scheduled for. Monday, December 12, 2022. , at. 11:00 a.m....
Reports Summarize Risk Management Research from LUMSA University (An Overview of Security Breach Probability Models): Insurance – Risk Management
-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Cybersecurity breach probability functions describe how cybersecurity investments impact the actual vulnerability to cyberattacks through the probability of success of the attack.”. The news editors obtained a quote...
