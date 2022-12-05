Huntsman Security Shares 2023 Predictions: Cyber Security Risk Management and Governance to Bring About Industry Change

Read full article on original website
The Noonification: Cyber Security vs Information Security (12/8/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What Product Team Structure is Right for You?. By...
crowdfundinsider.com
TIFIN Announces Asset Management Industry’s SaaS-based AI Platform for Modern Distribution
TIFIN, the wealth AI platform known for its engaging experiences to enable better outcomes, has launched a new platform, TIFIN AMP, that “addresses distribution frictions in the asset management industry.”. This new platform “combines marketing, data science and sales enablement capabilities to drive more intelligent and modern distribution.”
gcaptain.com
MOU signed between SSA and ClassNK to establish framework for cooperation on cyber security research activities
Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) and ClassNK have signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) to establish a framework for cooperation in cyber security research activities. Cyber security has been acknowledged by the maritime industry as a key element to keep ships safe during operations, and to ensure its solid and steady...
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. I am writing today to inform you of the retirement. . Paul is my colleague, partner, and advisor. I will miss him personally and professionally. At the same time, as a friend, I am truly happy for him as he begins a new and much deserved period in his life.
Recent Findings from IPAG Business School Has Provided New Information about Information Technology (The Value of Cross-data Set Analysis for Automobile Insurance Fraud Detection): Information Technology
-- Fresh data on Information Technology are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “This study focuses on personal automobile policies underwritten. Its aim is to provide decision support and to apply new models with good predictive performance and high operational effi-ciency.”
Study Findings from University of Tokyo Broaden Understanding of Insurance (Health, Crime, and the Labor Market: Theory and Policy Analysis): Insurance
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Better health improves labor market outcomes, and better labor market outcomes discourage individuals from engaging in criminal behavior. Therefore, health insurance policies would affect labor market outcomes and criminal behavior.”
Munich Re and HSB Team Up with Schneider Electric to Enable Risk Innovation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HSB, a provider of specialty insurance and technology services and a. subsidiary of global reinsurer Munich Re, today announced they will expand their suite of risk management technologies and financial protections through a strategic agreement with Schneider Electric. HSB. and Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ocean International Reinsurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Ocean Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses...
Great American, Hiscox & Control Risks Announce Expansion to Provide Market-Leading Kidnap & Ransom Insurance
Announced today an expanded collaboration, along with Control Risks, a global specialist risk consultancy. Great American will continue to write Kidnap & Ransom (K&R) business while maintaining its relationship with. Hiscox USA. . Over the next year, all K&R policies will be written on Great American admitted paper, rated “A+”...
Patent Application Titled “Information Security By Preventing Unauthorized Data Access” Published Online (USPTO 20220366076): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Protecting personal information has become a challenge today. Stolen...
RiskTech Leader, Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth
Richmond, Virginia , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SRA), a leading provider of integrated risk and performance management SaaS technology (WatchtowerTM) for the BFSI industry, has appointed. as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company-wide sales strategy and SaaS software sales efforts. No stranger to SRA, David has...
Reports from University of Paris Highlight Recent Findings in Climate Change (The “environment Making State” and Climate Change: the French “cat Nat” Reinsurance Scheme Under Strain): Climate Change
-- Current study results on Climate Change have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “In 2012, SCOR, one of the world’s largest reinsurers, sued the French state, challenging a public-private natural disaster insurance scheme, called the ‘cat nat’ regime. It campaigned in favour of a ‘real’ natural disaster insurance market.”
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for Folgate Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of. Folgate Insurance Company Limited. (. Folgate. ) (. United Kingdom. )....
thefastmode.com
SD-WAN and the Underlay: Transforming Enterprise Networking with Intelligence and Efficiency Featured
Underlay networks can’t be overlooked when deploying SD-WAN. It is often forgotten that the SD-WAN overlay will inherit the attributes of the underlay network. Low-latency underlay networks ensure that SD-WAN will benefit from higher performance with less packet loss and jitter. The SD-WAN market is projected to generate billions...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Life Insurance Corporation (International) B.S.C. (c)
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” (Fair) of. Life Insurance Corporation. (International) B.S.C. (c) (LICI) (. Bahrain. ). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect LICI’s balance...
Patent Issued for Blockchain systems and methods for managing property loan information (USPTO 11501365): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Awasthy, Lokesh ( Santa Clara, CA , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When obtaining and/or refinancing a loan for a personal property asset (e.g., a vehicle, a property or building, etc.), a user or customer may be required to provide information about any existing liens on the personal property asset. In order to decide whether to offer a new loan on the personal property asset, the loan-providing entity may use customer-provided data (e.g., customer data, data about the personal property asset) to determine and/or confirm information about the existing loan. In at least some known systems, the process to retrieve information about the existing loan is a manual process, performed by a human analyst tasked with reaching out to the provider of the existing loan (e.g., over the phone). Generally, loan providers have teams of analysts to perform this process, which is prone to error, inefficient, time-consuming, and (in terms of required personnel) expensive. In at least some cases, a customer may have to wait days to weeks for a response indicating whether they will be offered a new loan.
New Research Reveals Supply Chain Resiliency and Agility are Key Drivers for Process Automation
BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, in collaboration with SAPinsider, today announced the results of new global research that highlights the importance of process automation in building robust supply chains. Findings from the new benchmark report, Process Automation in Supply Chain, show that 51% of respondents cite resiliency as the top supply chain concern driving the need for process automation, with agility close behind at 46%. A backdrop of disruptive world events means businesses are increasingly battling against global supply chain disruption, as well as mounting pressures to keep pace with changing consumer preferences for digital, local, and sustainable goods – resulting in an urgent need for supply chain transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005434/en/ 51% of business leaders cite resiliency as top supply chain concern driving need for process automation (Graphic: Business Wire)
Protecting AI’s Boundless Potential in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence can do amazing things for patients, providers and the healthcare business — but only if the right cyber safeguards are in place. For more than a decade, a cybercrime syndicate known as Evil Corp has tormented organizations around the world with malware and ransomware attacks. And now, it seems, the group has designs on healthcare companies.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
