Ohio State

New Report Finds Child Health Coverage in California Stabilized During Pandemic, Points to Importance of Continuous Coverage Policies

Medi-Cal had stable coverage during the public health emergency. The Medicaid continuous coverage protection was put in place as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and provided states with enhanced funding to ensure individuals with Medicaid kept their coverage. CCF's report examined state-by-state trends in the rate and number of uninsured children between 2019 and 2021, finding improvement in 12 states and stabilization in most others, including.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Crop insurance discount programs applications available

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall to apply for the Crop Insurance Discount Program by. per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums for cover crop acres located within. Iowa. . " Iowa. farmers are continuing to invest in and implement...
IOWA STATE
Mass. dental insurance overhaul signed into law by Sec. of State Galvin [masslive.com]

Dental insurance in Massachusetts could change dramatically in 2024 after Secretary of State. signed a regulation overhauling premiums into law. Bay Staters last month overwhelmingly passed Ballot Question 2, which requires dental insurance companies to spend 83% of premiums on patient care, rather than on administrative expenses, taxes or profits. If carriers spend less than.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NYS out an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments

The state has lost an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments due to the. mismanagement, according to an audit by NYS Comptroller. . A press release from the comptroller's office stated that auditors could not calculate the exact amount due to the DOL's refusal to provide data and that this amount is likely an understatement, as it was based on the DOL's estimated fraud rate for the state's unemployment insurance program in state fiscal year 2020-21.
'There's no overstating' Louisiana insurance crisis

Plaquemine Post South (LA) Louisiana won't have a special legislative session to address the state's growing homeowners insurance crisis as. will do beginning Monday, but Gov. and lawmakers believe they can take steps now to trigger relief until the Legislature convenes on its regular schedule. April 10. . First up:...
LOUISIANA STATE
Hawaii government workers might be able to drop Kaiser health insurance [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]

Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Dec. 6—The state agency that provides health insurance benefits to government workers in. is considering offering employees a special open enrollment period to allow them to switch their health coverage from. Kaiser Permanente. to the. Hawaii Medical Service Association. due to the protracted strike by Kaiser's...
HAWAII STATE
Labor market strong, inflation persists into 2023

The gap between the consumer price index for all urban consumers and the Fed Funds Rate remains too wide to reflect progress toward inflation reduction, according to John Connaughton, director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. The Federal Reserve, which meets again in December, is expected to roll out smaller interest rate increases, but the pace of…
Platkin halts sale of bogus investment packages tied to cannabis products

The New Jersey Bureau of Securities ordered a Las Vegas- based online entity to stop offering fraudulent, unregistered securities in the form of investment packages for cannabis products. In a cease-and-desist notice issued Dec. 6, Buy Cannabis Stocks Investments Inc. was directed to" immediately stop" violating New Jersey' s securities laws by offering bogus…
New Florida lawmakers to tackle property insurance

Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) — The new-look Florida Legislature is coming back to the Capitol to take on an old problem — homeowners insurance — which has worsened since Hurricane Ian tore through the state in September. It was just six months ago that lawmakers...
FLORIDA STATE
Two Illinois Men Charged in Fraudulent Payment Processing Scheme

Two Illinois Men Charged in Fraudulent Payment Processing Scheme. men with bank fraud in connection with payment processing companies they operated. , operated a group of payment processing companies that deposited checks on behalf of merchant-clients. The checks typically were "remotely created checks" (RCCs), which were not signed by the account holder whose account was debited.
CHICAGO, IL
LTA unable to cover debt service due to Ida damage

Damage from Hurricane Ida cut toll revenues for the Louisiana Transportation Authority by 78% in fiscal year 2022, leaving the LTA unable to cover its required debt service payments, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. As a result, all tolling operations, manual collections, and invoicing were idle from August 28, 2021, through June 30, 2022, "the…
LOUISIANA STATE
Camp Hill, PA
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

