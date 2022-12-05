Read full article on original website
Another large insurer is leaving Louisiana — here’s what it means
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state's widening insurance crisis.
Gov. Scott launches voluntary paid family and medical leave program
St. Albans Messenger (VT) Gov. today announced that the State of Vermont has hired The Hartford to create the Vermont Family and Medical Leave Insurance Plan (VT-FMLI), a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that will give all working Vermonters access to affordable paid family and medical leave insurance by 2025.
New Report Finds Child Health Coverage in California Stabilized During Pandemic, Points to Importance of Continuous Coverage Policies
Medi-Cal had stable coverage during the public health emergency. The Medicaid continuous coverage protection was put in place as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and provided states with enhanced funding to ensure individuals with Medicaid kept their coverage. CCF's report examined state-by-state trends in the rate and number of uninsured children between 2019 and 2021, finding improvement in 12 states and stabilization in most others, including.
The number of uninsured Colorado kids has been on the decline. That could change.
Colorado is among the states that made the most progress in a nationwide effort to connect kids with health insurance coverage during the pandemic, according to a report published Wednesday by the. Georgetown University Health Policy Institute's Center for Children and Families. . The number of uninsured children in. Colorado.
Crop insurance discount programs applications available
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall to apply for the Crop Insurance Discount Program by. per acre discount on spring crop insurance premiums for cover crop acres located within. Iowa. . " Iowa. farmers are continuing to invest in and implement...
Mass. dental insurance overhaul signed into law by Sec. of State Galvin [masslive.com]
Dental insurance in Massachusetts could change dramatically in 2024 after Secretary of State. signed a regulation overhauling premiums into law. Bay Staters last month overwhelmingly passed Ballot Question 2, which requires dental insurance companies to spend 83% of premiums on patient care, rather than on administrative expenses, taxes or profits. If carriers spend less than.
NYS out an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments
The state has lost an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance payments due to the. mismanagement, according to an audit by NYS Comptroller. . A press release from the comptroller's office stated that auditors could not calculate the exact amount due to the DOL's refusal to provide data and that this amount is likely an understatement, as it was based on the DOL's estimated fraud rate for the state's unemployment insurance program in state fiscal year 2020-21.
Florida attorney general accuses Kendall business of facilitating fraudulent robocalls
A lawsuit filed in Miami federal court by Florida Attorney General. accuses a business based in a Kendall apartment of being a national leader in transmitting millions of fraudulent foreign robocalls. The suit seeks damages up to. $1,500. per call and. $30,000. per day of continuous violation. Smartbiz Telecom. says...
3 providers to pay $22.5M to settle Medicaid fraud allegations in California
Three providers will pay out $22.5 million across two separate settlements to resolve false claims allegations in California, the Department of Justice announced. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Oklahoma's improvement in child uninsured rate is best in the U.S., researchers say
Oklahoma's recent decline in uninsured children represents the biggest improvement among all states, according to a new report examining the COVID-19 pandemic's impact nationally on child insurance rates. The report, released Wednesday by. Georgetown University's. Center for Children and Families. , shows that in. Oklahoma. the rate of uninsured children...
'There's no overstating' Louisiana insurance crisis
Plaquemine Post South (LA) Louisiana won't have a special legislative session to address the state's growing homeowners insurance crisis as. will do beginning Monday, but Gov. and lawmakers believe they can take steps now to trigger relief until the Legislature convenes on its regular schedule. April 10. . First up:...
Hawaii government workers might be able to drop Kaiser health insurance [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Dec. 6—The state agency that provides health insurance benefits to government workers in. is considering offering employees a special open enrollment period to allow them to switch their health coverage from. Kaiser Permanente. to the. Hawaii Medical Service Association. due to the protracted strike by Kaiser's...
Labor market strong, inflation persists into 2023
The gap between the consumer price index for all urban consumers and the Fed Funds Rate remains too wide to reflect progress toward inflation reduction, according to John Connaughton, director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. The Federal Reserve, which meets again in December, is expected to roll out smaller interest rate increases, but the pace of…
Contention over Medicaid expansion will resume next year in NC
North Carolina lawmakers seem poised to take another stab at expanding Medicaid next year. But many of the same sticking points between the state. on health care policy that precluded Medicaid expansion passing in this year’s legislative session will continue into the one that starts in January. “You won’t...
Platkin halts sale of bogus investment packages tied to cannabis products
The New Jersey Bureau of Securities ordered a Las Vegas- based online entity to stop offering fraudulent, unregistered securities in the form of investment packages for cannabis products. In a cease-and-desist notice issued Dec. 6, Buy Cannabis Stocks Investments Inc. was directed to“ immediately stop” violating New Jersey’ s securities laws by offering bogus…
New Florida lawmakers to tackle property insurance
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) — The new-look Florida Legislature is coming back to the Capitol to take on an old problem — homeowners insurance — which has worsened since Hurricane Ian tore through the state in September. It was just six months ago that lawmakers...
Two Illinois Men Charged in Fraudulent Payment Processing Scheme
Two Illinois Men Charged in Fraudulent Payment Processing Scheme. men with bank fraud in connection with payment processing companies they operated. , operated a group of payment processing companies that deposited checks on behalf of merchant-clients. The checks typically were "remotely created checks" (RCCs), which were not signed by the account holder whose account was debited.
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Florida State Representative has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the. Harding, 35, was accused of making fraudulent applications and fake bank statements to obtain over. $150,000. in pandemic relief for two...
LTA unable to cover debt service due to Ida damage
Damage from Hurricane Ida cut toll revenues for the Louisiana Transportation Authority by 78% in fiscal year 2022, leaving the LTA unable to cover its required debt service payments, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. As a result, all tolling operations, manual collections, and invoicing were idle from August 28, 2021, through June 30, 2022, "the…
