Illinois minimum wage to increase • missing grandfather of 11 found dead • popular restaurant to close
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase on Jan. 1; a grandfather of 11 was found dead after going missing earlier this week in the suburbs; and a popular restaurant in River North is planning to close at the end of the year after 12 years of business.
Skokie Starbucks workers take first step to form union
SKOKIE, Ill. - Skokie Starbucks workers have taken the first steps to form a union. A petition has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The Old Orchard Mall Café could become the first in Skokie to unionize. The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks...
More than 700 families will get gifts through Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program
CHICAGO - Chicago's Christmas in the Wards program will provide gifts to more than 700 families this year. On Saturday, some of those families were treated to a shopping spree at a store at 109th and Doty on the South Side. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined families (including some refugees...
Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
Buffalo Grove police, FBI respond to armed burglary at Bank of America
CHICAGO - Buffalo Grove police and FBI responded to an armed robbery at Bank of America Saturday. There was a large police presence at the Bank of America located at 55 W. Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. Police were on scene by 12:15 p.m. Two individuals were last seen...
Concealed carry holder returns fire at possible carjackers in Loop: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot at when he interrupted a possible attempted carjacking in the Loop Saturday morning. Police say a 31-year-old man was walking to his car parked in the first block of West Randolph Street around 3:37 a.m. when he was shot at by someone in a red SUV.
6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
Chicago police officer stabbed, offender shot in Roseland
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was stabbed and an offender was shot in Roseland on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to a disturbance in the 9900 block of S. Wentworth near 99th around 7:33 p.m. and found a man had broken into a home armed with a knife.
Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstates Father Michael Pfleger, says 'no reason to suspect he is guilty'
The Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstated Father Michael Pfleger on Saturday, saying "there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty" of sex abuse. "I just want to thank you for your love, believing in me," Pfleger told parishioners on Saturday afternoon. "I apologize for taking you through all this craziness again because of me. I love you. I'll talk with you soon."
FBI looking for two men who robbed a Bank of America in Buffalo Grove
BUFFALO GROVE, Illinois - Two people robbed a Bank of America in Buffalo Grove on Saturday. The FBI said that the robbery happened at 12:30 p.m. at 55 West Lake Cook Road. The suspects were two males, one older and one younger, both Black, wearing dark clothing. They threatened staff...
Local company giving away bikes for Christmas
CHICAGO - A local company is giving away bikes for Christmas, and all you have to do is show up!. AGB Investigative Services has been around since 2001, but for the last three years, they've been giving kids bikes just before Christmas because the CEO said he always wanted one for Christmas when he was little.
Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
'It's frustrating': Parents say they were left with many unanswered questions following 'soft lockdown'
BERWYN, Ill. - A suburban high school just west of Chicago went into a "soft lockdown" after a gun was taken from a student Friday morning. The superintendent's office for J. Sterling Morton High School District in Berwyn said the high school was secure and instruction continued during the lockdown and police investigation.
Operation Santa brings gifts and well-wishes to families of fallen, injured Chicago police officers
CHICAGO - A motorcade of Chicago police escorted Santa and Mrs. Claus to the homes of fallen and seriously injured Chicago police officers on Saturday. Operation Santa will visit 13 homes this weekend, dropping off gifts and well wishes. At each stop, Santa, Mrs. Claus and police officials greet the...
Glendale Heights man among 8 charged in Chicagoland gun-trafficking investigation
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Another man has been charged in connection with an investigation into illegal gun and drug sale ring across the Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Cordveel Davis, 24, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and two counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a fire alarm.
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
Woman shot in face while driving in Albany Park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face while driving in Albany Park and was critically injured Saturday morning. Police say around 2:18 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone in a blue sedan fired shots at her. The victim...
Suburban couple giving away 2 tickets to Taylor Swift concert at Soldier Field
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A St. Charles couple is giving away two tickets to see Taylor Swift at Soldier Field this summer. Meg Whitted, a realtor in Chicago and the suburbs, and her husband purchased two tickets in hopes of giving them away to fans who weren't able to get tickets through Ticketmaster.
