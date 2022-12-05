ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Skokie Starbucks workers take first step to form union

SKOKIE, Ill. - Skokie Starbucks workers have taken the first steps to form a union. A petition has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The Old Orchard Mall Café could become the first in Skokie to unionize. The announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the Starbucks...
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Robber shoots victim in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - A robber shot a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Chicago police said the victim was walking on a sidewalk along West Division near North Leclaire around 1:55 p.m. when the robber walked up. The robber demanded the victim give up his stuff, and shot him...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

6 killed, 13 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

Gunfire broke out outside a Portage Park bar early Sunday, killing three people and wounding a woman, Chicago police said. A fight inside the bar spilled onto the street outside around 2:30 a.m. near Central Avenue and School Street, Police Commander Joseph Brennan told reporters Sunday morning. Someone opened fire in the 5500 block of West School and struck two men and two women, he said. The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV and has not been arrested, Brennan said. The men, 50 and 26, were shot in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A woman, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Another woman, 25, was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with a gunshot to her head.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the victim, who is in his 30s, was shot on South Homan near 23rd around 12:30 p.m. He was hospitalized at Mt. Sinai in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police officer stabbed, offender shot in Roseland

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was stabbed and an offender was shot in Roseland on Saturday night. Police say officers responded to a disturbance in the 9900 block of S. Wentworth near 99th around 7:33 p.m. and found a man had broken into a home armed with a knife.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstates Father Michael Pfleger, says 'no reason to suspect he is guilty'

The Chicago Catholic Archdiocese reinstated Father Michael Pfleger on Saturday, saying "there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty" of sex abuse. "I just want to thank you for your love, believing in me," Pfleger told parishioners on Saturday afternoon. "I apologize for taking you through all this craziness again because of me. I love you. I'll talk with you soon."
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Local company giving away bikes for Christmas

CHICAGO - A local company is giving away bikes for Christmas, and all you have to do is show up!. AGB Investigative Services has been around since 2001, but for the last three years, they've been giving kids bikes just before Christmas because the CEO said he always wanted one for Christmas when he was little.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Bronzeville

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death in Bronzeville Friday night. Police say a 36-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the first block of East 40th Street around 8:17 p.m. when someone started shooting. The victim was shot in the chest. His friends took him to an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in face while driving in Albany Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the face while driving in Albany Park and was critically injured Saturday morning. Police say around 2:18 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was driving in the 4900 block of North Spaulding Avenue when someone in a blue sedan fired shots at her. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL

