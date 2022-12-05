ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
FOX Sports

Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game

Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX Sports

Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield orchestrated a miracle in Rams debut | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd is a shocked as the rest of the world to report that Baker Mayfield got a win in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to hold off a comeback as Baker successfully completed 98-yard drive, resulting in the game-winning touchdown. Colin breaks down why Baker's success proves Sean McVay is an excellent coach, and why if you weren't rooting for the former Carolina QB in last night's game, you don't have a heart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan

The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Goff helps surging Lions beat division-leading Vikings 34-23

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff dropped back behind an offensive line that gave him plenty of time and threw deep twice, taking advantage of big-play receivers the Detroit Lions added for him this season. Goff had a 41-yard pass to rookie Jameson Williams and a 48-yard pass to DJ...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield, Rams' wild comeback over Raiders

Yes, Baker Mayfield did that. Just two days after the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick off waivers, Mayfield made his team debut off the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and improbably led the Rams from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win.
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Ravens

Coming off a Week 13 win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to add another chapter in their storied rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. While there is not much hope for the last-place team in the AFC North, the 5-7 Steelers are still technically within the AFC playoff hunt and would love nothing more than to play spoiler to their 8-4 rivals, who sit in first place.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers

As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
NEVADA STATE

