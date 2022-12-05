Read full article on original website
NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game
Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan on Tom Brady: ‘What the Hell Was Anyone Ever Thinking?'
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers were coming off a near-miss in the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo’s first full season as an NFL starter. Tom Brady, playing his final season with the New England Patriots, was coming off his worst season. The next season, he would be 43...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Baker Mayfield, Rams Give Colts' Draft Position Assist with Win
With a win on Thursday night, quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams aided the possibility of the Indianapolis Colts coming out of the weekend just outside of the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft order.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Dak Prescott, Cowboys face Davis Mills led Texans in Week 14 matchup | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off their best game of the season after beating the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 in Week 13. The Cowboys also have not lost a game at home since Week 1, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe look to Week 14’s matchup between the Cowboys and the Houston Texans and pick a winner in this epic matchup.
Fans give Deion Sanders standing ovation, chants at Colorado basketball game
Deion Sanders has been Colorado's head coach for less than a week, but the Coach Prime effect has already taken hold in Boulder. Sanders and his son Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to follow his father to Colorado from Jackson State via the transfer portal, arrived at a Colorado men's basketball game versus rival Colorado State on Thursday to a raucous standing ovation.
Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year
DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his...
Baker Mayfield orchestrated a miracle in Rams debut | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd is a shocked as the rest of the world to report that Baker Mayfield got a win in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to hold off a comeback as Baker successfully completed 98-yard drive, resulting in the game-winning touchdown. Colin breaks down why Baker's success proves Sean McVay is an excellent coach, and why if you weren't rooting for the former Carolina QB in last night's game, you don't have a heart.
Jaguars QB Lawrence feels 'good' after returning to practice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable to play at Tennessee despite returning to practice Friday. Lawrence missed two days of practice because of a badly sprained big toe on his left foot, watching from the sideline as C.J. Beathard took all the repetitions with the first-team offense. But Lawrence reclaimed his position Friday and is expected to start against the Titans (7-5) on Sunday, a game the Jaguars need to win to keep alive slim playoff hopes in the AFC South.
Can Brock Purdy lead the Niners over Tom Brady and the Bucs? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew breaks down the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Can Brock Purdy lead the Niners to a win over the Bucs?
'They have established their identity' - Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin on the Panthers' ground and pound offense
Mark Schlereth and Adam Amin on the Carolina Panthers' ground and pound offense rushing for 223 yards in their 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It was the Panthers' second 200 yard rushing game this season.
NFL fines Saints, Dennis Allen, coordinator, Cameron Jordan
The fourth quarter Monday night cost the Saints much more than just a win against the Bucs. New Orleans gave up a 16-3 lead in the final three minutes, losing 17-16 on a Tom Brady touchdown pass with three seconds remaining. But now there are more repercussions for the Saints, with $550,000 in fines levied by the NFL, which alleges that defensive end Cameron Jordan faked an injury on the field.
Goff helps surging Lions beat division-leading Vikings 34-23
DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff dropped back behind an offensive line that gave him plenty of time and threw deep twice, taking advantage of big-play receivers the Detroit Lions added for him this season. Goff had a 41-yard pass to rookie Jameson Williams and a 48-yard pass to DJ...
Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield, Rams' wild comeback over Raiders
Yes, Baker Mayfield did that. Just two days after the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick off waivers, Mayfield made his team debut off the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and improbably led the Rams from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Ravens
Coming off a Week 13 win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to add another chapter in their storied rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. While there is not much hope for the last-place team in the AFC North, the 5-7 Steelers are still technically within the AFC playoff hunt and would love nothing more than to play spoiler to their 8-4 rivals, who sit in first place.
Browns Down two Wide Receivers Friday including Amari Cooper, Status for Bengals Game
Amari Cooper and David Bell both missed practice on Friday for the Cleveland Browns, but things remain optimistic on both playing against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers
As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
