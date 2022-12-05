Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Insurance Bidding Platform”, for Approval (USPTO 20220366505): Patent Application

Read full article on original website
Exclusive AIS Health Data Outlines 2021 Compensation for Health Insurer CEOs
Washington, DC , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In AIS Health’s annual roundup of health insurer executive compensation data, four newly public startup insurers stand out. But the stock awards that are largely driving their eye-popping total compensation figures — such as Clover Health Investments Corp. CEO.
FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
On December 8, 2022 , Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") announced downgrades. United Insurance Holdings Corp. "the Company") to BB+ from BBB- and the insurance financial strength rating. ("IFSR") for the Company's insurance subsidiary,. United Property and Casualty. Insurance Company. ("UPC") to B+ from BB-. KBRA also affirmed the...
Warburg Pincus to Acquire K2 Insurance Services from Lee Equity Partners: K2 Insurance Services
(“K2”), a leading independent specialty insurance program manager, announced that. , a leading global growth investor, has agreed to acquire the company from. (“Lee Equity”) a growth oriented middle market private equity firm. The investment will support K2’s continued growth strategy, including M&A and de-novo incubation, and its commitment to offering best-in-class services to clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Insurer: Add full in-force life insurance illustration to regulation remix
A state regulator panel has closed an initial comment period on potential changes to the overall life insurance illustration regulation. Any changes to the regulation would be a highly sensitive, extended process difficult to complete, regulators say, so the Indexed Universal Life Illustration Subgroup is proceeding cautiously. The advertised comment...
The FSB Endorses An Improved Framework For The Assessment And Mitigation Of Systemic Risk In The Insurance Sector And Discontinues Annual Identification Of Global Systemically Important Insurers (G-SIIs)
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Financial Stability Board (FSB) today issued the following public communication. International Association of Insurance Supervisors. (IAIS) reviewed whether to either discontinue or re-establish an annual identification of global systemically important insurers (G-SIIs),/1 based on the initial years of implementation of the IAIS Holistic Framework for the assessment and mitigation of systemic risk in the insurance sector./2 The FSB decided to discontinue the annual identification of G-SIIs. Going forward the FSB will utilise assessments available through the Holistic Framework to inform its considerations of systemic risk in the insurance sector.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of African Reinsurance Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ARC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of WAICA Reinsurance Corporation PLC; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of. WAICA Reinsurance Corporation PLC. (WAICA Re) (. Sierra Leone. ). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit...
Medical expense insurance, the challenges
The Antitrust Commission performed a kind of CAT scan of the multi-million dollar medical insurance market in Mexico and its diagnosis is serious and the prognosis is guarded. In Mexico, the Medical Insurance market is worth 92 billion pesos a year and 13 million people are covered by it. The hospital chains with the largest infrastructure are located mainly…
Reports Summarize Risk Management Research from LUMSA University (An Overview of Security Breach Probability Models): Insurance – Risk Management
-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Cybersecurity breach probability functions describe how cybersecurity investments impact the actual vulnerability to cyberattacks through the probability of success of the attack.”. The news editors obtained a quote...
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
Tradesman Saver’s Tips For Reviewing Your Public Liability Insurance Broker
Sutton , South London , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the cost of living hitting tradesmen and independent contractors more each day, it’s no surprise that workers of all kinds are looking to cut costs where they can. One area that a significant number of tradespeople are scared to review is their insurance policies. With a combination of legal requirements, complex language and different coverages, it can be extremely difficult to review your public liability insurance broker objectively.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Elevance Health, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the core. Blue Cross Blue Shield. -branded insurance subsidiaries of Elevance Health, Inc. (Elevance) (. Indianapolis, IN. ) [NYSE: ELV], as well as...
VA will launch new life insurance program in January
Hometown Focus (Virginia, MN) On January 1, 2023, the Department of Veterans Affairs will open enrollment for Veterans Affairs Life Insurance—the first new VA life insurance program for veterans in more than 50 years—extending VALife access to millions of veterans. VALife will provide up to $40,000 of whole...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for pet insurance underwriting, rating, adjustments, and enrollment (USPTO 11508013): ADubb LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Andreae, ( Punta Gorda, FL , US), Dubbaneh, Anthony C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Pet ownership in. the United States. has more than tripled since...
ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
Brookfield Reinsurance successfully completes Special Distribution
BROOKFIELD , NEWS, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the previously announced special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of shares of. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (the “Manager shares”) to...
Is Your Auto Insurance Providing Complete Coverage Against Shopping Cart Damage?
Auto insurance is very important to consider when buying your new car or even if you have an old one. This provides coverage against any damages that can be made to your vehicle due to uncertain events. Auto insurance also covers damage if a shopping cart does it. But it covers the damages to their fullest if you have insurance with full coverage. The repair cost for the shopping cart damage can be expensive sometimes; if there is limited damage or minimal damage done, that can cost you somewhat less.
Retiring early? Secure your health insurance Kiplinger's Personal: Retiring early? Nail down health insurance
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) If you're 65 or older when you retire, you can rest easy knowing that you'll be eligible for Medicare. But if you want to leave the workforce earlier than that, you'll have to find a way to bridge a health insurance gap. Here are some options:. <strong>Get...
