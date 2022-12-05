ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame keeps active in the portal, offers MAC wide receiver

 6 days ago
One of the best wide receivers that has entered the transfer portal is Dante Cephas, who played for kent state. The six-foot-one-inch and 186-pound fourth-year junior didn’t quite live up to the impressive 2021 stats he put up but still was a very good target for the Golden Flashes.

During his massive sophomore year, Cephas caught 82 balls for 1,240 yards with 9 touchdowns. Those numbers dropped this year to 48 catches for 744 yards and 3 scores over the course of nine games.

The Irish could have used that kind of production out of any receiver, Lorenzo Styles led the team with 30 receptions for 340 yards and a score. With that in mind, the Irish pulled the trigger today and offered Cephas a scholarship.

The Irish aren’t the only school that is interested, as just today Cephas was also offered by Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Penn State and Kansas. It’s a bit too early to know what Cephas intends to do, but the Irish have now put their hat into the ring.

