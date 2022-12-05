ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owens Cross Roads, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   No report  Cullman Police Department   Incidents   December 8  theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112  Arrests   December 8  Lambert, Michael L; 41  theft of property-4th degree  FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation  Hanceville Police Department   Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.   Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Caution urged to motorists

CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways.  An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer.  Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man

11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
SOMERVILLE, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest

A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest. Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call. While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative. Police say...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Collinsville woman dead of gunshot wound, sheriff says

A woman whose body was discovered Tuesday in DeKalb County died of an apparent gunshot wound. WAAY is reporting that DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says charges are expected soon in connection with an incident Tuesday night in Collinsville. Collinsville Police Chief Andy Brown said officers were called to Watts...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office

Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks

A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Egg prices reaching record highs

The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL

