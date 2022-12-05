Read full article on original website
Two in custody after foot chase in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Juvenile injured in what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting
The Huntsville Police Department says officers are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted shooting involving a juvenile. The call came in at 5:39 Sunday evening, according to HPD. It happened in the 400 block of Julia Street in Huntsville. Police say the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital...
Athens man charged with weapon charge while out on bond
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has arrested a man on weapon charges while he was out on bond.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 8 theft of property-4th degree; Jewelers Cut and Pawn; 2nd Ave SW; wrench theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Olive St SW; general merchandise; $112 Arrests December 8 Lambert, Michael L; 41 theft of property-4th degree FTA-failure to register FTA-driving while suspended FTA-insurance violation Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
ABC 33/40 News
18-wheeler driver involved in Centre wreck claimed medical issue, blacked out before crash
The driver of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer that pinned a car against the Cherokee County Health and Rehab Center claimed to have experienced a medical issue and blacked out before crashing, according to Randy Mayorga, Chief Investigator with the Centre Police Department. "It is strongly believed after speaking with the driver...
Caution urged to motorists
CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways. An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
Man shot to death by law enforcement officers in Blount County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by law enforcement officers. The shooting happened at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at 150 Dogwood Lane near Hayden. Officers reportedly responded to the residence on a domestic disturbance or a welfare check. Hayden police and Blount County sheriff’s deputies responded to...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Woman bites officer during arrest
A Huntsville Police officer had to be treated for minor injuries after they were bit during an arrest. Officers were called to the 4800 block of University Drive shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday for a fight call. While officers were there, they say Lauraine Simington, 40, became combative. Police say...
Collinsville woman dead of gunshot wound, sheriff says
A woman whose body was discovered Tuesday in DeKalb County died of an apparent gunshot wound. WAAY is reporting that DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden says charges are expected soon in connection with an incident Tuesday night in Collinsville. Collinsville Police Chief Andy Brown said officers were called to Watts...
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $1 million for Collinsville man who allegedly shot, killed his mother
A Collinsville man is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center with bond set at $1 million after he allegedly shot and killed his mother in Collinsville. Bruce Lee Jones, 41, is charged with the murder of 62-year-old Sandra Jelks of Collinsville. Jelks was found in the living room of her home about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Man arrested in Trinity after struggle with drug agents
One man is facing multiple drug-related charges after authorities say he tried to run and struggled with narcotics agents.
WAAY-TV
Christmas gifts for foster children in Jackson County among items stolen from DHR office
Some special Christmas gifts that were meant for children in Jackson County’s foster care program are now among the list of items stolen in a burglary this week. Scottsboro Police were called to the apparent break-in Wednesday evening. Few details have been released about the incident, as the investigation is ongoing, but officials with the county’s Department of Human Resources said the thieves did take children’s gifts for the holidays.
WAAY-TV
Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks
A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member. Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
WAFF
Egg prices reaching record highs
The seven recruits will now spend the coming weeks training in the field. A Collinsville man has been formally charged with murdering his mother after a three-day investigation. 48-year-old man arrested by Huntsville PD officers after shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department have arrested and...
wbrc.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Blount Co. identified
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says an officer-involved shooting happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Moon says one suspect is dead. Authorities have identified that person as Stephen Bentley. He was 34. The incident happened at 150 Dogwood Lane. Hayden Police and Blount County Sheriff’s Office...
One critically injured in crash on Drake Avenue involving electrical wires
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say their car crashed into a ditch bringing down electrical wires.
Decatur woman found safe after three-month search
A woman from Decatur was found safely Thursday after being reported missing almost three months ago.
HPD: Two men charged with robbing business with box cutter
Two men are charged with robbery after they allegedly threatened someone in a business with a box cutter on Saturday.
Arab man arrested in connection with stolen utility trailer
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested a man last week after recovering $15,000 in stolen property.
