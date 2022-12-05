Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Vehicle Crash Injures 1, Sparks Fire Near Lompoc
A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle plunged over the side of Highway 1 and caught on fire near Lompoc. At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road offramp in Vandenberg Village.
Police arrest San Luis Obispo woman for Wednesday hit-and-run on Los Osos Valley Rd
Seven-vehicle car accident closes NB lanes of Hwy 101 temporarily
The northbound lanes of Highway 101 near Price Street in Pismo Beach were blocked due to a multi-vehicle traffic incident earlier this morning.
Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized
Tally Ho let’s Go…slow? Area road altered to slow traffic
KEYT
Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
Fire breaks out at home in San Luis Obispo
CAL FIRE SLO and San Luis Obispo City Fire officials responded to reports of a structure fire Monday.
Arrest made in suspected hit-and-run in San Luis Obispo
An arrest has been made in a crash involving a bicyclist and a driver who police said fled the scene earlier this week in San Luis Obispo.
Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
Firefighters put out room fire in San Luis Obispo County
Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade canceled
The City of Morro Bay has canceled its annual Lighted Boat Parade because of the anticipated rain and wind.
Gas prices prompting more people to ride the bus
Buses are in high demand. The Santa Maria Regional Transit found a 31% increase in ridership in 2022 when compared to 2021. The agency says gas prices are playing a role.
SLO Police ask for help identifying the driver who fled hit and run scene
SLOPD asking for help in identifying the driver in a collision
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a woman involved in a vehicle-bicycle accident.
Up to 5 inches of rain predicted in SLO County this weekend, threatening holiday events
Here’s what the rain means for local holiday events happening around the county.
calcoasttimes.com
Los Osos woman who killed Cal Poly student convicted of DUI again
A Los Osos woman who struck and killed a Cal Poly student while driving under the influence in 2017 faces a new prison term after pleading guilty Wednesday to a DUI offense that occurred on Halloween in 2021. Gianna Brencola, 23, now faces up to six years in state prison....
KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
kcbx.org
Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why
Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
Storm brought nearly 11 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. Here’s what your area got
And the forecast shows more rain may be on the way.
Teen reported missing from Central Valley found safe
17-year-old male juvenile from Bakersfield was reported missing by family members on Tuesday. – On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reported that an at-risk missing person was safely located in a remote area near Pirates Cove in San Luis Obispo County. The 17-year-old male juvenile from...
