A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle plunged over the side of Highway 1 and caught on fire near Lompoc. At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road offramp in Vandenberg Village.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO