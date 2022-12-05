ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

Noozhawk

Vehicle Crash Injures 1, Sparks Fire Near Lompoc

A woman was injured Thursday afternoon when her vehicle plunged over the side of Highway 1 and caught on fire near Lompoc. At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to the incident on Highway 1 near the Constellation Road offramp in Vandenberg Village.
LOMPOC, CA
KEYT

Construction on portion of Santa Maria Way to begin Dec. 9

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Way between Sunrise Drive and Dauphin Street will be under construction starting Friday, Dec. 9. Crews will be installing sewer lines to support new residential construction in the area. The underground construction is expected to be completed by January 2023 and until then,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Los Osos woman who killed Cal Poly student convicted of DUI again

A Los Osos woman who struck and killed a Cal Poly student while driving under the influence in 2017 faces a new prison term after pleading guilty Wednesday to a DUI offense that occurred on Halloween in 2021. Gianna Brencola, 23, now faces up to six years in state prison....
LOS OSOS, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
kcbx.org

Mountain lion sightings have increased in San Luis Obispo County. Here's why

Some San Luis Obispo residents have recently reported mountain lion sightings around the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch open spaces. According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife SLO County Unit Biologist Brandon Swanson, there are several potential reasons residents have been seeing mountain lions. One explanation is that a male lion might have recently lost control over his territory.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

