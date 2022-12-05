ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NEWS10 ABC

ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow

Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
GLENS FALLS, NY
columbiapaper.com

Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson

HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
HUDSON, NY
WIBX 950

State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud

A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

