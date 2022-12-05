Read full article on original website
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Schenectady man accused of grand larceny
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly failing to report unemployment benefits. David Arredondo, 38, faces one count of third-degree grand larceny.
Glens Falls man arrested, allegedly robs Cumberland Farms
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing Cumberland Farms. Isaiah Gregory, 22, is charged with first-degree robbery.
Woman Makes Disturbing Find in Saratoga County Park! What is That?
At first glance, it's a bit tough to determine what may be hanging from a tree inside a State Park in Upstate New York. It looks like something from a horror movie or perhaps even a sick prank, but when you take a closer look it becomes pretty obvious. What is it?
2 arrested, handgun recovered after Albany traffic stop
Two men were arrested and a loaded handgun was recovered in Albany following a traffic stop.
Three arrested for Broadalbin high school burglary
Fonda police arrested two 18-year-olds and Logan B. VanDyke, 20 of Gloversville on December 7. The three were allegedly involved in a burglary at Broadalbin high school.
One business caught in underage drinking operation
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) went undercover on December 1 in Schenectady, Saratoga and Warren counties to conduct an underage-drinking operation. Out of seven businesses visited only one sold to an underage agent.
Futia takes fatal motorcycle crash case to trial
Anthony Futia—the accused motorcyclist in a Lake George crash that killed a local man and his young stepson—will take his case to trial.
Saratoga County sheriff warning of local phone scammer
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of an ongoing phone scam. The scam is primarily occurring at area restaurants.
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Route 50 crash in Ballston Lake injures drivers
On Wednesday night at about 6:20 p.m., the Ballston Lake and Burnt Hills Fire Departments were sent to a car crash on State Route 50.
The Skeleton Mask Suspect Arrested! Is This Queensbury Mystery Now Solved?
According to WNTY New Channel 13, an arrest has been made in a case where the suspect robbed a Queensbury convenience store while wearing a skeleton mask. The mask and clothing that covered up the individual must have made it difficult to locate the man. The Post Star reports that...
Police: Missouri man had illegal gun in Clifton Park
A Wayland, Missouri man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after state troopers allegedly found an illegal handgun in his car during a traffic stop.
Police Seeking Tips After Burglar Hits Convenience Store In Capital Region
Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage breaking into a convenience store in the Capital Region.The Saratoga County incident happened in Ballston Spa, at the Cumberland Farms on Milton Avenue, according to Ballston Spa Police.Police did not specify when the …
Arrest made after Malta package thefts
After 18 homes on Thimbleberry Drive in Malta were hit by alleged "porch pirates," the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office tracked down and arrested Sarah F. Micheli, 30, of Malta.
ARPA lets Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis unit grow
Warren County has spent a lot of time deciding where to allocate portions of $12.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which it received as a salve for businesses and community support organizations impacted by the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The county's ARPA advisory board has made a fresh round of recommendations - one of which would lead to new opportunities for Glens Falls Hospital.
columbiapaper.com
Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson
HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
Dock Master In Clifton Park Accused Of Falsifying Business Records, Insurance Fraud
A dock master at a yacht club in the region is facing charges after allegedly falsifying business records. Derek Sutherland, age 49, of Broadalbin in Fulton County, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, following an investigation by State Police. Troopers were contacted in October 2022 by a representative of the Schenectady...
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school.
Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
State Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Insurance Fraud
A Fulton County man is under arrest, charged with insurance fraud following an investigation by State Police. The New York State Police (NYSP) say they began an investigation after they received a complaint from a person affiliated with the Schenectady Yacht Club based in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
