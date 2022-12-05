Read full article on original website
A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature
It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men. The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents. In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
WMDT.com
Confederate Controversy Continues in Georgetown: Holiday party planned at Marvel Museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – The confederate controversy continues this week in Georgetown after it was learned that the town’s annual holiday party will be held at the Marvel Museum, the same location where the confederate flag flies. Georgetown Mayor Bill West is speaking out in frustration following the months...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State
235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
delawarepublic.org
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
Delaware town holding Christmas party at controversial museum that flies Confederate flag
The municipality of Georgetown, Delaware, has been embroiled in controversy for several months after giving a nearly $25,000 grant to a museum that flies a Confederate battle flag. Local NAACP leaders and civil rights groups have excoriated the town council, which violated the state’s open meetings law and its own...
the University of Delaware
Opening the doors of access and affordability
Increasing access to higher education is integral to UD’s mission. One of myriad ways the University is opening doors is through the Associate in Arts Program (AAP), an affordable pathway to college for Delaware residents. With locations in Wilmington, Dover and Georgetown, the two-year program offers small class sizes, specialized advising and low or—in most cases—no tuition. Students are full-fledged Blue Hens who, after earning an associate degree, may transition to UD’s main campus, which nine out of 10 do.
HuffPost
Delaware's Only HBCU is Building a Legacy — Here's How Capital One is Helping
When public and private organizations develop partnerships, everyone benefits. Capital One has been dedicated to cultivating these essential relationships to strengthen and sustain Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. In February 2022, Capital One joined forces with Delaware’s only HBCU to formally unveil the Delaware State University...
Delaware’s 149 traffic fatalities this year are the most since 1988
A 49-year-old Milford man was crossing Route 1 just north of Milford just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday when he was hit by a car and killed. State police say the driver swerved and tried to brake, but was unable to stop in time. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stimulus update: Maryland teachers getting $1,000 Christmas bonus in nine days
Employees at a school district in Maryland can expect some extra pocket cash ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Cape Gazette
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
WBOC
Dover Developments Underway
DOVER, Del.- Changes are taking root on acres of vacant property along Route 13 in Dover. Plans for two new businesses and a commercial center are underway. Many Dover families remember one of these properties as a Pizza Hut. Now, the building that has been sitting vacant for more than two years, and other lots nearby, are going to look a lot different.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Wilmington police chief to step down
The city of Wilmington is in need of a new top cop. Police Chief Robert Tracy has been selected as a finalist to become police commissioner in St. Louis, Missouri, he announced Monday night. Whether or not he gets the job, Tracy will leave the Wilmington Police Department, the mayor’s office confirmed Tuesday. It’s not clear when Tracy plans to ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Kent County poised to run short of winter shelter beds
As winter temperatures set in across Delaware, cold-weather shelters are opening their doors to provide overnight beds to people experiencing homelessness. But service providers in Dover worry they may struggle to find beds for everyone in need this year. Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, the capital’s largest year-round shelter, may lose its 34-bed space west of downtown this month.
firststateupdate.com
Officials: Man Attempted To Rundown Three Troopers
The Delaware State Police arrested 26-year-old Matthew Mellette of Newark, DE on multiple counts of reckless endangering and weapon charges after an incident early this morning. Officials said on December 7, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Governor’s Task Force (GTF) members were conducting proactive patrol at the Wawa located at...
A new view: Rockford Tower is lit for the holidays
For the first time, Rockford Tower is lit up for the holidays. Fourteen of the tower’s 16 windows have been trimmed in gold lights and will stay lit into January, says Wilmington City Councilman Nathan Field, who not only masterminded the effort but helped string lights, too. The other two windows were not near the staircase and would have been ... Read More
4 Great Burger Places in Delaware
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
WBOC
2022 "RASCL" Summit Focuses on Overcoming Environmental Roadblocks
DELAWARE- The Resilient and Sustainable Communities League or "RASCL" held it's annual summit in Dover on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Members of the RASCL network gathered at the Del-One Conference Center at Delaware Technical Community College to discuss issues that are important to Delawareans. The theme of this years summit was...
WDEL 1150AM
Shots fired at moving vehicle in Sussex Co.
A man is out of the hospital after his vehicle was fired upon, and he ended up in a ditch. Delaware State Police said an investigation determined that the 32-year-old man was driving on Cokesbury Road near Seashore Highway in the Georgetown area Wednesday night, when someone drove up next to him and opened fire. The victim was not struck and was released from a hospital with minor injuries suffered when his vehicle left the roadway.
