Patent Issued for Remote system and method for vehicle route guidance (USPTO 11501376): Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Related
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for pet insurance underwriting, rating, adjustments, and enrollment (USPTO 11508013): ADubb LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Andreae, ( Punta Gorda, FL , US), Dubbaneh, Anthony C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Pet ownership in. the United States. has more than tripled since...
FINGERMOTION, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On December 9, 2022 , FingerMotion, Inc. (the "Company" or "FingerMotion") issued. ("JiuGe Technology") and Munich Re, a large global. reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research. and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. Through. a proprietary behavior intelligence system developed by...
Is Your Auto Insurance Providing Complete Coverage Against Shopping Cart Damage?
Auto insurance is very important to consider when buying your new car or even if you have an old one. This provides coverage against any damages that can be made to your vehicle due to uncertain events. Auto insurance also covers damage if a shopping cart does it. But it covers the damages to their fullest if you have insurance with full coverage. The repair cost for the shopping cart damage can be expensive sometimes; if there is limited damage or minimal damage done, that can cost you somewhat less.
Medical expense insurance, the challenges
The Antitrust Commission performed a kind of CAT scan of the multi-million dollar medical insurance market in Mexico and its diagnosis is serious and the prognosis is guarded. In Mexico, the Medical Insurance market is worth 92 billion pesos a year and 13 million people are covered by it. The hospital chains with the largest infrastructure are located mainly…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of China Taiping Insurance (HK) Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CTPI(HK)’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Researcher from University of Economics in Katowice Provides Details of New Studies and Findings in the Area of Risk Management (Stock Indices Breakdown during the Pandemic as the Most Dynamic Bear Market in History: Consequences for Individual …): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Current study results on risk management have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The breakdown of stock indices is an obvious part of the financial market cycle.”. The news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. University of Economics.
Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth – Technavio
Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.,. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. , Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp.,. , Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc,. Howden Broking Group Ltd. , Direct Line Insurance Group Plc,. OCTO Telematics S.p.A. , and. The Travelers...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
Exclusive-Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr seeks over $1 billion in U.S IPO - sources
HONG KONG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Zeekr, Chinese automaker Geely's upmarket electric car brand, has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, aiming to raise more than $1 billion, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Justus-Liebig-University Giessen Reports Findings in COVID-19 (COVID-19 related decline in cancer screenings most pronounced for elderly patients and women in Germany: a claims data analysis): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study aimed to analyze the utilization of cancer screenings in. Germany. before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The objective of the analysis...
Adobe, Doma and Plaid layoffs affect hundreds of workers
Dec. 8— Creative software maker Adobe is cutting around 100 sales jobs, startup Plaid is laying off 260 workers and digital title insurer Doma is eliminating 515 positions, adding to the. San Francisco- based Doma is eliminating 40% of its workforce amid a housing market downturn,. according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Ghana Reinsurance Plc; Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb-” (Fair) from “bb” (Fair) of. Ghana Reinsurance Plc. (Ghana Re) (. Ghana. ). Concurrently, AM Best has maintained the under review with...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Elevance Health, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the core. Blue Cross Blue Shield. -branded insurance subsidiaries of Elevance Health, Inc. (Elevance) (. Indianapolis, IN. ) [NYSE: ELV], as well as...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
Report Summarizes Public Health Study Findings from University Gadjah Mada (Factors Associated with Willingness to Pay for Cost-Sharing under Universal Health Coverage Scheme in Yogyakarta, Indonesia: A Cross-Sectional Survey): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators publish new report on public health. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “National Health Insurance (NHI) in. requires an appropriate cost-sharing policy, particularly for diseases that require the largest financing.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Ministry of Research And Technology.
New Study Findings from Hallym University Illuminate Research in Public Health (Analysis of Newborn Hearing Screening Results in South Korea after National Health Insurance Coverage: A Nationwide Population-Based Study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Data detailed on public health have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Newborn hearing screening (NHS) has been covered by national health insurance since. October 2018. in Korea.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Hallym University. ; Ministry of Health...
Best's Review Talks to MassMutual’s CEO About Preparations for Potentially Challenging Year
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review spoke with Massachusetts Mutual Chairman and CEO. about how the life insurer plans to meet the coming year’s challenges. As 2022 draws to a close, he seeks to build on the company’s strengths in technology and annuities as a number of issues, such as inflation, interest rates, the Russian invasion of.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
Tradesman Saver’s Tips For Reviewing Your Public Liability Insurance Broker
Sutton , South London , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the cost of living hitting tradesmen and independent contractors more each day, it’s no surprise that workers of all kinds are looking to cut costs where they can. One area that a significant number of tradespeople are scared to review is their insurance policies. With a combination of legal requirements, complex language and different coverages, it can be extremely difficult to review your public liability insurance broker objectively.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0