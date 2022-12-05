Patent Issued for Remote system and method for vehicle route guidance (USPTO 11501376): Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Auto insurance is very important to consider when buying your new car or even if you have an old one. This provides coverage against any damages that can be made to your vehicle due to uncertain events. Auto insurance also covers damage if a shopping cart does it. But it covers the damages to their fullest if you have insurance with full coverage. The repair cost for the shopping cart damage can be expensive sometimes; if there is limited damage or minimal damage done, that can cost you somewhat less.

2 DAYS AGO