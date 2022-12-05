New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was ejected in the third quarter of the their home game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Julius Randle had caught the ball in the post and made a move to the basket while seemingly making contact with Harrison Barnes. No call was made and the Kings ended up getting a bucket in transition while Randle failed to get back on defense. Instead, he was arguing with the referees on what he felt was a foul on Barnes. He continued talking to the referees even as the Knicks brought the ball back up court and he was promptly hit with two technical fouls and an ejection.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO