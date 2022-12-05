Read full article on original website
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Immanuel Quickley drops truth bomb on starting role amid Jalen Brunson injury
Jalen Brunson was forced to exit the New York Knicks win over the Sacramento Kings early on Sunday due to an ankle injury and he did not return. It’s unclear how much time, if any at all, Brunson will have to miss. But if he does, the Knicks have a young guard in Immanuel Quickley […] The post Immanuel Quickley drops truth bomb on starting role amid Jalen Brunson injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
Joel Embiid passes Shaq for wild big man record after 53-point demolition vs. Hornets
Joel Embiid had another fantastic performance Sunday as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets, 131-113. Embiid dropped 53 points on 20 for 32 from the field. He also chipped in with 12 rebounds, three assists and a block while hitting all 11 free throws. In doing so, Embiid made...
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
NBA roundup: Hawks stun Bulls, prevail in OT thriller
AJ Griffin scored on a twisting lob at the overtime buzzer to give the Atlanta Hawks a stunning 123-122 win
Joel Embiid sounds off on chasing perfection in key area after 53-point explosion
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers once again rode a great Joel Embiid game to victory. He recorded 53 points and 12 rebounds in a 131-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid didn’t carry all the weight for the Sixers but was unquestionably the leading factor in their win. Embiid shot efficiently from everywhere on the […] The post Joel Embiid sounds off on chasing perfection in key area after 53-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden’s latest Joel Embiid praise will leave Giannis Antetokounmpo stans salty
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid did it again. The Philadelphia 76ers big man went off for a 50-point game to lead his team to victory. James Harden helped him out by tallying 19 points and 16 assists in a 131-113 win for the Sixers over the Charlotte Hornets. “It’s crazy to be that big and being […] The post James Harden’s latest Joel Embiid praise will leave Giannis Antetokounmpo stans salty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The epic 7-year-old origin behind wild AJ Griffin game-winner with 0.5 left
The Atlanta Hawks escaped with a 123-122 win in overtime Sunday at home against the Chicago Bulls. The Hawks were bailed out by a well-designed offensive play laid out by assistant head coach Joe Prunty, who had exactly what Atlanta needed in his pocket. With less than half-a-second left in the first overtime, the Hawks […] The post The epic 7-year-old origin behind wild AJ Griffin game-winner with 0.5 left appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message after Bucks’ stunning upset loss vs. Rockets
Despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ shocking defeat to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo is keeping a positive attitude about it. Instead of being discouraged, he wants the team to learn from the loss. The Bucks were coming off a good win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, so hopes were high they were going […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message after Bucks’ stunning upset loss vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson vocal on MVP chants from Pelicans fans after big game vs. Suns
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson expressed his love and appreciation for the city as the home fans continue to cheer for him and the team. On Sunday as the Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns, the fans at the Smoothie King Center gave another wave of “MVP” chants for Williamson. Zion has been brilliant […] The post Zion Williamson vocal on MVP chants from Pelicans fans after big game vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis speak out on Brittney Griner’s release
After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had a forum to discuss WNBA star Brittney Griner’s return home after 10 months imprisoned in Russia. “It’s amazing,” LeBron said, via ESPN. “Especially around the holidays, she can be with her...
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets face the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (13-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Atlanta Hawks. Durant ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.8 points per game. The Nets are 10-6 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is...
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win
The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julius Randle emotions run high, gets ejected in battle with Kings
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was ejected in the third quarter of the their home game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Julius Randle had caught the ball in the post and made a move to the basket while seemingly making contact with Harrison Barnes. No call was made and the Kings ended up getting a bucket in transition while Randle failed to get back on defense. Instead, he was arguing with the referees on what he felt was a foul on Barnes. He continued talking to the referees even as the Knicks brought the ball back up court and he was promptly hit with two technical fouls and an ejection.
Paul Silas passes away at 79
Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach. After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for […] The post Paul Silas passes away at 79 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans
Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
