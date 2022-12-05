“Configuration And Transfer Of Image Data Using A Mobile Device” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220366511): Allstate Insurance Company

Read full article on original website
Patent Issued for Cloaking and watermark of non-coded information (USPTO 11509922): The Quantum Group Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Guillama, Noel J. ( Wellington , FL, US), Heath, Chester A. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A particular challenge in the fields of medicine and, indeed, healthcare generally is public acceptance of electronic healthcare records by the general public. Of specific concern to patients specifically, is the security, origin and accuracy of an individual’s records. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, aka “HIPPA” was partly developed to improve the secure portability and continuity of health information in an environment of electronic healthcare records, but it cannot assure security. Like many laws, it specifies particular anticipated abuses and provides penalties for infraction after the fact. In an environment of commonplace identity theft and database intrusion, there evolves a need for making clandestine location of healthcare records difficult, while assuring the accuracy of such data with specific association to individuals and the historical development of such data.”
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for pet insurance underwriting, rating, adjustments, and enrollment (USPTO 11508013): ADubb LLC
-- A patent by the inventors Andreae, ( Punta Gorda, FL , US), Dubbaneh, Anthony C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Pet ownership in. the United States. has more than tripled since...
ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work
FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
Reports Summarize Risk Management Research from LUMSA University (An Overview of Security Breach Probability Models): Insurance – Risk Management
-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Cybersecurity breach probability functions describe how cybersecurity investments impact the actual vulnerability to cyberattacks through the probability of success of the attack.”. The news editors obtained a quote...
Best's Review Talks to MassMutual’s CEO About Preparations for Potentially Challenging Year
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a new article,Best’s Review spoke with Massachusetts Mutual Chairman and CEO. about how the life insurer plans to meet the coming year’s challenges. As 2022 draws to a close, he seeks to build on the company’s strengths in technology and annuities as a number of issues, such as inflation, interest rates, the Russian invasion of.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of CUNA Mutual Holding Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. (MEMBERS Life). Both companies are life/health subsidiaries of. CUNA Mutual Holding Company. (. CUNA Mutual. ) and collectively referred to as. CMFG Life...
Is Your Auto Insurance Providing Complete Coverage Against Shopping Cart Damage?
Auto insurance is very important to consider when buying your new car or even if you have an old one. This provides coverage against any damages that can be made to your vehicle due to uncertain events. Auto insurance also covers damage if a shopping cart does it. But it covers the damages to their fullest if you have insurance with full coverage. The repair cost for the shopping cart damage can be expensive sometimes; if there is limited damage or minimal damage done, that can cost you somewhat less.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events
On December 8, 2022 , Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") announced downgrades. United Insurance Holdings Corp. "the Company") to BB+ from BBB- and the insurance financial strength rating. ("IFSR") for the Company's insurance subsidiary,. United Property and Casualty. Insurance Company. ("UPC") to B+ from BB-. KBRA also affirmed the...
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage
Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Long- and Short-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR; Short-Term IR) of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (. UnitedHealth Group. ) (. Minnetonka, MN. ) [NYSE: UNH]. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of WAICA Reinsurance Corporation PLC; Places Credit Ratings Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of. WAICA Reinsurance Corporation PLC. (WAICA Re) (. Sierra Leone. ). Concurrently, AM Best has placed these Credit...
Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth – Technavio
Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.,. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. , Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp.,. , Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc,. Howden Broking Group Ltd. , Direct Line Insurance Group Plc,. OCTO Telematics S.p.A. , and. The Travelers...
Swiss Re Proposes Vanessa Lau, Pia Tischhauser As Board Members [Real-Time Trader]
India , Dec. 9 -- Reinsurer Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) Friday said its Board of Directors will nominate. for election as new members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders on. April 12, 2023. . The current Board members. and. will not stand for re-election. Vanessa Lau. is the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Korean Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Korean Reinsurance Company (KRE) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect KRE’s balance sheet strength, which...
Exclusive AIS Health Data Outlines 2021 Compensation for Health Insurer CEOs
Washington, DC , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In AIS Health’s annual roundup of health insurer executive compensation data, four newly public startup insurers stand out. But the stock awards that are largely driving their eye-popping total compensation figures — such as Clover Health Investments Corp. CEO.
Insurer: Add full in-force life insurance illustration to regulation remix
A state regulator panel has closed an initial comment period on potential changes to the overall life insurance illustration regulation. Any changes to the regulation would be a highly sensitive, extended process difficult to complete, regulators say, so the Indexed Universal Life Illustration Subgroup is proceeding cautiously. The advertised comment...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
New Study Findings from Hallym University Illuminate Research in Public Health (Analysis of Newborn Hearing Screening Results in South Korea after National Health Insurance Coverage: A Nationwide Population-Based Study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Data detailed on public health have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Newborn hearing screening (NHS) has been covered by national health insurance since. October 2018. in Korea.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Hallym University. ; Ministry of Health...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
