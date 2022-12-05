ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

“Configuration And Transfer Of Image Data Using A Mobile Device” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220366511): Allstate Insurance Company

By Insurance Daily News
 6 days ago
Patent Issued for Cloaking and watermark of non-coded information (USPTO 11509922): The Quantum Group Inc.

-- A patent by the inventors Guillama, Noel J. ( Wellington , FL, US), Heath, Chester A. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A particular challenge in the fields of medicine and, indeed, healthcare generally is public acceptance of electronic healthcare records by the general public. Of specific concern to patients specifically, is the security, origin and accuracy of an individual’s records. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, aka “HIPPA” was partly developed to improve the secure portability and continuity of health information in an environment of electronic healthcare records, but it cannot assure security. Like many laws, it specifies particular anticipated abuses and provides penalties for infraction after the fact. In an environment of commonplace identity theft and database intrusion, there evolves a need for making clandestine location of healthcare records difficult, while assuring the accuracy of such data with specific association to individuals and the historical development of such data.”
ChineseNewsBreaks – FingerMotion Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FNGR) JiuGe Technology, Munich Re Collaborate to Drive Commercial Application of Work

FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile data and services company, today announced that its subsidiary,. Shanghai JiuGe Information Technology Co. Ltd. , a large global reinsurer, have set the stage for extension of their ongoing behavioral research and analytic studies into commercial implementation in the. China. market. The partner companies,...
Reports Summarize Risk Management Research from LUMSA University (An Overview of Security Breach Probability Models): Insurance – Risk Management

-- New study results on risk management have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Cybersecurity breach probability functions describe how cybersecurity investments impact the actual vulnerability to cyberattacks through the probability of success of the attack.”. The news editors obtained a quote...
Is Your Auto Insurance Providing Complete Coverage Against Shopping Cart Damage?

Auto insurance is very important to consider when buying your new car or even if you have an old one. This provides coverage against any damages that can be made to your vehicle due to uncertain events. Auto insurance also covers damage if a shopping cart does it. But it covers the damages to their fullest if you have insurance with full coverage. The repair cost for the shopping cart damage can be expensive sometimes; if there is limited damage or minimal damage done, that can cost you somewhat less.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of General de Seguros, S.A.B.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating (NSR) of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of General de Seguros, S.A.B. (Genseg) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit...
UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events

On December 8, 2022 , Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC ("KBRA") announced downgrades. United Insurance Holdings Corp. "the Company") to BB+ from BBB- and the insurance financial strength rating. ("IFSR") for the Company's insurance subsidiary,. United Property and Casualty. Insurance Company. ("UPC") to B+ from BB-. KBRA also affirmed the...
Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Coalition Announce Partnership to Offer Cyber Insurance Coverage

Firms Partner to Provide Cyber Insurance Coverage Options to Positive's Insureds. ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability (MPL) insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, today announced it has partnered with Coalition, the world's first. Active Insurance. provider designed to prevent digital risk before it strikes, to provide Positive's insured...
Automotive usage-based insurance market to grow by 25.63% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities will drive Growth – Technavio

Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.,. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. , Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp.,. , Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc,. Howden Broking Group Ltd. , Direct Line Insurance Group Plc,. OCTO Telematics S.p.A. , and. The Travelers...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Korean Reinsurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Korean Reinsurance Company (KRE) (. South Korea. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect KRE’s balance sheet strength, which...
Insurer: Add full in-force life insurance illustration to regulation remix

A state regulator panel has closed an initial comment period on potential changes to the overall life insurance illustration regulation. Any changes to the regulation would be a highly sensitive, extended process difficult to complete, regulators say, so the Indexed Universal Life Illustration Subgroup is proceeding cautiously. The advertised comment...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Future Insurance Group

Iselin, NJ , Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Future Insurance Group. is a family-owned insurance agency. They provide coverage for all transportation needs, including long haul...
New Study Findings from Hallym University Illuminate Research in Public Health (Analysis of Newborn Hearing Screening Results in South Korea after National Health Insurance Coverage: A Nationwide Population-Based Study): Health and Medicine – Public Health

-- Data detailed on public health have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Newborn hearing screening (NHS) has been covered by national health insurance since. October 2018. in Korea.”. Financial supporters for this research include. Hallym University. ; Ministry of Health...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Mid-Hudson Group

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Claverack Cooperative Insurance Company. ,. Midrox Insurance Company and Mid-Hudson Co-Operative Insurance Company. . These...
