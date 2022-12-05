Read full article on original website
Oscar Health Appoints Bill Gassen and Laura Lang To Its Board of Directors
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced that. have been appointed to its Board of Directors. They have joined the board in an official capacity effective today,. December 7, 2022. . was also...
AmeriLife’s Agent Support Group Announces New Leadership & Company Name
--News Direct-- (ASG), one of the oldest and most established life insurance brokerages in the. (“AmeriLife”), today announced the elevation of. , who recently announced his retirement after leading. Agent Support Group. through 50 years of growth and innovation. Scheiner will take over day-to day operations while focusing...
Stefan Mumm Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg™
COLUMBUS, Ohio , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg™, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that. has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed domestic portfolio, including the US treaty business with broker partners in.
RiskTech Leader, Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth
Richmond, Virginia , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SRA), a leading provider of integrated risk and performance management SaaS technology (WatchtowerTM) for the BFSI industry, has appointed. as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company-wide sales strategy and SaaS software sales efforts. No stranger to SRA, David has...
SiriusPoint Announces New International Leadership Team
HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed. as President of its international business and to CEO of. SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation. . The CEO appointment is conditional and...
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE, AND EMPLOYEE BENEFIT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF INVENSURE INSURANCE BROKERS, INC. IN CALIFORNIA
CHICAGO , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. (Invensure). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in. Irvine, California. , Invensure is a privately held insurance and risk management firm offering...
Senate Banking Committee Issues Opening Statement From FDIC Vice Chairman Nominee Hill
WASHINGTON , Dec. 8 -- Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. nominee to be vice chairman and board member of the. It is an honor to have been nominated by the President to serve as a member of the Board of Directors at the. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. ,...
Transformation and Technology Expert Timothy Wilde Joins UpHealth as Chief Technology Officer
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare transformation expert. (NYSE: UPH) as Chief Technology Officer, effectively immediately. Wilde reports to. and will be part of the company’s executive leadership team. Wilde, who has 30 years of experience across the healthcare, genomics, life sciences and insurance...
WTW announces election of three new Board Directors
DUBLIN, Ireland , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. (“WTW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board has unanimously selected. , former CEO of Grant Thornton. U.S. ;. , former Chair of. Allianz Asset Management. and Allianz...
Cigna Singapore Wins exceptional award at World Business Outlook for its outstanding performances
Cigna, honored with an award from World Business Outlook for its outstanding performance in offering the best health insurance and wellness solutions. The World Business Outlook award has boosted our goals and vision of providing the best solutions, and it has inspired us to serve the same with greater potential."
CrowdHealth Secures $6M Series A for Community-Powered Alternative to Health Insurance
AUSTIN, Texas , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdHealth recently secured. . CrowdHealth plans to reinvest that funding back into the company—growing the CrowdHealth community and providing more tools for members that want to take charge of their healthcare and affordably break free from health insurance. Operating under...
Sasha Pryor Joins Haven Life Leadership Team as Head of Customer Success
NEW YORK , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a leading digital direct-to-consumer life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by. to its leadership team as Head of Customer Success. In her new role, Sasha will lead the Customer Success teams who support. customers as the agency continues to redefine...
Great American, Hiscox & Control Risks Announce Expansion to Provide Market-Leading Kidnap & Ransom Insurance
Announced today an expanded collaboration, along with Control Risks, a global specialist risk consultancy. Great American will continue to write Kidnap & Ransom (K&R) business while maintaining its relationship with. Hiscox USA. . Over the next year, all K&R policies will be written on Great American admitted paper, rated “A+”...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. I am writing today to inform you of the retirement. . Paul is my colleague, partner, and advisor. I will miss him personally and professionally. At the same time, as a friend, I am truly happy for him as he begins a new and much deserved period in his life.
James Boyle Elected to Mutual of Omaha Board of Directors
who has served as President and CEO of both Foresters Financial and. In his most recent role as President and CEO of Foresters Financial, Boyle led the strategic repositioning of the company, rebranding a mid-sized fraternal insurer as a market-leading disruptor, rationalizing its product line to include innovative wellness focused benefits, expanding omnichannel distribution and enabling same-day mobile transaction processing.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its affiliates. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) (
Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires Virginia-based Clarke & Sampson
C&S is a third- generation independent insurance agency with roots back to 1946. They provide business and personal insurance solutions, as well as specialty capabilities for political organizations, trade unions, nonprofits and more. "We are delighted to have. ,. ,. Scott Jefferson. and their talented team join us," said. Scott...
Medicare Advantage prior authorization rule drops
Medicare Advantage plans and other government-funded insurers would have to overhaul the electronic process they use to approve medical services and prescriptions under a rule proposed by the Biden administration on Tuesday.Why it matters: Prior authorization is a top concern of physicians, who say it imposes excessive administrative burdens and have pressed Congress to make…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BMO Life Assurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BMOLAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Lonpac Insurance Bhd
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Lonpac’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
