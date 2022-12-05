ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AmeriLife’s Agent Support Group Announces New Leadership & Company Name

--News Direct-- (ASG), one of the oldest and most established life insurance brokerages in the. (“AmeriLife”), today announced the elevation of. , who recently announced his retirement after leading. Agent Support Group. through 50 years of growth and innovation. Scheiner will take over day-to day operations while focusing...
InsuranceNewsNet

Stefan Mumm Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg™

COLUMBUS, Ohio , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg™, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that. has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed domestic portfolio, including the US treaty business with broker partners in.
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

RiskTech Leader, Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth

Richmond, Virginia , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SRA), a leading provider of integrated risk and performance management SaaS technology (WatchtowerTM) for the BFSI industry, has appointed. as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company-wide sales strategy and SaaS software sales efforts. No stranger to SRA, David has...
VIRGINIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

SiriusPoint Announces New International Leadership Team

HAMILTON, Bermuda , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed. as President of its international business and to CEO of. SiriusPoint International Insurance Corporation. . The CEO appointment is conditional and...
InsuranceNewsNet

HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE, AND EMPLOYEE BENEFIT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF INVENSURE INSURANCE BROKERS, INC. IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. (Invensure). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in. Irvine, California. , Invensure is a privately held insurance and risk management firm offering...
IRVINE, CA
InsuranceNewsNet

WTW announces election of three new Board Directors

DUBLIN, Ireland , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company. (“WTW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board has unanimously selected. , former CEO of Grant Thornton. U.S. ;. , former Chair of. Allianz Asset Management. and Allianz...
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Management Change – Form 8-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. I am writing today to inform you of the retirement. . Paul is my colleague, partner, and advisor. I will miss him personally and professionally. At the same time, as a friend, I am truly happy for him as he begins a new and much deserved period in his life.
InsuranceNewsNet

James Boyle Elected to Mutual of Omaha Board of Directors

who has served as President and CEO of both Foresters Financial and. In his most recent role as President and CEO of Foresters Financial, Boyle led the strategic repositioning of the company, rebranding a mid-sized fraternal insurer as a market-leading disruptor, rationalizing its product line to include innovative wellness focused benefits, expanding omnichannel distribution and enabling same-day mobile transaction processing.
OMAHA, NE
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its affiliates. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) (
InsuranceNewsNet

Medicare Advantage prior authorization rule drops

Medicare Advantage plans and other government-funded insurers would have to overhaul the electronic process they use to approve medical services and prescriptions under a rule proposed by the Biden administration on Tuesday.Why it matters: Prior authorization is a top concern of physicians, who say it imposes excessive administrative burdens and have pressed Congress to make…
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BMO Life Assurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BMOLAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Lonpac Insurance Bhd

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Lonpac’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy