Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Cause Of Death Revealed 5 Months After Dying At 27

Jack Wagner’s son Harrison Wagner‘s tragic death at the age of 27 was ruled an “accident” and listed Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was reported by PEOPLE. The cause comes five months after his unexpected passing. Although the cause wasn’t officially confirmed until now, his dad and mom, Kristina Wagner, founded the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund and revealed to the public that Harrison had “ultimately lost his battle with addiction.”

Jack Wagner and Harrison Wagner pose at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles in2006 (Photo: Shutterstock)

The 27-year-old was found dead in a Los Angeles parking lot on June 7. “Harrison Wagner was pronounced dead in North Hollywood at 5:14 a.m. local time and the cause of his death is currently being investigated,” a rep for the Los Angeles Coroner’s Department told HollywoodLife in a statement. Harrison was the middle child of the General Hospital star and his ex-wife, Kristina Wagner. They shared Harrison and Peter Wagner, 31, while Jack also has a daughter from a previous relationship, 32-year-old Kerry Wagner.

A few weeks before Harrison’s death, Kristina shared a snapshot of her and her boys sitting on the steps of their ranch, which they appear to have sold. “A bittersweet farewell to the place we called Wagner Ranch for 25 years. The prickly beauty of the high desert and a landscape surrounded by national forests always reminded us that there is peace when you are willing to look for it,” she wrote on May 20. “Oh Ranch, it’s time to part. We’ll miss you so much with our heartwarming memories. We know that there are many opportunities for joy ahead.”

Jack does not appear to have recent photos with his youngest son. However, on March 17, Harrison shared a selfie with his dad and captioned it, “Like father like son.” They both smiled in black shirts. Harrison seemed to be close with both of his parents, as on April 21, he posted a Boomerang video with his mother and wrote, “Gotta love this women! So grateful for her.”

Harrison’s last Instagram post was shared on May 22 and showed him casually sitting on a bench on a sidewalk. He had his earbuds in and appeared to be in deep thought. “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts” he captioned the image. He wore jeans, red sneakers, and a black tank. In his Instagram bio, Harrison described himself as an “LA Bound Crazy Boy.”