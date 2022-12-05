Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. In December 2020, American authorities announced charges against Mas'ud, who was in custody in Libya at that time. Mas'ud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in the case. He'd be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO