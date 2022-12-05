Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents
A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
Hundreds of migrants cross border and wait to be processed as DHS Secretary Mayorkas’ plans visit to El Paso
Hundreds of migrants lighted small fires Sunday night as they waited in a long line on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande after crossing illegally into El Paso.
Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests
Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters' demands early Monday announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections.
Strong 6.0-M earthquake strikes southwestern coast of Mexico
A strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the southwestern coast of Mexico over the weekend, resulting in little to no damage, authorities said.
Iran executes second prisoner amid nationwide protests challenging theocracy
Authorities in Iran have executed a second prisoner who was arrested and convicted amid widespread protests against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime, officials said on Monday. Majidreza Rahnavard was convicted for allegedly stabbing two security force members to death and injuring four others last month in northeast city Mashhad, Iran’s state news agency reported. Rahnavard, who was executed early Monday and was among six other people on trial facing charges against crimes carrying the death penalty, was sentenced in a sham trial, human right activists have said.According to footage on the state media, a man has been seen chasing...
Retired general shares why he thinks Russians are concerned
Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges reacts to an explosion that rocked the Wagner mercenary group's purported headquarters in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine, according to a regional Ukrainian official. CNN has not independently verified whether Wagner operated at the hotel.
AP News Summary at 11:55 p.m. EST
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. In December 2020, American authorities announced charges against Mas'ud, who was in custody in Libya at that time. Mas'ud is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the U.S. in the case. He'd be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.
Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Monday it executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed showed him stabbing two men to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than...
