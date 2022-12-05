Milliman's Arius introduces new formula capabilities and expanded reporting tools with latest reserving software release

Read full article on original website
Related
Recent Findings from IPAG Business School Has Provided New Information about Information Technology (The Value of Cross-data Set Analysis for Automobile Insurance Fraud Detection): Information Technology
-- Fresh data on Information Technology are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “This study focuses on personal automobile policies underwritten. Its aim is to provide decision support and to apply new models with good predictive performance and high operational effi-ciency.”
Transformation and Technology Expert Timothy Wilde Joins UpHealth as Chief Technology Officer
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare transformation expert. (NYSE: UPH) as Chief Technology Officer, effectively immediately. Wilde reports to. and will be part of the company’s executive leadership team. Wilde, who has 30 years of experience across the healthcare, genomics, life sciences and insurance...
Great American, Hiscox & Control Risks Announce Expansion to Provide Market-Leading Kidnap & Ransom Insurance
Announced today an expanded collaboration, along with Control Risks, a global specialist risk consultancy. Great American will continue to write Kidnap & Ransom (K&R) business while maintaining its relationship with. Hiscox USA. . Over the next year, all K&R policies will be written on Great American admitted paper, rated “A+”...
Vital Data Technology's Affinitē Quality Improvement Solution Receives NCQA CAHPS Measure CertificationSM for Measurement Year 2022
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology (VDT), a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, announced that its Affinitē Quality Improvement (Affinitē QI) solution received Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers & Systems (CAHPS) measure certification by the. (NCQA) for Measurement Year (MY) 2022. This...
RiskTech Leader, Strategic Risk Associates (SRA) Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth
Richmond, Virginia , Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SRA), a leading provider of integrated risk and performance management SaaS technology (WatchtowerTM) for the BFSI industry, has appointed. as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company-wide sales strategy and SaaS software sales efforts. No stranger to SRA, David has...
Odie Pet Insurance Announces $3 Million Funding Round and Expands Executive Team
NEW YORK , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- , a full-service pet health insurance company on a mission to democratize pet insurance by bringing a new generation of pet owners into the market, announced that it recently closed a. $3 million. round of funding. The funding was led by. RedBird...
Patent Issued for Blockchain systems and methods for managing property loan information (USPTO 11501365): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Awasthy, Lokesh ( Santa Clara, CA , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “When obtaining and/or refinancing a loan for a personal property asset (e.g., a vehicle, a property or building, etc.), a user or customer may be required to provide information about any existing liens on the personal property asset. In order to decide whether to offer a new loan on the personal property asset, the loan-providing entity may use customer-provided data (e.g., customer data, data about the personal property asset) to determine and/or confirm information about the existing loan. In at least some known systems, the process to retrieve information about the existing loan is a manual process, performed by a human analyst tasked with reaching out to the provider of the existing loan (e.g., over the phone). Generally, loan providers have teams of analysts to perform this process, which is prone to error, inefficient, time-consuming, and (in terms of required personnel) expensive. In at least some cases, a customer may have to wait days to weeks for a response indicating whether they will be offered a new loan.
Patent Issued for Independent notification system for authentication (USPTO 11503154): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11503154, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “When a customer calls an organization’s customer service phone number, he or she is asked to provide certain personal information about himself or herself so that a customer service representative can determine that the customer is who he or she says. In this way, a customer service representative can authenticate the identity of the customer calling. In some cases, customer service representatives call customers for marketing purposes (e.g., to sell additional products or finalize transaction), for notification purposes (e.g., to notify a customer of a suspected credit card fraud) or to collect information for a service or product they are providing. Customers who receive such calls may implicitly trust the customer service representative at least because the customer service representative’s claim that he or she belongs to a trustworthy organization (e.g., the customer’s bank) or because of the reason for the customer service perspective’s call (e.g., to notify of a credit card fraud). Fraudsters know about this phenomenon and call the customers pretending to be affiliated with the organization that the customer trusts. Thus, customers who receive such calls are susceptible to having their personal sensitive information stolen by the fraudsters.
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE, AND EMPLOYEE BENEFIT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF INVENSURE INSURANCE BROKERS, INC. IN CALIFORNIA
CHICAGO , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. (Invensure). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in. Irvine, California. , Invensure is a privately held insurance and risk management firm offering...
FinTech Investment, Innovation, Ideology and Technology 2022: Rising Demand for Online Financing Fuels Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets
-- The “FinTech: Investment, Innovation, Ideology and Technology” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The fintech sector includes providers and users of software and services in various subsectors, including retail banking, lending, payments, wealth management, insurance, regulatory compliance and data analytics. This diversity makes it difficult to estimate fintech’s overall global value in a way that makes sense, due to the problem of finding an overall common denominator. For example, it is convenient to value the consumer banking subsector in terms of bank revenues, lending in terms of loan originations, investment advice in terms of assets under management, insurance in terms of the amount of insurance underwritten, and so on. All these values can be expressed in monetary terms, of course, but they represent fundamentally different concepts. Financial technology (Fintech) is the integration and application of technologies for the development of services and products in the financial industry, and focuses on automating and improving the use and delivery of financial services. Rising demand for online financing, growth in the use of innovative technologies in the current business operation of financial institutions and banks, and swift growth in advanced technology such as artificial intelligence are fueling growth in fintech technologies. The global fintech market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing investment prospectus by fintech companies. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global fintech market, due to the rise in adoption of digitalized and online financial product lines by consumers. Furthermore, Fintech companies are firming up their funding and capital from lenders and investors. Access to financial services is necessary for economic growth and poverty reduction, particularly during the pandemic. To unlock new growth, achieve customer-centricity, and meet or exceed customer expectations, requires innovation in order to renovate core businesses. The following table indicates the value of each fintech subsector, along with the units being measured. No value is given to the total market, because it would not be particularly meaningful in view of the different units of measurement, nor would it be helpful to try to compare the sizes of different subsectors. Report Includes An up-to-date overview of the global markets for financial technology (fintech) with emphasis on investment, innovation, ideology and technology.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Prevention Of Unauthorized Access To Information”, for Approval (USPTO 20220366075): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Protecting personal information has become a challenge today. Stolen personal information may be used to commit several types of fraud including opening fraudulent accounts, filing phony health insurance claims, making unauthorized purchases, selling personal information on the dark web and the like. Personal information of users is readily displayed in many user devices. For example, identity cards, driving licenses, credit cards and debit cards display a user’s personal information imprinted on them such as name, age, license number, credit card/debit card number, expiration date and other personal user information. This makes it easy for perpetrators to steal user information from these devices. Even when personal information is encoded (e.g., Quick Response (QR) code, bar code, digital encoding etc.) such that only authorized decoders can decode the information, perpetrators have devised ingenious methods to extract such encoded information.”
Munich Re and HSB Team Up with Schneider Electric to Enable Risk Innovation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HSB, a provider of specialty insurance and technology services and a. subsidiary of global reinsurer Munich Re, today announced they will expand their suite of risk management technologies and financial protections through a strategic agreement with Schneider Electric. HSB. and Schneider Electric, a global leader in digital transformation...
Sayata Announces EasyFirm – The Fastest Way To Get Five Firm Cyber Quotes For SMBs
The distribution platform now delivers up to five bindable cyber insurance quotes in seconds. /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the release of EasyFirm, a new offering developed for brokers to quickly secure bindable cyber insurance quotes on the spot.
AmeriLife’s Agent Support Group Announces New Leadership & Company Name
--News Direct-- (ASG), one of the oldest and most established life insurance brokerages in the. (“AmeriLife”), today announced the elevation of. , who recently announced his retirement after leading. Agent Support Group. through 50 years of growth and innovation. Scheiner will take over day-to day operations while focusing...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for Life Insurance Corporation (International) B.S.C. (c)
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb” (Fair) of. Life Insurance Corporation. (International) B.S.C. (c) (LICI) (. Bahrain. ). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect LICI’s balance...
Global Marine Insurance, a division of Specialty Program Group, LLC, Hires Jason Cochran as Commercial Marine Specialist
LLC, (SPG) announced today the hiring of. as a Commercial Marine Specialist. Jason began his career in the recreational marine industry in 1996 as a master technician and salesman in dealerships. He will apply his extensive experience within the industry to provide strategic risk guidance to marine businesses in the Midwest.
Platkin halts sale of bogus investment packages tied to cannabis products
The New Jersey Bureau of Securities ordered a Las Vegas- based online entity to stop offering fraudulent, unregistered securities in the form of investment packages for cannabis products. In a cease-and-desist notice issued Dec. 6, Buy Cannabis Stocks Investments Inc. was directed to“ immediately stop” violating New Jersey’ s securities laws by offering bogus…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Lonpac Insurance Bhd
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Lonpac’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. I am writing today to inform you of the retirement. . Paul is my colleague, partner, and advisor. I will miss him personally and professionally. At the same time, as a friend, I am truly happy for him as he begins a new and much deserved period in his life.
Health Plans Project 2023 Premium Growth of 7.2% for Group Fully-Insured Plans and 6.4% for Individual Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Health plans are expecting 2023 premiums to increase by 7.2% for Group fully-insured plans and by 6.4% for Individual plans. For Group plans, this growth is 1.6 percentage points higher than their expectations for 2022. For Individual plans, growth expectations are higher by 3.6 percentage points. Individual members include all who purchase insurance individually who are not eligible for Medicare or Medicaid.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
33K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0