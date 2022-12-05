Milliman's Arius introduces new formula capabilities and expanded reporting tools with latest reserving software release

-- The “FinTech: Investment, Innovation, Ideology and Technology” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The fintech sector includes providers and users of software and services in various subsectors, including retail banking, lending, payments, wealth management, insurance, regulatory compliance and data analytics. This diversity makes it difficult to estimate fintech’s overall global value in a way that makes sense, due to the problem of finding an overall common denominator. For example, it is convenient to value the consumer banking subsector in terms of bank revenues, lending in terms of loan originations, investment advice in terms of assets under management, insurance in terms of the amount of insurance underwritten, and so on. All these values can be expressed in monetary terms, of course, but they represent fundamentally different concepts. Financial technology (Fintech) is the integration and application of technologies for the development of services and products in the financial industry, and focuses on automating and improving the use and delivery of financial services. Rising demand for online financing, growth in the use of innovative technologies in the current business operation of financial institutions and banks, and swift growth in advanced technology such as artificial intelligence are fueling growth in fintech technologies. The global fintech market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing investment prospectus by fintech companies. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global fintech market, due to the rise in adoption of digitalized and online financial product lines by consumers. Furthermore, Fintech companies are firming up their funding and capital from lenders and investors. Access to financial services is necessary for economic growth and poverty reduction, particularly during the pandemic. To unlock new growth, achieve customer-centricity, and meet or exceed customer expectations, requires innovation in order to renovate core businesses. The following table indicates the value of each fintech subsector, along with the units being measured. No value is given to the total market, because it would not be particularly meaningful in view of the different units of measurement, nor would it be helpful to try to compare the sizes of different subsectors. Report Includes An up-to-date overview of the global markets for financial technology (fintech) with emphasis on investment, innovation, ideology and technology.

