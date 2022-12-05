ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

mainepublic.org

Public Advocate seeks electricity rate relief

Maine Public Advocate William Harwood on Friday filed an emergency request with the Public Utilities Commission, asking for relief for low-income Mainers facing high electricity bills. Harwood says he's requesting, "A one-time emergency bill credit of $75 for each low income customer, those who are participating in what we call...
MAINE STATE

