Public Advocate seeks electricity rate relief
Maine Public Advocate William Harwood on Friday filed an emergency request with the Public Utilities Commission, asking for relief for low-income Mainers facing high electricity bills. Harwood says he's requesting, "A one-time emergency bill credit of $75 for each low income customer, those who are participating in what we call...
National watchdog Leapfrog Group grades 16 Maine hospitals on patient safety measures. Seven received a grade of "C."
Seven of 16 Maine hospitals recently received grades of "C" for their patient safety measures from the national watchdog Leapfrog Group. Among the problem areas cited for the hospitals: prevention of infections and patient falls, and accidental cuts and tears during surgery. Katie Stewart is the Director of Healthcare Ratings...
Mass shootings may get all the attention, but advocates say don't minimize everyday gun violence
It’s been 10 years since a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown left 20 students and six educators dead. The tragedy put renewed focus on America’s gun laws and on the nation’s massive number of mass shootings. But the country also struggles with a less-talked...
