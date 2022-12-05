Warnock, Walker make final campaign push ahead of Senate runoff race

ATLANTA — There are reports that former President Donald Trump will hold a tele-rally for Republican candidate Herschel Walker on Monday tonight, as Walker tried to encourage his base to go to the polls.

The Walker campaign, however, has not confirmed this.

Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Sen. Warnock was at Georgia Tech Monday, encouraging young people to vote.

Warnock made a campaign stop at the Georgia Tech campus as he tried to rally students to vote and take others with them.

Georgia has seen huge early voting numbers. After his rally, Warnock told Channel 2 he’s worried that some of his supporters won’t go to the polls.

“Here’s what I worry about. I worry that we will see this massive early voting turnout, and some will decide that we don’t need your vote. We do,” Warnock said.

Walker made a campaign swing through north Georgia, including a stop in Ellijay.

“I love you all, and we’re going to win this election and get Georgia back together because we together can make anything happen. We can win championships,” Walker said.

At the rally in Flowery Branch, Walker told Channel 2 that the key to his success was voter turnout.

“I feel pretty good about tomorrow. That’s what we’re working on. Turnout, turnout, turnout. So, trying to get the people out to turn out the vote,” Walker said.

Back at the Georgia Tech campus, Warnock reminded Channel 2 that Trump had recruited Walker for the race.

“Whether he comes or not, we know he is Donald Trump’s handpicked candidate,” Warnock said.

Channel 2 did reach out to the Walker campaign for comment on a Trump tele-rally. We have yet to hear back.

