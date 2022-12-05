Study Findings from University of Queensland Broaden Understanding of Malnutrition (Reducing Children’s Malnutrition By Increasing Mothers’ Health Insurance Coverage: a Focus On Stunting and Underweight Across 32 Sub-saharan African Countries): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Malnutrition

Read full article on original website
Studies from National Taiwan University Hospital and School of Medicine Reveal New Findings on Type 2 Diabetes (The Risk of Multiple Myeloma Is Reduced in Metformin Initiators: A Retrospective Cohort Study in Taiwanese Patients with Type 2 …): Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Conditions – Type 2 Diabetes
According to news reporting from Taiwan, by NewsRx journalists, research stated, "Whether metformin might reduce the risk of multiple myeloma (MM) has not been extensively researched in humans. The study subjects were enrolled from the reimbursement database of Taiwan's.
New Study Findings from Hallym University Illuminate Research in Public Health (Analysis of Newborn Hearing Screening Results in South Korea after National Health Insurance Coverage: A Nationwide Population-Based Study): Health and Medicine – Public Health
According to news reporting originating from Korea, by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, "Newborn hearing screening (NHS) has been covered by national health insurance since October 2018 in Korea." Financial supporters for this research include Hallym University and Ministry of Health.
Report Summarizes Public Health Study Findings from University Gadjah Mada (Factors Associated with Willingness to Pay for Cost-Sharing under Universal Health Coverage Scheme in Yogyakarta, Indonesia: A Cross-Sectional Survey): Health and Medicine – Public Health
According to news originating from Indonesia, by NewsRx editors, the research stated, "National Health Insurance (NHI) requires an appropriate cost-sharing policy, particularly for diseases that require the largest financing." Financial supporters for this research include Ministry of Research And Technology.
Justus-Liebig-University Giessen Reports Findings in COVID-19 (COVID-19 related decline in cancer screenings most pronounced for elderly patients and women in Germany: a claims data analysis): Coronavirus – COVID-19
According to news originating from Germany, by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, "This study aimed to analyze the utilization of cancer screenings in Germany before and during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Reports Summarize Risk Management Research from LUMSA University (An Overview of Security Breach Probability Models): Insurance – Risk Management
According to news originating from Italy, by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, "Cybersecurity breach probability functions describe how cybersecurity investments impact the actual vulnerability to cyberattacks through the probability of success of the attack."
Why have so many American men stopped working?
Declining social status relative to higher-paid peers is one of the main reasons why so many American men have dropped out of the labor force, according to a study that examines a conundrum that has puzzled economists for decades. According to research by Pinghui Wu, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, men's perception of their status in the labor…
Long-COVID disability threatens the economy
Forget the work-from-home revolution or quiet quitting: The COVID-19 pandemic's biggest impact on the. labor market will be as a mass disability event, leaving many individuals out of work for long stretches of time. It's a shock that the economy is not well prepared to handle this event. An estimated...
Patent Issued for Cloaking and watermark of non-coded information (USPTO 11509922): The Quantum Group Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Guillama, Noel J. ( Wellington , FL, US), Heath, Chester A. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A particular challenge in the fields of medicine and, indeed, healthcare generally is public acceptance of electronic healthcare records by the general public. Of specific concern to patients specifically, is the security, origin and accuracy of an individual’s records. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, aka “HIPPA” was partly developed to improve the secure portability and continuity of health information in an environment of electronic healthcare records, but it cannot assure security. Like many laws, it specifies particular anticipated abuses and provides penalties for infraction after the fact. In an environment of commonplace identity theft and database intrusion, there evolves a need for making clandestine location of healthcare records difficult, while assuring the accuracy of such data with specific association to individuals and the historical development of such data.”
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for pet insurance underwriting, rating, adjustments, and enrollment (USPTO 11508013): ADubb LLC
A patent by the inventors Andreae (Punta Gorda, FL, US), Dubbaneh, Anthony C., by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: "Pet ownership in the United States has more than tripled since
