NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Unbeatable Dividend Stocks Billionaires Keep Buying in a Bear Market
Despite a turbulent market, the world's most successful investors are still net buyers of dividend-paying stocks. Ray Dalio and Bridgewater Associates made a big bet on healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter. Israel Englander and Millennium Management bought shares of a company that was subsequently acquired by Prologis,...
4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500
Dollar General is a stable business in any economy and is giving its profits back to shareholders. Nasdaq accurately predicted its earnings growth in the past, and I believe it's headed for more. Starbucks and Tractor Supply have increased their respective dividends for 12 years in a row. You’re reading...
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
5 of the Best Preferred Stock ETFs for High and Stable Dividends
While you can easily purchase individual preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) allow you to reduce your risk by investing in baskets of preferreds.
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for Folgate Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb+” (Fair) of. Folgate Insurance Company Limited. (. Folgate. ) (. United Kingdom. )....
HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS COMMERCIAL AND PERSONAL INSURANCE, AND EMPLOYEE BENEFIT CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF INVENSURE INSURANCE BROKERS, INC. IN CALIFORNIA
CHICAGO , Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of. (Invensure). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in. Irvine, California. , Invensure is a privately held insurance and risk management firm offering...
Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.93 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BAC.PRB was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.52% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
3 Dividend ETF Picks For December 2022
November was the best month of this year so far for dividend stocks. Even with the S&P 500 being down more than 20% at different points during 2022, many dividend ETFs have still been able to post positive returns, cementing their position as one of the most consistent and best-performing groups of 2022. Every dividend ETF posted a positive return last month and the top 30 best-performing funds all gained at least 12%.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Etiqa General Insurance Berhad
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect EGIB’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
Technology Sector Update for 12/08/2022: CIEN, MOMO, HCP, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.92% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.78% higher recently. Ciena (CIEN) was gaining over 17% in value even as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.61 per diluted share, down...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BMO Life Assurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BMOLAC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) of. ) and its affiliates. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Lifeco) (
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C. (DNI) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Mountain Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B (Fair) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb+” (Fair) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Mountain Life Insurance Company. (Mountain Life) (. Lexington, KY. ). The outlook of these Credit...
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company’s Surplus Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “aa-” (Superior) to the. that were recently issued by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company’s (MassMutual) (. Springfield, MA. ). The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. All other Long-Term IRs of...
Health Plans Project 2023 Premium Growth of 7.2% for Group Fully-Insured Plans and 6.4% for Individual Plans
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Health plans are expecting 2023 premiums to increase by 7.2% for Group fully-insured plans and by 6.4% for Individual plans. For Group plans, this growth is 1.6 percentage points higher than their expectations for 2022. For Individual plans, growth expectations are higher by 3.6 percentage points. Individual members include all who purchase insurance individually who are not eligible for Medicare or Medicaid.
ERIE INDEMNITY CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
A) On December 7, 2022 , Erie Indemnity Company (the "Company") issued a press release (the "Press Release") to report that, on. , the Company's Board of Directors set the management fee rate charged by the Company to Erie Insurance Exchange and approved an increase in shareholder dividends. See the Press Release attached as Exhibit 99.1. b) On.
