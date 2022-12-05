Read full article on original website
Take of pāku‘iku‘i, or Achilles tang, prohibited along Big Island west coast
A new administrative rule adopted by the Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday prohibits the take of pāku‘iku‘i, or Achilles tang, from the West Hawai‘i Regional Fishery Management Area off the west coast of the Big Island under adaptive management rulemaking authority.
Outgoing DLNR Chairwoman Suzanne Case honored by Hawai‘i Senate
It’s not everyday the Hawai‘i Senate honors the outgoing leader of a state department; in fact, it is rather rare. But when a department chief has the track record like that of Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Suzanne Case, state Sen. Lorraine Inouye, who represents District 1 on the Big Island, said the recognition is more than appropriate.
Boat owner fined $43K for damaging live coral and rock in West Hawai‘i waters
The owner of a 54-foot sailing catamaran has been fined more than $43,000 by the state for damaging a total of nearly 160 live coral colonies and pieces of live rock last year in West Hawai‘i waters off the Big Island. The Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources...
Update: High wind warning canceled; high wind advisory remains in effect for portions of Kohala
This post was updated at 4:02 p.m. Dec. 9. A high wind warning issued for North and South Kohala and Hawai‘i Island summits has been canceled, but a high wind advisory will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Dec. 10 for portions of North and South Kohala, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.
Holiday magic has arrived at the Kona Christmas House
Two-and-half-year-old Theadore stood with his mouth and eyes wide open as he soaked in all the multi-colored lights on the 23-foot Christmas tree. The look on his face was magic. Theadore and his mother were at the “Kona Christmas House” on Piena Place in Pualani Estates in Kailua-Kona. The lights...
