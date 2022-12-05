ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

Outgoing DLNR Chairwoman Suzanne Case honored by Hawai‘i Senate

It’s not everyday the Hawai‘i Senate honors the outgoing leader of a state department; in fact, it is rather rare. But when a department chief has the track record like that of Department of Land and Natural Resources Chairwoman Suzanne Case, state Sen. Lorraine Inouye, who represents District 1 on the Big Island, said the recognition is more than appropriate.
HAWAII STATE
Holiday magic has arrived at the Kona Christmas House

Two-and-half-year-old Theadore stood with his mouth and eyes wide open as he soaked in all the multi-colored lights on the 23-foot Christmas tree. The look on his face was magic. Theadore and his mother were at the “Kona Christmas House” on Piena Place in Pualani Estates in Kailua-Kona. The lights...
KAILUA-KONA, HI

