Fargo, ND

Moorhead man seriously injured after crashing into Fargo walkover bridge

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Moorhead man suffered serious injuries Friday evening when he crashed into two concrete pillars supporting the Fargo pedestrian bridge on I-94, west of University Drive. The North Dakota Highway Patrol say 51-year-old Robby Njos was eastbound near mile marker 351 around 6:30p.m. when his...
FARGO, ND
F-M community shows out for Christmas at The Lights

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We’re in the middle of the fun parts of the holiday season. Check out the people from our region hanging out at the annual Christmas at The Lights celebration. Businesses around the Essentia Health Plaza join forces creating a fun-filled day. You can...
WEST FARGO, ND
NDSU students design games to get children involved in STEM

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — College students are designing toys and games to try and get younger children involved in STEM in a hands-on learning opportunity. NDSU students design toys or games for preschool aged children to demonstrate in front of their class. One group designed a board game that,...
FARGO, ND

