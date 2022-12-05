Read full article on original website
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message after Bucks’ stunning upset loss vs. Rockets
Despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ shocking defeat to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Giannis Antetokounmpo is keeping a positive attitude about it. Instead of being discouraged, he wants the team to learn from the loss. The Bucks were coming off a good win against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, so hopes were high they were going […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message after Bucks’ stunning upset loss vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
James Harden’s latest Joel Embiid praise will leave Giannis Antetokounmpo stans salty
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid did it again. The Philadelphia 76ers big man went off for a 50-point game to lead his team to victory. James Harden helped him out by tallying 19 points and 16 assists in a 131-113 win for the Sixers over the Charlotte Hornets. “It’s crazy to be that big and being […] The post James Harden’s latest Joel Embiid praise will leave Giannis Antetokounmpo stans salty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Austin Reaves claps back at LeBron James slander after sinking dagger in Lakers win vs. Pistons
Austin Reaves didn’t need to call for the ball. He knew LeBron James would find him. After Reaves’ latest clutch three-pointer for the Los Angeles Lakers, the sophomore wing brought up an old (and I thought long retired) criticism of LeBron: his willingness to trust a teammate in late-game situations. Reaves — who nailed a […] The post Austin Reaves claps back at LeBron James slander after sinking dagger in Lakers win vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson vocal on MVP chants from Pelicans fans after big game vs. Suns
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson expressed his love and appreciation for the city as the home fans continue to cheer for him and the team. On Sunday as the Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns, the fans at the Smoothie King Center gave another wave of “MVP” chants for Williamson. Zion has been brilliant […] The post Zion Williamson vocal on MVP chants from Pelicans fans after big game vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid sounds off on chasing perfection in key area after 53-point explosion
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers once again rode a great Joel Embiid game to victory. He recorded 53 points and 12 rebounds in a 131-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid didn’t carry all the weight for the Sixers but was unquestionably the leading factor in their win. Embiid shot efficiently from everywhere on the […] The post Joel Embiid sounds off on chasing perfection in key area after 53-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Anthony Davis speak out on Brittney Griner’s release
After the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had a forum to discuss WNBA star Brittney Griner’s return home after 10 months imprisoned in Russia. “It’s amazing,” LeBron said, via ESPN. “Especially around the holidays, she can be with her...
Immanuel Quickley drops truth bomb on starting role amid Jalen Brunson injury
Jalen Brunson was forced to exit the New York Knicks win over the Sacramento Kings early on Sunday due to an ankle injury and he did not return. It’s unclear how much time, if any at all, Brunson will have to miss. But if he does, the Knicks have a young guard in Immanuel Quickley […] The post Immanuel Quickley drops truth bomb on starting role amid Jalen Brunson injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans
Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan reacts to the death of Paul Silas
Charlotte Hornets Chairman and Basketball Hall-of-Fame guard Michael Jordan released a statement on the passing of former NBA forward and head coach Paul Silas on Sunday afternoon. “Our Hornets family mourns the passing of Paul Silas,” Michael Jordan’s statement read. “Paul was an incredible leader and motivator who served as our head coach on two […] The post Michael Jordan reacts to the death of Paul Silas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Zion Williamson amid Pelicans win streak
The New Orleans Pelicans have won seven consecutive games as they are about to embark on a quick three-game road trip. They’ve been able to do so without Brandon Ingram for the entire streak and without Herb Jones for five of those games. A big reason why the Pelicans have been so dominant is the play of their franchise player, Zion Williamson. Against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Williamson finished with 35 points, eight rebound and three assists while shooting 66 percent from the field. After the game, Pelicans teammate CJ McCollum suggested that Williamson is an MVP candidate as per Christian Clark of NOLA.com.
‘Greatest human being’: LeBron James’ heartfelt take on Paul Silas’ importance to career
Following the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the passing of Paul Silas, 79. Silas was a three-time NBA champion as a player and was head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first two years of LeBron’s career (2003-04 and 2004-05).
LeBron James sounds off on salvaging the road trip in win over Pistons
The Los Angeles Lakers managed to pull off a 124-117 victory over the Detroit Pistons to conclude their 6-game road trip with a 3-3 record, but the victory left LeBron James thinking that his team wasted an opportunity to have a winning trip. "We started off the trip so well then we had injuries and […] The post LeBron James sounds off on salvaging the road trip in win over Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julius Randle emotions run high, gets ejected in battle with Kings
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was ejected in the third quarter of the their home game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Julius Randle had caught the ball in the post and made a move to the basket while seemingly making contact with Harrison Barnes. No call was made and the Kings ended up getting a bucket in transition while Randle failed to get back on defense. Instead, he was arguing with the referees on what he felt was a foul on Barnes. He continued talking to the referees even as the Knicks brought the ball back up court and he was promptly hit with two technical fouls and an ejection.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win
The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Paul Silas passes away at 79
Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach. After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for […] The post Paul Silas passes away at 79 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
