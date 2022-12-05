Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.

AMMON, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO