rexburgstandardjournal.com
Ruth Edstrom turns 90
Ruth Edstrom is turning 90! Come and celebrate with her at an open house Dec. 17, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at the Edstrom home at 858 S 5000 W, Rexburg Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
eastidahonews.com
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl
IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
Liquor license renewal denied for closed bar In Teton County
The Teton County Board of Commissioners did not renew a dormant liquor license this week. State liquor licenses, which cost 1500 dollars, must be renewed each year by the County Commission or the Jackson Town Council with one factor being whether state liquor laws are being followed or not. According...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Three highways closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
Idaho8.com
Clouds and fog ahead of more snow
Freezing fog advisory ahead of the morning commute for lower valley along I-15 and into Bear River range as well. This was last until mid-morning. We have lots of low clouds, and some might see a snow shower with colder air in the upper highlands and light winds. 23 in Jackson, 26 in Ammon, 31 in Chubbuck and overcast, dreary. There's more bright skies in Salmon at 26.
The richest person in Wyoming
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
Local woman arrested after reportedly smashing glass cup on man's head
An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly hit a man in the head with a glass cup, causing him to bleed profusely. The victim told Idaho Falls Dispatch he was struggling to stay conscious after Leslie Billman, 52, attacked him. When police arrived at the victim’s residence, a relative answered the door. An officer saw Billman, who told the relative to shut the door and yelled to...
Local man reportedly threatened to ambush, beat woman over civil protection order
A Rigby man was arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he sent a woman dozens of threatening messages days after he was served with a civil protection order, police said. Among the messages Michael Nassar, 43, reportedly sent the victim were pictures of her daughter's driveway indicating he knew whether she was home. Nassar also reportedly sent a message to the woman's 12-year-old son who was at a movie...
Local man reportedly threatened to kill kids during car theft
A Rigby man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly threatened to kill a woman’s kids while stealing her car. According to the probable cause affidavit, Andres Leyva-Ochoa, 20, was involved in a car crash Saturday. Opened alcohol containers were reportedly found inside the car he was driving. He told an Idaho Falls Police Department officer the car belonged to his girlfriend. When police contacted the woman, however, she said the...
eastidahonews.com
Woman rushed to hospital after being run over in Walmart parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after being run over by a truck in the Walmart parking lot. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Walmart on Utah Avenue. The driver of a GMC Sierra hit the woman and the left side of her body was pinned underneath one of the tires, according to witnesses.
