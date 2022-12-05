Read full article on original website
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Hampton VA event helps veterans understand PACT Act benefits
Hampton Roads veterans had the chance to learn more about their PACT Act benefits during an event hosted by the Hampton VA Medical Center at the Chesapeake Community Base Outpatient Clinic.
Chesapeake Public Schools teacher fired after 'inappropriate communications' with student
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An employee with Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) was fired Friday for alleged inappropriate communications with a student, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now. After being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 21, pending a Child Protective Services and Human Resources investigation, Tyler Ashnault was terminated on...
P.E. teacher at Tabb Middle arrested, accused of having handgun on school property
A P.E. teacher at Tabb Middle School in York was arrested Wednesday after deputies say he had a firearm on school property.
Fights prompt law enforcement response at Warhill High; no weapons found
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement responded after fights broke out around noon Friday at Warhill High School in Williamsburg. No weapons were found and the school was placed under a “stay put” order, per a message shared to parents. There was also an unrelated “disruption” in...
Elementary school hosts 'After School Satan Club,' infuriates parents: 'Abomination against God'
One Virginia mom said it's 'hard to believe' the 'After School Satan Club' is planning a meeting at a Chesapeake elementary school, calling it an 'abomination'
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
CPS employee fired, accused of 'inappropriate communications' with student
Chesapeake Public Schools employee fired, accused of 'inappropriate communications' with student: District
Police: Report of shooting at 7-Eleven in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police received a report of a shooting at the 7-Eleven at Campostella Road and East Indian River Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police dispatch. Officers arrived and did not find a victim. They later found out the victim drove themselves to...
Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo handling facility
The proposed Cargo Handling Facility includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, and a 720-container storage stacked four high at approximately 35 feet that will operate 24 hours 7 days a week.
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk
Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Mr. Grinch spotted shopping for the Suffolk Sherriff’s …. Mr. Grinch spotted shopping for the Suffolk Sherriff's office toy drive. Kiahnna Patterson and Steve Fundaro report on WAVY News...
One arrested following Chesapeake police pursuit ends in Suffolk
According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:12 a.m. near the intersection of Dock Landing Rd. and Scotfield Dr. for displaying license plates that didn't belong to the vehicle.
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new senior living community in Pembroke Square
The new senior living community, Avia Pembroke, will be on 373 Constitution Drive at the corner of Jeanne Street and Constitution Drive. It is one of the new buildings going up in Pembroke Square, where Pembroke Mall previously was.
3 injured in Suffolk accident involving school bus
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon injured three people. The injuries, according to Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, are non-life-threatening. Emergency Communications was notified of the...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another man was injured as the result of a single-car crash early Saturday morning in the 1500 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, Norfolk Police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another man was...
"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
York Co. school bus assistant arrested after allegedly spraying 7YO with cleaning solution
According to a Facebook post from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office, it was reported the student spit on 70-year-old David Blackwell which resulted in Blackwell spraying the student with the solution.
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
