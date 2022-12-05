HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in New Hampshire, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

