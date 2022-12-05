Read full article on original website
Snow Tapers This Evening
Snow will continue into this evening, wrapping up a couple hours before midnight. Lows will fall mainly into the teens. Final accumulations will be between 1-2 inches for most of northern NY and VT, with 3-4 inches possible south. Dry and cold weather returns Monday, lasting through Thursday before we...
Hiker falls to death from cliff while taking photos atop New Hampshire mountain
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in New Hampshire, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
Vermont High School Sports: December 9th 2022
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Rice girls basketball took the first step in repeating as state champions, tipping off their 2022-2023 season against the Saranac Central Cheifs from Section VII in New York. Catch all the action from around Vermont on the Friday night edition of the NBC5 Sports Desk.
Nine young Vermonters were celebrated at the state house Saturday for dedicating their life to their country
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It was a special Saturday afternoon at the Vermont State House with a ceremony being held for nine United States Service Academy nominees and their families. The annual ceremony was hosted by Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with Sen.-elect Peter Welch. "In sixth...
Dusting to 2 inches of snow expected on Sunday afternoon
It will finally begin to feel a little more like December this weekend, as some light snow is expected to impact our region on Sunday afternoon. Friday and Saturday will be cold and sunny, with daily highs barely reaching the lower 30s. Then, on Sunday afternoon, some snow will move...
Gov. Scott celebrates Vermont's Christmas Tree industry
At White's Tree Farm, near the Essex-Jericho town line, many Vermonters can be seen navigating through the thirty-five acres of land to find their perfect Christmas Tree. One of those faces today was Gov. Phil Scott, who was doing his annual tree cutting to celebrate the state's Christmas Tree industry.
Holiday Tractor Parade returns to St. Albans for its fourth holiday season
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The fourth annual Holiday Tractor Parade took to the streets on Friday night, raising food and money donations for a local food shelf. More than 50 farmers participated by decorating their tractors, other farm equipment, and vehicles. This year's participation is the highest it has ever been.
Short staffing at several Vermont sheriff departments affecting coverage areas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont sheriff departments are short-staffed, and they say it is impacting how much ground they can cover. In Washington County, the sheriff's department has 23 full and part-time employees. They say that’s about half the staff the department had a decade ago and it means they need to cut back patrols in some smaller towns.
Vermont's health department extending clinic hours leading up to the holidays
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Health extended its hours of operations at state-run vaccine clinics to encourage people to stay up-to-date on vaccinations this holiday season. The increased hours include evenings on weekdays and opening on Saturdays. Specific hours for the state-run clinic near you can...
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
Beekmantown High School boys' ice hockey cruises to 6-1 win over Grand Isle
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Beekmantown High School boys' ice hockey played a balanced three periods of hockey, leading to a 6-1 win against Grande Isle High School. Beekmantown juniors Sam Bingel and Keegin Rodier each scored two goals in the win, while seniors Luke Moser and Reagan Dudyak chipped in on the afternoon with one goal apiece.
New England Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex driver, is accused of...
St. Lawrence County couple arrested after child ingested cocaine, marijuana
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Winthrop, New York, couple were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after their child was found to have cocaine and marijuana in their system. New York State Police said 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts brought their child to Massena...
