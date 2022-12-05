Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson could miss time after exiting with sprained ankle
This time, Jalen Brunson couldn’t shake it off. After going down hard earlier in the game, only to continue playing, his second hard trip to the floor Sunday night ended his evening. With 9:03 left in the game, Brunson sprained his right ankle while defending a drive, and didn’t return in the Knicks’ 112-99 win over the Kings at the Garden. Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell landed on Brunson’s leg and the Knicks’ guard limped to the locker room. His status for Wednesday’s game against the Bulls in Chicago is uncertain. “I don’t know [if he’ll play]. To be totally honest, we’ll see where he is...
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch
SAN FRANCISCO — On the same night a blockbuster storm off the Pacific slammed much of California, a force of similar magnitude from the Atlantic made its way to Chase Center on Saturday night. The Boston Celtics brought the NBA’s best record (21-5) and highest scoring offense (120.8 points...
NBA
Roundball Roundup: The Ringer's Michael Pina on Utah's offseason reinvention
When the Jazz traded for Kelly Olynyk, the world should’ve known. “That trade right there was really telling in what they wanted to try to do this year because Kelly makes everyone around him better,” Michael Pina of The Ringer said. “He has for his entire career.”
NBA
Clippers' John Wall thankful after receiving warm welcome in D.C. return
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall stole the ball and then sank a jumper, and although he was a member of the visiting team now, the fans in Washington still sounded impressed. So he egged them on a bit by yelling something that he later revealed after the game. “Still...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls at Hawks (12.11.2022)
The Bulls (11-14) visit Atlanta to take on the Hawks (13-13) in the first of four get-togethers. The teams will meet a second time in North Central Georgia 10 days from now on December 21st. The series will wrap up with two more games at the United Center on January 23rd, and April 4th. Last season, the Bulls and Hawks squared off four times as well, with Chicago earning bragging rights by winning three.
NBA
Embiid’s 53-PT Performance Overpowers Hornets In Philadelphia
Rozier, Oubre Each Score 29 PTS, Charlotte Struggles Early with Transition Defense, Fouling. NBA superstars are superstars because they are capable of having superstar performances on any given night around the league. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid showed once again why he’s in that elite class of players and was a dominant force in sending the Charlotte Hornets to a 131-113 road loss on Sunday evening.
NBA
Fletcher Mackel on series vs. Suns, team depth | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (4:35) to talk about the positive Pelicans vibes surrounding the currently #1 seeded NBA team in the West, the upcoming series against the Phoenix Suns and road stretch, the depth of the team, and recent standout performances.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 121, Wizards 111
Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. There's no place like home. The Indiana Pacers spent the last two weeks away from the friendly confines of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, dropping five of seven contests on a difficult Western Conference road trip -- the franchise's longest road trip since 1986.
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: The All-More-Minutes Team
The NBA is loaded with talented players, but some haven’t been given enough consistent playing time to become reliable fantasy options. A few could stand out if given added playing time. Let’s discuss some of the best players at each position that we’d like to see more of by naming the “All More Minutes Team.”
NBA
5 things to know entering Saturday's Warriors-Celtics Finals rematch on ABC
Saturday’s highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics marks the season premiere of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC with the action tipping off at 8:30 ET from Chase Center in San Francisco. This is the first meeting between the Celtics...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 10, 2022
What a memorable Friday evening in the Smoothie King Center it was, as New Orleans (17-8) beat the team that eliminated the Pelicans from the 2022 Western Conference playoffs, taking down Phoenix (16-10) by a 128-117 margin. New Orleans remained atop of the West in first place, while also changing...
NBA
76ers Host Lakers to Begin Extended Homestand | Gameday Report 25/82
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) return to home court on Friday night for their next game, a matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) that tips off a season-long seven game homestand. James Harden returned to game action for the first time in over a month on Monday, a double overtime...
NBA
Preview: Wizards battle Pacers in Indy Friday night
The Pacers (13-12) have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. Despite being built around a young core, they've managed to win more than half of their games thus far. Similar to the Wizards (11-14), they currently find themselves on a bit of a slide. Both of these teams will be looking to get things back on track heading into the weekend when they clash tonight. Here's all the information you need.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Kings
On Friday night, the Cavaliers get a chance for revenge – and to extend their homecourt mastery – when they welcome Domantas Sabonis and the Kings to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine & Gold improved to an Eastern Conference-best 11-1 at home on Tuesday night – cooling down...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Warriors 123, Celtics 107
A rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals remained close Saturday night until Golden State put its foot down on the gas midway through the third quarter and pulled away from the Celtics for good. Golden State led by only four points after Blake Griffin’s free throw with 7:02 remaining in...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Suns 117
Pelicans (17-8), Suns (16-10) Zion Williamson spent April watching from the sideline as his teammates scratched and clawed every minute of a first-round playoff series defeat to Phoenix. On Friday, the forward – who also missed an Oct. 28 game against the Suns due to injury – finally got his chance to face one of the NBA’s premier clubs. To say he capitalized on that opportunity would be an understatement, as the third-year pro racked up 35 points, including 22 in the second half, helping to power first-place New Orleans to its sixth straight win and hand Phoenix its third consecutive loss. In the first tilt of a two-game weekend series between the Western Conference’s two best squads entering Friday, the Pelicans stretched their lead to 1.5 games on the Suns.
NBA
Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones remain out for Sunday rematch vs. Suns
PHOENIX (16-10) Friday loss at New Orleans. Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Deandre Ayton. CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Dec. 9
Buckle up for a packed Friday in the NBA consisting of 10 games. The Hawks will take on the Nets with Dejounte Murray (ankle) and John Collins (ankle) out while De’Andre Hunter (hip) is listed as questionable. The Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram (toe) and Herbert Jones (ankle) when they face the Suns, who just got Chris Paul back from injury. Another marquee matchup will feature Luka Doncic and the Mavs hosting Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. With so many options to consider, let’s get down to business and highlight some players to target for your lineups and a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.11.2022
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 144, Dallas 115. (Bulls: 11-14, 7-5 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 28 pts. Dallas: Dinwiddie: 27 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 9. Dallas: Wood: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: White: 6. Dallas: Dinwiddie: 9. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 82 first...
NBA
Magic Beat Raptors For Second Straight Thrilling Win
Franz Wagner erupted for a season-best 34 points and his putback layup with 30.2 seconds left broke a tie, as the Orlando Magic defeated the Toronto Raptors 113-109 on Friday at Amway Center for their second consecutive thrilling victory. Clutch Moments. While Wagner made the game’s biggest shot, the Magic’s...
Comments / 1