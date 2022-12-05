Read full article on original website
Remains of 17-Year-Old Md. Girl Who Vanished on Way to School Are Discovered, but Killer Is at Large
Rosa Maria Dias-Santos, 17, was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning of Sept. 22 Authorities have discovered the skeletal remains of a teen who disappeared nearly two months ago on her way to school. According to a news release, the remains of 17-year-old Rosa Maria Diaz-Santos were found in a wooded area in Takoma Park, Md., on Nov. 17, about seven miles outside of Washington D.C. Rosa was last seen alive heading to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., the morning...
Toddlers Left in Cold Car Overnight With Dead Adults in Front
Two toddlers were kept in the backseat of a car overnight in the cold while two dead bodies remained in the front seat, police in North Carolina said Thursday. The bodies of 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins and 28-year-old Devone Brown were discovered early Thursday morning by employees of a towing company in Rocky Mount. The two are believed to have been shot and killed inside the car right outside the business, police said. The children remained in the car for hours as the temperature dropped into the 30s, although neither were reported to have been physically injured. It hasn’t been reported what the children’s relationship to the adults is. An arrest hasn’t been made and police haven’t revealed a possible motive for the murders.Read it at WRAL
Woman Forcing Elderly Mom to Sleep on Air Mattress While Visiting Dragged
The viral post has infuriated Redditors, with one saying: "This is disrespectful and really unimaginable."
11-year-old runs inside burning home to save toddler sister
An 11-year-old boy in Maryland is being hailed as a hero after he ran into a burning apartment Tuesday to save his 2-year-old sister.
Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler
A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Woman Called the Police After a Family Member Borrowed Something of Hers Without Permission
As adults, we often have to set boundaries with family members. Sometimes, those boundaries get breached if you're setting limits with your parents as an adult or the other way around. And, as you're about to discover, that could lead certain family members to take drastic measures so that the point gets across loud and clear.
Watch as 1-Year-Old Baby Accidentally Locked In Car Makes Incredible Escape
Z'Naria Lukie was mistakenly locked inside the car by her grandma, who also left the keys in the vehicle. But she found a way out.
I Brought My Mom Home To Help Her Die. I Had No Idea What I Was In For — Or What I'd Gain.
"All I knew was that she wasn’t going to take her final breath in a hospital."
Kind stranger wins hearts by helping a kid who got separated from his parents in a metro train
It is easy to get lose sight of your parents in a crowded place when you are a young child. Most of us have, at some point or another, spun around to find our parents were not where we had expected them to be. Any kid lost in public is bound to panic. All you can do is hope your parents find you, or hope other adults help you find your parents. One such instance happened on the French metro. A compassionate stranger intervened to soothe a little child who became distressed after becoming separated from his parents on a French metro train. She called the boy's parents and reassured the boy all was well, reported The Indian Express. As it appears, the gates had closed and the boy failed to deboard. He was visibly scared after becoming separated from his parents on the metro. Thankfully, a woman standing near the boy understood the situation and intervened to console the youngster. He had been yelling for them. She handed up her phone so he could call someone.
Son Abandons Holiday Plans with Parents After Being Told to 'Move His Car' by Mother
Is there ever a circumstance where it's okay to treat your children as less than?. The holidays are meant to bring people together, but the irony is that they can often be something that causes enough conflict and drama to tear families apart in the worst of circumstances.
I'm a therapist who works with couples. This is how infidelity affects children.
Talal Alsaleem recommends that parents never tell their children about infidelity and ensure they know they aren't the cause of any friction at home.
Please Help the Federman Family During Their Crisis
Since the moment we heard the bitter news that baby Shternie Federman had lost her life and shlucha Henya Federman was holding on to hers with a thread, we sprung into action, each of us doing what we could. But there is more we can do to help. Message from...
According to Parents, Age 8 Is the Hardest Age to Parent
If you’re a parent to multiple children, do you think there is an age that is particularly difficult to parent?. I ask because according to a new parenting poll, parents have decided that age 8 is the hardest age to parent. A parenting poll conducted by OnePoll and sponsored...
Senior Friendships Fade As Her Life Changes
Senior Friendships Fade As Her Life Changes
My daughter died of loneliness. I’m on a mission to prevent other families from experiencing this grief
I know this because my daughter Rylie lost her battle with mental health last year. Ultimately, addiction took her life. But, like too many others, Rylie’s addiction was deeply rooted in her core struggle: chronic loneliness. Before she lost her life, my wife and I had already been keenly...
Opinion: After Leaving an Abusive Relationship There Are Healing Stages
I wish I could tell you that the moment you walk away from your abuser, everything will fall into place again and you will revert back to the person that you were before the abuse. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.
Keeping it Together: Wilderness therapy sounds healing, but survivors share a different story
Today I'm here to share an important story about a topic worth learning more about: wilderness therapy.
