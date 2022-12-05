GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.

