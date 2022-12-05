ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, NC

WLOS.com

Pedestrian dies from injuries after Marion wreck

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A pedestrian who was struck while walking along a road in Marion last month has died. Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence said in a statement that Noah Hughes, 47, died at Mission Hospital on Dec. 2, nearly a month after the wreck. The crash happened...
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man shot to death in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.
GREER, SC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man After Brief Pursuit

22-year old Luis Jesus Avila-Sumano of Sanford, NC was arrested Wednesday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged following a brief motor vehicle pursuit with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Avila-Sumano has been released under a secured bond of $1,200. His court date is scheduled for January 30th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Woman dies weeks after being hit crossing Asheville road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a woman weeks after she was injured. On Nov. 11, police said Stacie Ramsey was struck by a van crossing the roadway near the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Sweeten Creek Road. She was transported to Mission Hospital where she passed away on Dec. 1.
ASHEVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash

WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman reported missing found dead, TBI says

Haywood County, N.C. — A 71-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday, a Sliver Alert was issued by TBI for Donna Rider, who went missing from Haywood County in North Carolina. In the alert, TBI said that the woman had “a condition that may impair her ability to return safely w/o assistance.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County

Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
MORGANTON, NC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a call around 2:56 a.m. that a residence on the 8200 block of Robbs Avenue was on fire. According to firefighters, three people were in the house at the time of the fire and […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WJHL

Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

