WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after shooting; investigation continues, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night left one person injured. The Asheville Police Department confirms officers were dispatched Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Pisgah View Apartments in west Asheville. Authorities tell News...
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
Man accused of DWI in Burke County head-on crash faced similar charges
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after a head-on crash near Burke County Tuesday night and the driver accused of hitting her is now facing DWI charges. The crash happened along U.S. Highway 64 near Duckworth Circle south of Morganton, first responders with Salem Fire Rescue said.
WLOS.com
Pedestrian dies from injuries after Marion wreck
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A pedestrian who was struck while walking along a road in Marion last month has died. Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence said in a statement that Noah Hughes, 47, died at Mission Hospital on Dec. 2, nearly a month after the wreck. The crash happened...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Man After Brief Pursuit
22-year old Luis Jesus Avila-Sumano of Sanford, NC was arrested Wednesday morning by Deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged following a brief motor vehicle pursuit with flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. Avila-Sumano has been released under a secured bond of $1,200. His court date is scheduled for January 30th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
FOX Carolina
Woman dies weeks after being hit crossing Asheville road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a woman weeks after she was injured. On Nov. 11, police said Stacie Ramsey was struck by a van crossing the roadway near the intersection of Hendersonville Road and Sweeten Creek Road. She was transported to Mission Hospital where she passed away on Dec. 1.
Pedestrian dies a month after Marion crash
Police say a man who was hit by a car in Marion in early November has died from his injuries.
Investigation underway after fatal shooting in the Upstate
Greer Police are hoping for help from the public in their investigation of a fatal shooting Tuesday night. A call to 9-1-1- shortly after 8:30, reported “a disturbance” around Turner and Lorla Streets.
Police: North Carolina man assaults girlfriend with sledgehammer
A 23-year-old Gastonia man accused of striking his girlfriend in the head with a sledgehammer is now facing charges, Gastonia Police said.
Pedestrian dies after being hit in Spartanburg
The Spartanburg Police Department said the collision happened at the intersection of North Forest Street and West Saint John Street. Officers responded to the scene at 5:45 p.m.
860wacb.com
Woman Killed In North Wilkesboro Crash
WILKESBORO – On Monday, December 5, at approximately 12:40 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Wilkes County on US 421 near Boone Trail. A 2007 Chrysler Town & Country was traveling east on US 421, ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Woman reported missing found dead, TBI says
Haywood County, N.C. — A 71-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday, a Sliver Alert was issued by TBI for Donna Rider, who went missing from Haywood County in North Carolina. In the alert, TBI said that the woman had “a condition that may impair her ability to return safely w/o assistance.”
Fired Buncombe Co. detention officer under investigation by SBI
A former Buncombe County detention officer is under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
Man who disappeared near shredding machine ruled legally dead
The family of a local man who was last seen near a shredding machine at a recycling plant in Greer received some closure today after a judge ruled that the missing worker is legally dead.
860wacb.com
Morganton Woman Facing Felony Charges In Catawba County
Dezarae Lyn Merritt, age 32 of Morganton, was arrested Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. She’s been charged with felony larceny of chose in action, forgery of an instrument and common law robbery. Bond was set at $30,000 and as of earlier today, Merritt remained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a court appearance in Newton scheduled for Thursday.
WYFF4.com
Ready or not: Greenville County Sheriff's Office search and rescue dogs use hide-and-seek to find missing people
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Every year, hundreds of men, women and children go missing in Greenville County. It's often up to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team to find and save them. On Wednesday, the four-legged furry members of that team trained to find missing people...
Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to a call around 2:56 a.m. that a residence on the 8200 block of Robbs Avenue was on fire. According to firefighters, three people were in the house at the time of the fire and […]
Fired Sullivan Co. SRO found dead after allegations of student misconduct
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County deputy who served as a school resource officer (SRO) was found dead shortly after he was terminated from his position after reports that he had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student. According to Second District Attorney General Barry Staubus, his office began investigating after receiving […]
