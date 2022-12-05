ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

JSO bodycam video sheds new light on fatal shooting of 43-year-old man in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published body camera video of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon. First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill.
First Coast News

FHP: Two found dead in Callahan after car crashes into pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found dead on Friday in a car that crashed into a pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 23-year-old man and the passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were both found dead in the car. The vehicle was submerged in a retention pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. in the Callahan area, FHP said. Their relationship is unknown, however investigators believe the man picked the woman up from her job.
First Coast News

Eagle impaled on 120 ft. lightning rod rescued by Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A bald eagle in major distress at an elementary school was rescued by The Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department this week. The department says it got an "interesting" call to assist an eagle that had been impaled by the lightening rod on top of a 120 ft. radio tower at St. George Elementary. The crews already on scene contacted wildlife authorities and it was determined someone would need to climb the tower.
First Coast News

DCPS leaders make effort to fix low mandatory vaccination rates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School leaders are making an effort to catch up in one category the district is way behind on - vaccinations. A recent Florida Department of Health report shows less children than ever are getting their required vaccines. According to that report, Duval County is...
First Coast News

A gift for the Giving Closet Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are in the season of giving and one organization proves that generosity knows no bounds. The Giving Closet Project received an early Christmas gift that will help thousands of kids in Jacksonville for years to come. For the last 6 years Jennifer Smith worked out...
