Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
First Coast News
Employee stabbed during robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee at the Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco area of Jacksonville was stabbed during a robbery Saturday, police said. A suspect entered the restaurant at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and stole an employee's wallet according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The suspect...
Funeral held for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are still calling for justice after a drive-by shooting took the life of a 13-year-old boy as he was leaving football practice last weekend. Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road. Holland was laid to rest Saturday,...
First Coast News
Police: Two shootings in Jacksonville Friday leave juvenile, one other injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office gave details about two separate shootings that occurred Friday afternoon on the First Coast. One occurred in the Moncrief area and the other on the Westside near Lane Avenue, police say. JSO says the two incidents are not related and there were no casualties.
First Coast News
JSO bodycam video sheds new light on fatal shooting of 43-year-old man in April
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published body camera video of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon. First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill.
FHP: Two found dead in Callahan after car crashes into pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found dead on Friday in a car that crashed into a pond, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver, a 23-year-old man and the passenger, a 17-year-old woman, were both found dead in the car. The vehicle was submerged in a retention pond on Wind Chime Lane near U.S. 1. in the Callahan area, FHP said. Their relationship is unknown, however investigators believe the man picked the woman up from her job.
High-powered GOP insider regularly accessed JSO substations for years before suicide, documents show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained documents from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that lay out just how much access a high-powered GOP insider had to sheriff's office buildings as a private citizen. Kent Stermon died by suicide Thursday evening, the Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed. His death...
First Coast News
Candlelight vigil honors young couple lost in Arlington shooting; family looking for answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A call to action from a family searching for answers. QuaSean Trotter, Ariyan Johnson and their baby, Arielle were killed at a friend's home in Arlington in December, 2017. Family, friends, elected officials and anti-violence advocates came together for a vigil on the eve of the...
JSO asking for community’s assistance identifying possible murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a potential suspect in a murder in the Tallyrand area. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wigmore Street. Police say a silver Honda was seen in the area.
Turtle Patrol reports 'mutilated' sea turtle in Atlantic Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol has reported that a sea turtle was "mutilated" sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Turtle Patrol was not able to respond to the call immediately because it was dark outside. When Turtle Patrol arrived Saturday morning, the turtle was dead.
Rowing for a cure - Fernandina woman to row 360 miles to Miami
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Right now a group on the First Coast is preparing for a journey that is hundreds of miles long and that will lead them through the open ocean. The mission behind this journey could impact lives across the country. This is more than just a...
Criminal investigation preceded suicide of high-powered GOP insider
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Politically well connected mega-donor and businessman Kent Stermon was under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in the weeks before his suicide over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement on Friday afternoon confirming the investigation,...
Eagle impaled on 120 ft. lightning rod rescued by Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department
MACCLENNY, Fla. — A bald eagle in major distress at an elementary school was rescued by The Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department this week. The department says it got an "interesting" call to assist an eagle that had been impaled by the lightening rod on top of a 120 ft. radio tower at St. George Elementary. The crews already on scene contacted wildlife authorities and it was determined someone would need to climb the tower.
First Coast News
DCPS leaders make effort to fix low mandatory vaccination rates
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School leaders are making an effort to catch up in one category the district is way behind on - vaccinations. A recent Florida Department of Health report shows less children than ever are getting their required vaccines. According to that report, Duval County is...
Local political donor, Florida Board of Governors member found dead in Atlantic Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Prominent local political donor and President of Total Military Management Kent Stermon has died. Initially reported by Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics, Stermon was a known friend of Governor Ron DeSantis as well as Mayor Lenny Curry. He was 50-years-old at the time of his death.
JAX opens new military lounge for active-duty service men and women
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a separate, unrelated report) The Jacksonville Aviation Authority opened a new military lounge for active-duty service men and women at Jacksonville International Airport prior to the start of popular travel holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s. The...
First Coast News
Holiday celebration in Moncrief area of Jacksonville marks beginning of revitalization for local businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A holiday celebration in the Moncrief area Friday marked the beginning of a new revitalization effort for businesses in the area. The 2022 Jacksonville Commercial Corridor Enhancement Project is a new program that has been awarded grant money from the federal government, City of Jacksonville and Wells Fargo.
Impact Church takes 200 Jacksonville families Christmas shopping
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Impact Church held it's first-ever iHope Christmas Shopping event Saturday morning. 200 families were chosen to have a shopping spree to get gifts for their children to open on Christmas morning. The items they "shopped" for were donated by members of the church; they had everything...
First Coast News
Florida state legislature set to host special session to address ongoing insurance crisis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ask anyone in the industry, and they'll tell you there's an insurance crisis in Florida. "We are seeing premium increase by 50 percent of what people paid last year in some instances it's even 100 percent." said Isaiah Rumlin, owner of Rumlin Insurance Agency. Fitch ratings,...
A gift for the Giving Closet Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are in the season of giving and one organization proves that generosity knows no bounds. The Giving Closet Project received an early Christmas gift that will help thousands of kids in Jacksonville for years to come. For the last 6 years Jennifer Smith worked out...
