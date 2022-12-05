ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wbrc.com

2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday. Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water. Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: House Fire under investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department state that at approximately 7a.m. Saturday morning, a fire engulfed a home in the 4000 Block of Rodby Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that there were people home when the house erupted into...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
PALATKA, FL
Action News Jax

1 hospitalized after crash on New Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the northbound lanes on New Kings Road is closed after a traffic crash at Borden Street. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded at approximately 7 a.m. to the location and found one person trapped. Once the person was extracted, rescue personnel rushed the person to the hospital with serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO bodycam video sheds new light on fatal shooting of 43-year-old man in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published body camera video of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon. First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'People are breaking into small businesses and stealing from them:' Owners of local wing joint want to know why their business was targeted by thieves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family-owned wing joint is wondering why their business was targeted by burglars. The owner of Xtreme Wings Sports Grille says the thief left thousands of dollars in damage at its North Main Street location just weeks before Christmas. Early Tuesday morning, the owner says...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO needs your help identifying Regency robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a business in the Regency Square Boulevard area near Miller’s Ale House and Home Depot on Sunday, November 27. JSO says the suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun. The department adds that the suspect left the area on a “BMX style bicycle.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL

