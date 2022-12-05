Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Missing 15-year-old Middleburg boy found, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Inappropriate material in libraries’ still a topic of discussion at Clay County school board meetingZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic violence after being found hiding in closet, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekendDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Orange Park board recommends Bradley Park tree replanting planJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
First Coast News
Employee stabbed during robbery at Fore Score Golf Tavern in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An employee at the Fore Score Golf Tavern in the San Marco area of Jacksonville was stabbed during a robbery Saturday, police said. A suspect entered the restaurant at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and stole an employee's wallet according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The suspect...
JSO looking for car burglar who used stolen credit cards at area businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The hunt is on to find who is behind multiple auto burglaries in the area of 14000 Beach Blvd. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-ins and is asking the community for its help. Both incidents occurred on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. During the...
Funeral held for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are still calling for justice after a drive-by shooting took the life of a 13-year-old boy as he was leaving football practice last weekend. Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road. Holland was laid to rest Saturday,...
wbrc.com
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday. Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water. Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found...
JSO asking for community’s assistance identifying possible murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a potential suspect in a murder in the Tallyrand area. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wigmore Street. Police say a silver Honda was seen in the area.
Pedestrian involved crash in Clay County ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night, a driver was traveling north on Hibernia Road at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross an intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. FHP states that the front...
JFRD: House Fire under investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department state that at approximately 7a.m. Saturday morning, a fire engulfed a home in the 4000 Block of Rodby Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that there were people home when the house erupted into...
Rowing for a cure - Fernandina woman to row 360 miles to Miami
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Right now a group on the First Coast is preparing for a journey that is hundreds of miles long and that will lead them through the open ocean. The mission behind this journey could impact lives across the country. This is more than just a...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
1 hospitalized after crash on New Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of the northbound lanes on New Kings Road is closed after a traffic crash at Borden Street. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded at approximately 7 a.m. to the location and found one person trapped. Once the person was extracted, rescue personnel rushed the person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
First Coast News
JSO bodycam video sheds new light on fatal shooting of 43-year-old man in April
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published body camera video of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon. First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill.
Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon found dead in Atlantic Beach, was being investigated by police
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon, a member of the Florida Board of Governors, was found dead in a vehicle outside the U.S. Post Office in Atlantic Beach. Police say the discovery was made around 8:00 pm Thursday on Mayport Road when an employee leaving the post office...
'People are breaking into small businesses and stealing from them:' Owners of local wing joint want to know why their business was targeted by thieves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family-owned wing joint is wondering why their business was targeted by burglars. The owner of Xtreme Wings Sports Grille says the thief left thousands of dollars in damage at its North Main Street location just weeks before Christmas. Early Tuesday morning, the owner says...
Turtle Patrol reports 'mutilated' sea turtle in Atlantic Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol has reported that a sea turtle was "mutilated" sometime between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Turtle Patrol was not able to respond to the call immediately because it was dark outside. When Turtle Patrol arrived Saturday morning, the turtle was dead.
High-powered GOP insider regularly accessed JSO substations for years before suicide, documents show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained documents from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that lay out just how much access a high-powered GOP insider had to sheriff's office buildings as a private citizen. Kent Stermon died by suicide Thursday evening, the Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed. His death...
First Coast News
Holiday celebration in Moncrief area of Jacksonville marks beginning of revitalization for local businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A holiday celebration in the Moncrief area Friday marked the beginning of a new revitalization effort for businesses in the area. The 2022 Jacksonville Commercial Corridor Enhancement Project is a new program that has been awarded grant money from the federal government, City of Jacksonville and Wells Fargo.
JSO needs your help identifying Regency robbery suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a business in the Regency Square Boulevard area near Miller’s Ale House and Home Depot on Sunday, November 27. JSO says the suspect entered the business and demanded money while brandishing a black semi-automatic handgun. The department adds that the suspect left the area on a “BMX style bicycle.”
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday, December 10, from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last. The distribution will take place in the City of Lake Butler (155 NW 3rd...
Fugitive Friday: 26-year-old man wanted in Clay County for obstructing justice, criminal mischief
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. The Clay County Sheriff's Office asks the community for help each Friday in tracking down a wanted fugitive in the county.Photo byClay County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 2