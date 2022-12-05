Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Florida lawmaker resigns after being accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID business loans
From March 2022: DeSantis signs Parental Rights in Education Act. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the "Parental Rights in Education Act" into law during a visit to Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill. The bill bars instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity for young public-school students. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -...
Husband reports wife missing after shark encounter while snorkeling in Hawaii
MAUI, Hawaii - Authorities are searching for a missing woman after a possible encounter with a shark in Hawaii. The U.S. Coast Guard said the 60-year-old female was last seen about 75 yards off of Keawakapu Beach, Maui, Thursday, while snorkeling with her husband. Dan Dennison, a spokesman for the...
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 2
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from all around Tampa and Sarasota.
PICTURES: Florida couple photobombed by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launch
Amy Vargo and Kevin Cohen were posing in front of the St. Augustine Castillo de San Marcos when the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket photobombed the newlywed's photo shoot during its launch. The couple got married last week in North Carolina, but with both of them being from Tampa, they wanted...
