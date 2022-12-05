Affidavit: Brevard County deputy thought gun was unloaded before 'jokingly' shooting twice at fellow deputy

Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
fox13news.com
Black bear enjoying nightly buffet of fruits, garbage in Davenport community
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One large, hairy guest has turned a Davenport community into his own nightly buffet. Residents say a Florida black bear has shown in the Thousand Oaks community almost every night for the last month. One resident captured video as he gulped down avocados from her backyard tree.
fox13news.com
Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise. About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.
