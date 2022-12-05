ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

WWL-AMFM

Fatal shooting off Canal Street

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says

NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked. The incident occurred near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Metairie

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Metairie. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said just after 9:00 p.m., deputies were called to Power Boulevard and 33rd Street to investigate reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground in the southbound lanes of Power Boulevard.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Coroner identifies two people shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot

New details were released in the investigation of a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were shot to death inside a Walgreens parking lot. The fatal shooting happened Wednesday near the Walgreens on the corner of Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party

BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA

