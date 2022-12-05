Read full article on original website
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Fatal shooting off Canal Street
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
Louisiana crash leaves female pedestrian dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Metairie.
Man riding bike shot to death on Canal St., witness says
NEW ORLEANS — A man on a bicycle was shot and killed and his bike stolen on Canal Street late Sunday afternoon, according to a security guard who told Eyewitness News she heard the shooting and saw the aftermath from the building where she worked. The incident occurred near...
Little Woods shooting sends one man to the hospital
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Metairie. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said just after 9:00 p.m., deputies were called to Power Boulevard and 33rd Street to investigate reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground in the southbound lanes of Power Boulevard.
Slidell man arrested in connection with Kenner carjacking and shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Slidell man that they believe was involved in a shooting and carjacking that happened at around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Kenner Police say two male tourists from Florida arrived at a location in the 3700 block of Loyola...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Monday. The accident happened on Highway 40 at around 4 p.m. John Bitter was driving east on the highway when he veered off the road.
Louisiana woman walking on highway struck, killed by truck
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on a Louisiana highway.
Police: Woman fatally struck by vehicle, thrown from Louisiana bridge
An early-morning crash on the Woodland Bridge left an unidentified woman dead, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Dec. 7).
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
Two dead after car hits tree in Tangipahoa Parish Tuesday afternoon
LORANGER - Louisiana State Police responded to a crash Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead. According to state police, around 4 p.m. a vehicle crossed the center line and drove off the roadway on LA-Highway 40 near LA-Highway 445 and hit a tree. The driver, 67-year-old John Bitter, died...
NOPD looking for this vehicle, gunman
The New Orleans Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and gunman from Thursday’s quadruple-shooting outside a dollar store in Gentilly.
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
Coroner identifies two people shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot
New details were released in the investigation of a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were shot to death inside a Walgreens parking lot. The fatal shooting happened Wednesday near the Walgreens on the corner of Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified...
Car owners leave Pelicans game to find vehicles burglarized Wednesday night
One man said because of the incident he will not be driving his truck in the city again because of how stressful the situation was.
Three teens shot, one killed at Bogalusa birthday party
BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy died and two 14-year-olds were wounded after gunfire erupted at a birthday party Friday night, according to police. Bogalusa police said, they were called to the 800 block of Warren St. When they arrived, they found a large group of people gathered for a birthday party. According to […]
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
Early morning shooting in Algiers leaves man dead, NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to 1700 block of Hendee Street, where a man was found shot to death.
After gunman shoots four at New Orleans dollar store, workers demand safety
One day in September, when Shawn Byrd was working alone in the Family Dollar store in New Orleans' St. Claude neighborhood, a man who'd been shot multiple times staggered in, begging for help. Byrd held up the man's head, to ensure he continued to breathe, and tried to stanch his...
