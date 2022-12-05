Read full article on original website
8 Kilos Cocaine, 1 Kilo Fentanyl, Crack, Firearms Seized in Grand Rapids Drug Bust
Three suspects are now in custody in Grand Rapids in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. 3 Arrested in GRPD Drug Bust - Cocaine, Fentanyl, Firearms Seized. The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with agents from the DEA, made three arrests on Dec. 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in the Grand Rapids area.
WILX-TV
Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
WWMTCw
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
WILX-TV
One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69. Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.
WWMTCw
Driver arrested with drugs, guns and ammunition after trying to run from police
A 43 year old Indiana man was arrested along I-69 in Eaton County, according to a tweet from Michigan State Police. Police say the driver was handcuffed after attempting to run away and get back into his vehicle, according to troopers. VIDEO: Troopers arrest suspect after fleeing from traffic stop.
WWMT
Three arrested, cocaine seized in Grand Rapids drug trafficking investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Grand Rapids wrapped up Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Three suspects were arrested while attempting to transport narcotics to Grand Rapids from out of state, police said. Police news: Teenager shot in Kalamazoo...
15-year-old hospitalized after Kalamazoo shooting
A 15-year-old is in the hospital following a Friday afternoon shooting.
WWMTCw
Teenager shot in Kalamazoo taken to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg Friday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers received reports of the shooting around 3 p.m. on West North Street, near Elm Street, according to police. Kalamazoo news: Meet WMU's new...
Patrick Lyoya family who was unjustly executed sues ex-cop Grand Rapids for $100 million
The family of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was tragically shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in April, has filed a $100 million federal lawsuit against Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the now-retired police officer. Attorneys for the victim’s family claim that during the sad...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
WWMTCw
Family of Naya Reynolds celebrate her life with 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Naya Reynolds , a former WMU student, was a caring and giving person, according to her family. In the spirit of giving back to the community, and honoring Naya Reynolds, a toy drive event took place Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on the west side of Kalamazoo.
Man sentenced for murder of Grand Rapids infant
A 24-year-old has been sentenced for the February murder of a 1-year-old Grand Rapids boy.
WWMTCw
Endangered elderly man found, Michigan State Police say
STURGIS, Mich. — Wednesday, Michigan State Police asked the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. As of Friday around 2:58 a.m., Wes had been found, police said. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black...
WWMTCw
First responders in Portage help a local food pantry
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
newyorkbeacon.com
Patrick Lyoya’s Family Lawsuit Claims Grand Rapids Cops Have A Racist ‘Custom’: Here Are Some Examples
A new lawsuit in Michigan alleges a local police department’s culture of unchecked racism and discrimination in a case centered on the killing of an unarmed Black motorist during a traffic stop earlier this year. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by the family of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese...
jack1065.com
Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
WWMTCw
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
WWMT
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
