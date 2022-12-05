ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Magic GR

8 Kilos Cocaine, 1 Kilo Fentanyl, Crack, Firearms Seized in Grand Rapids Drug Bust

Three suspects are now in custody in Grand Rapids in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. 3 Arrested in GRPD Drug Bust - Cocaine, Fentanyl, Firearms Seized. The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with agents from the DEA, made three arrests on Dec. 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in the Grand Rapids area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Two people arrested for gun charges after traffic stops on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were busy finding guns during traffic stops over the weekend. On Sunday morning, Michigan State Police Troopers from Lansing stopped a car for a traffic violation in Eaton County on I-96. Police said they arrested the driver for gun charges after spotting a handgun in the passenger seat of the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One man arrested after police find guns and drugs in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested after troopers found guns and drugs in a car stopped on I-69. Michigan State Police said troopers from Lansing stopped a car on I-69 in Eaton County. There, they found a 43-year-old man from Indiana who was driving. While investigating, officials found methamphetamine along with guns and ammunition in the car.
EATON COUNTY, MI
frommichiganwithloveblog.com

Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo

This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Teenager shot in Kalamazoo taken to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg Friday afternoon, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers received reports of the shooting around 3 p.m. on West North Street, near Elm Street, according to police. Kalamazoo news: Meet WMU's new...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Endangered elderly man found, Michigan State Police say

STURGIS, Mich. — Wednesday, Michigan State Police asked the public for help in finding Alfred "Wes" Kocher, who was last seen traveling west on US-12 near Sturgis. As of Friday around 2:58 a.m., Wes had been found, police said. Kocher, who has dementia, was last seen wearing a black...
STURGIS, MI
WWMTCw

First responders in Portage help a local food pantry

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
PORTAGE, MI
jack1065.com

Three Rivers man arrested for vehicle theft in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Three Rivers man for Fleeing and Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. It happened around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 in Pavilion Township when deputies observed a vehicle reported stolen out of Portage traveling east on N Avenue near South 29th Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy