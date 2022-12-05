How the Anchorage School District is proposing to close a massive budget gap

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly overrides Bronson budget vetoes, restoring funds to Brother Francis shelter
The Anchorage Assembly has overridden most of Mayor Dave Bronson’s vetoes to next year’s city budget, which it passed last month. The largest veto overridden Tuesday night totaled roughly $1.2 million for Brother Francis shelter to permanently increase its capacity to 120 people. Ordinarily the shelter serves 75 people, but it has been at a surge capacity of 120 since July.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just a week after the 2023 city budget was passed by the Anchorage Assembly, Mayor Dave Bronson announced his vetoes, and within 24 hours, put forth a new resolution to increase the capacity of the Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360 individuals. It was meant to...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly takes no action on Mayor Bronson’s request to expand Sullivan shelter capacity
The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night declined to take up Mayor Dave Bronson’s proposal to increase capacity at the Sullivan Arena homeless shelter. The request comes as cold weather shelter capacity is maxed out across the city. All 200 beds at the Sullivan Arena are full. Bronson’s resolution would expand capacity at the shelter by 160 — to 360 beds.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a foot of snow fell in areas around the region overnight. The Anchorage School District canceled all classes for the day, and a spokesperson for the district said all after-school activities have also been canceled. The district also said rental facilities are closed for use Wednesday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools to be closed on Thursday due to snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools and support facilities will again be closed on Thursday, Dec. 8. “Due to the record snow fall in the last 24 hours, road conditions are not expected to be safe for travel tomorrow morning,” a message to family and staff read. “As a result, all ASD schools and support facilities will be closed Thursday, December 8th. Only emergency staff should report for duty, including all facilities and maintenance staff. A decision about after-school activities will be made by Noon tomorrow.”
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools close for a second day following major snowstorm
A record snowstorm has closed Anchorage and most Mat-Su schools again on Thursday, the second day in a row. All Anchorage and Mat-Su schools closed on Wednesday as a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in many parts of town. The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday evening that schools would be closed again on Thursday.
alaskapublic.org
2 Anchorage candidates request recounts in their Alaska legislative races
Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week, a top state elections official said Tuesday. A recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race, Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai said by email. Election results were certified last week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
FastCast - Dec. 7, 2022. Headlines for Dec. 7, 2022, from Alaska's News Source. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Updated: 15 hours ago. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Residents digging out after heavy snowfall...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly to take up fraught land deal for housing in Girdwood
The Anchorage Assembly will continue public testimony on the proposed Girdwood land deal on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. Girdwood residents packed the Assembly chambers on Tuesday, lining up against the walls, waving dozens of red paper signs with messages like “Listen to Girdwood” and “Public Land Should Equal Public Benefit.” Those who testified overwhelmingly opposed the proposed housing development for numerous reasons, including expected home prices. Many cited a need for more affordable housing in Girdwood, and said they didn’t believe the proposed development would help.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s largest shelter is at capacity. Mayor Bronson wants to add 160 more beds.
The Anchorage Assembly took no action at its meeting Tuesday on Mayor Dave Bronson’s request to expand Sullivan Arena shelter capacity. Read more. Wintry weather has maxed out emergency cold weather shelter capacity in Anchorage. On Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson proposed raising bed capacity at the municipally owned Sullivan Arena from 200 to 360. The Anchorage Assembly may consider the measure at its meeting Tuesday night.
alaskasnewssource.com
Candidate requests recount of House race separated by 7 votes
The Anchorage School District’s financial team went over the fiscal year 2023 budget at Monday night’s Anchorage School Board meeting, combing through the details and coming up with an updated total deficit of around $67 million. Dunleavy kicks off second term, swearing in with Lt. Governor Dahlstrom in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents digging out after heavy snowfall hits Southcentral Alaska
Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Southcentral Alaska schools closed due to major snowfall. Updated: 7 hours ago. Classes are canceled around Southcentral Alaska Wednesday morning after upwards of a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Historic snowstorm buries Anchorage in over a foot of snow
FastCast - Dec. 7, 2022. Headlines for Dec. 7, 2022, from Alaska's News Source. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Updated: 13 hours ago. Mayor’s proposed resolution on Sullivan Arena capacity expansion rejected by Anchorage Assembly. Residents digging out after heavy snowfall...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Governor Dunleavy sworn in for 2nd term
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy was inaugurated to his second term in office on Monday, December 5. In a ceremony at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, the governor took his oath of office, swearing to uphold the constitution of the United States and the State of Alaska.
alaskasnewssource.com
Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week. A state elections official says a recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race. The recounts will take place in Juneau....
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. More than a foot of snow in Anchorage strands drivers across...
Zacks.com
The Joint (JYNT) Expands Operations to Alaska With 3 Clinics
JYNT - Free Report) announced that it signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to extend its footprint in Alaska. Per the agreement, the company will open three clinics in the state. While the first clinic was opened in Wasilla, the second is expected to come in the first quarter of 2023,...
ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project
Oil company Santos scored a victory last week over competitor ConocoPhillips in a long-running dispute over roads needed to access Alaska’s next big petroleum development. For the past year, the companies have feuded over the rights of Australia-based Santos to cross roads that connect its new Pikka project to the North Slope oil hub of […] The post ConocoPhillips loses bid to limit competitor’s access to Alaska’s next big oil project appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
thealaska100.com
An Anchorage engineer is turning plastic waste into big change
An Anchorage engineer is collecting plastic waste washing up on Alaska’s beaches and hopes you will too. Patrick Simpson told Alaska’s News Source that up to 125 million pounds of plastic accumulates on Alaska’s beaches annually. To help combat the environmental impact, Simpson received a grant from...
Gov. Dunleavy to be sworn in Monday at Alaska Airlines Center on UAA campus
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Lt. Gov.-elect Nancy Dahlstrom will be sworn in at 1 pm on Monday, Dec. 5, at the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Alaska Airlines Center. The event, open to the public, will be enhanced with performances from the Alaska Native Heritage Center Dancers, the 11th Airborne Division Band, Stephen Holmstock, and members of the Pipeline Vocal Project. The swearing in will be ceremonial, as by law the new governor must be sworn in at noon, which means there will be a private ceremony before noon in order to follow the letter of the Constitution, which mandates the swearing must occur at noon on the first Monday of December. The event will be live-streamed on Youtube at this link.
Comments / 0