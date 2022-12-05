ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass

By Josh Lanier
 6 days ago

A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said.

Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say started as a road rage incident and ended with them fleeing authorities, Worcester officials said.

A pedestrian on Water Street called police after a Toyota Highlander nearly drove into him around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Worcester police said. The pedestrian argued with the driver, who got out of the SUV and pulled out what looked like a pistol from his waistband. Police later learned it was an Airsoft gun designed to look like a Glock, but it wasn't lethal.

The pedestrian jumped into his own car and chased down the Toyota until police pulled it over along Grafton Street. But as the officer walked toward the SUV to discuss what had happened, the driver floored it and sped away, authorities said.

Police lost sight of the Toyota as they got back into their cruiser, but another responding officer spotted it a few moments later after the SUV crashed and rolled over in front of Roosevelt Elementary School at 1006 Grafton Street, Worcester police said.

Paramedics rushed six of the SUV's seven passengers to the hospital, where Colon died later that morning, authorities said. Responders pronounced Reyes dead at the scene. Police didn't release any updates on the other injured passengers.

The family of Krystal Reyes started a GoFundMe to cover her funeral costs.

"She was the light of the family and the life of the party. She made people feel alive when they were in her presence. You could always count on Krystal to bring laughter to a quiet room and a contagious and undeniable joy."

They have raised nearly $12,000 of the campaign's $15,000 goal.

Miss Leader
6d ago

She was the " light if the family" hanging with a thug that flashes a weapon at another motorist then runs from the cops. Ummmmm, no.

