Firefighters put out room fire in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters put out a residential room fire at Stage Springs Road and Old Goat Road on Monday, according to Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County.

Around 1:08 p.m., the fire department responded to a structure fire call and, upon arrival, firefighters found the fire was isolated to a single room and its contents.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and remained on-scene to monitor for spread to other parts of the structure located east of Creston, according to Cal Fire SLO.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of fire is not yet known.

Updates will be provided as more information comes into the station.

