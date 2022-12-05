Read full article on original website
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Is It Time for a Change Between the Pipes for the Detroit Red Wings?
The Detroit Red Wings dropped a tough one to the Florida Panthers last night by a score of 5-1. I found myself asking the question during the game is it time for a change at goalie? Ville Husso is the clear-cut number 1 for this team and if the playoffs started tomorrow, he would be in net every game, but what about the backup situation? Right now, it is Alex Nedeljkovic but there has been a lot said for how Magnus Hellberg and how he has looked playing in Grand Rapids so is there a conversation for a change?
NHL
LA Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:. Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Blue Jackets: 9 - 15 - 2 (20 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The LA Kings enter tonight having killed 17 of their last 19...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild
The Oilers play their second-straight game against the Minnesota Wild with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest at the Xcel Energy Centre. The Edmonton Oilers begin a two games in two nights road trip on Monday, starting with a 6:00 pm.m MT contest at the Xcel Energy Centre against the Minnesota Wild.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Suzuki leads Canadiens against Kings
Marner can extend point streak to 22 games for Maple Leafs; Robertson, Stars host Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Suzuki leads Canadiens against...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
NHL
Devils Go For Record Vs. Rival Rangers | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to tie an NHL-record with their 12th straight road victory at Madison Square Garden. The Devils aim to tie an NHL-record with a 12th straight road victory when they visit the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden Monday night. You can watch the game on MSGSN,...
NHL
Blue Jackets win Gaudreau's first game against Flames
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets won in Johnny Gaudreau's first game against the Calgary Flames, 3-1 at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Gaudreau played his first nine NHL seasons with the Flames before signing a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets on July 13. "To see the way...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Capped Out
WASHINGTON D.C. - Every time the Kraken has faced off against the Capitals, the home team has come away with the win, and that trend continued Friday in the nation's capital. Despite scoring first, the Kraken couldn't find a way to get through Washington's stout neutral zone play and generated limited scoring chances as a result. Through two periods, Seattle was successful on 46.9-percent of their entries compared to the 54.8-percent success rate they had at home versus this same team just over a week ago. The third period was stronger and brought that success rate up to 57.4-percent thanks to 15 successful entries in the final 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Preds Drop 3-2 Decision to Senators at Home
Nashville Unable to Mount a Comeback After Ottawa Scores Twice in Third Period. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored one goal apiece, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell 3-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena. Trenin got Nashville on the board first late in the second period,...
NHL
Islanders score six, cool off Devils
NEWARK, N.J. -- Brock Nelson scored two goals, and the New York Islanders held on for a 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday. "It's a big win," Nelson said. "We kind of felt like we wanted to come out and play a strong game."
NHL
SAY WHAT - FACING HIS FORMER TEAM
Johnny Gaudreau talks about facing the Flames for the first time this evening. Tonight's game marks the first time Johnny Gaudreau will face off against the organization that drafted him with the 104th overall pick back in 2011. It will no doubt be a memorable night for Gaudreau, who spoke...
NHL
LAK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights
Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
CHL notebook: Oilers prospect Chiasson stars on, off ice
Brandon forward, teammates helped saved man in distress in 'heroic' gesture. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
theScore
NHL Notebook: Brind'Amour talks Canes, Jost on waiver-wire life
Takes, Thoughts, and Trends is theScore's biweekly hockey grab bag. Done work for the day, Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour hopped in his truck and drove to his preteen son's school on Thursday afternoon with two things on his mind: the quality time he'd be spending with Brooks on the trip home, and the minor hockey practice later that evening.
NHL
Makiniemi makes 23 saves in first NHL start, Sharks defeat Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Eetu Makiniemi made 23 saves in his first NHL start, and the San Jose Sharks ended a four-game skid with a 6-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Hertl and...
NHL
LAK@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-2 loss by the Kings on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game began, captain Nick Suzuki was honored for winning the Molson Cup in November. The Kings enjoyed a strong start in the opening frame. Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ McDavid on Pace for NHL’s Most Points in Over 25 Years
It’s one thing for an NHL player to be on a record pace over a few games, or even a month. But when that high level of production is maintained for a significant portion of the season, then you can start talking seriously about reaching new milestones. The Edmonton...
NHL
McCarron of Predators to enter NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program
TORONTO/NEW YORK - The National Hockey League Players' Association and National Hockey League announced today that forward Michael McCarron of the Nashville Predators will be unavailable to his Club for an indefinite period while he receives care from the player assistance program of the NHL and NHLPA. Under the terms...
