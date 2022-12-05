Read full article on original website
Just Me This Time
6d ago
he just wants to know where all the cash he stashed was.
Reply
9
Lisa Corradini
6d ago
I personally can't wait, too see him go.
Reply(1)
11
Related
WGAL
One-on-one interview with outgoing Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second – and final – term, and he sat down with News 8 to talk about his time in the state's top office. Wolf talks about the transition from the private sector to public office. Part 2. Wolf talks about...
WGAL
Changes made to Pennsylvania SNAP benefits in 2022
There were some big changes made to SNAP benefits this year in Pennsylvania. Video above: Expansion of SNAP benefits announced. In September of 2022, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known as SNAP. The change meant an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians...
WGAL
Chilly Weekend
Friday is our transitional day. We'll start the day off with sunshine and temperatures near freezing, then more clouds arrive from the west closer to sunset. Temperatures will be seasonably cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A couple of storm systems affect our weather this weekend. First...
Comments / 11