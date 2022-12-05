Read full article on original website
Coachella Hosts Tree-Lighting, Anime-Themed Holiday Parade This Week
(CNS) – City officials will begin the holiday season in Coachella with a tree-lighting event and an anime-themed holiday parade this week. The free tree-lighting event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of City Hall, 1515 6th St. The annual holiday parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Westerfield Way.
Foothills Loop Allows Chance to See Local Wildlife
The foothills surrounding the Coachella Valley often look like barren wasteland – beautiful certainly, but hardly a place that could support life. Such is not the case. One easy to reach hiking trail where you can spot wildlife that lives close to valley homes and businesses is Palm Desert’s Gabby Hayes Trail.
Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration
The Indian Wells Golf Resort is hosting its first annual Winterfest event where people can see holiday lights, ice skate, and participate in other activities. The golf resort has light-up holiday displays across the golf course. There is an ice skating rink that will be on display until January 1, 2023. To ice skate, you The post Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City hosts annual tree lighting ceremony
The City of Cathedral City is having its annual Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday to officially kick off the holiday season. "North Pole Village" has been set up across from Cathedral City City Hall. It will happen from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be at the ceremony for The post Cathedral City hosts annual tree lighting ceremony appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season
In the spirit of the Holiday Season. Palm Springs Aerial Tramway lit a 45-foot tree with over 4,000 LED lights. The Tramway representatives say that the tree is so tall that it can be seen throughout the Coachella Valley. UFC Hall-of-Famer Cub Swanson served as the 2022 celebrity tree lighter for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s 45-Foot Tree is lit for the holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Airport to double restaurants, include local representation
Palm Springs International Airport will double its restaurants and include more local representation with a new concessions program that will begin in 2023, officials said Tuesday. “Our staff has spent countless hours working with the Airport Commission and community stakeholders to ensure that a local feel and sense of place...
Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides.
The Indio International Tamale Festival is on its fourth day of the festival. You will find many vendors at Miles Avenue Park in Indio from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. The address is 82524 Miles Ave. Indio, CA 92201 This event is FREE to attend and open to everyone. Musical acts and performances are open The post Last day of the 30th International Tamale Festival with music, food, and rides. appeared first on KESQ.
One Local Church Gives Back This Holiday Season
Southwest Church kicked off the month of December, with what they call Serve Weekend. Volunteers from all around the valley come together to help serve and give back to the community in any way they can. “We rally all of our people, we rally all of our partners in the...
12/6 KVCR Midday News: Auction for Offshore Wind Farms, Menifee Freeway Overpass Project, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Today marks the first-ever U.S. auction to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms off the West Coast. Despite a mild 2022 fire season in California, caution is still key even in December. Californians are picking...
JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Announces Restoration and Recreation of the Interior of Walt Disney’s Plane to Its 1960s Design
Today the Palm Springs Air Museum celebrated Walt Disney’s birthday with a VIP party and the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane. Rarely exhibited items from the interior of the aircraft—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”—are now on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more. These items are on long-term loan from the Walt Disney Archives to the museum.
Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport
Note: The original version of this article stated that the council voted 4-0 to ask for some adjustments and bring back the airport proposal. The proposal actually passed during the meeting. Visitors to Palm Springs International Airport could soon see more retail and food options that are familiar to Coachella Valley locals. The Palm Springs The post Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport appeared first on KESQ.
Tree lighting ceremony for that small-town feel
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District (BCVRP) helped open up the Christmas season by hosting the 29th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Cherry Valley Grange Monday evening, Nov. 28. Several dozen people gathered in the chilly evening for hot chocolate, cookies and the continuation of a decades-long...
FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program
FIND Food Bank is trying to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season, especially seniors who may have a hard time getting food in their fridges. Slots are open for seniors interested in receiving food from the food bank as part of the Senior Feeding Program. The program has 35 distribution sites across the The post FIND Food Bank now enrolling for Senior Feeding Program appeared first on KESQ.
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
Indio, December 09 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Indio. The Riverside Polytechnic soccer team will have a game with Shadow Hills High School on December 08, 2022, 16:00:00. The Coachella Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Indio High School on December 08, 2022, 16:00:00.
Palm Springs Swearing-in Ceremony Scheduled
PALM SPRINGS — One of the biggest days for a candidate in any election, after winning, of course, is the official swearing-in ceremony. When persons elected to office take the oath, they swear or affirm that they will faithfully and impartially discharge the duties of the office to the best of their ability.
Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused
Traffic on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage is moving safely again after a fiery disruption to the Tuesday morning commute. Just after 9:00 a.m., a van became engulfed in flames on Highway 111 eastbound near Mirage Road. Fire crews tell News Channel 3 that no injuries were reported and the fire was contained within minutes The post Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused appeared first on KESQ.
Trio Arrested In Thermal; Facing Gun Charges
Weapons confiscated during the arrest of 2 suspects in Thermal CA Dec 2nd 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Deputies have arrested 2 men from Coachella and one from Indio during a traffic stop on Airport Boulevard in Thermal. The suspects had a loaded short-barreled rifle with a high...
Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio
Family members of two brothers are in mourning. They are sharing their plea for answers after they say their loved ones were found dead inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. Indio Police are investigating the case as a double homicide. You can read more on that story here Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies The post Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico
Calexico- Calexico police say a murder suspect from Indio was arrested Saturday night around 10 pm in Calexico as he crossed the border. According to authorities, the 19 year old man is accused of shooting and killing another man in Indio. He was booked into Imperial County jail and is waiting extradition to Riverside County jail for court proceedings. The Calexico police The post Calexico man arrested as he tries to flee to Mexico appeared first on KYMA.
