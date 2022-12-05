ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishersville, VA

pagevalleynews.com

Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images

LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
LURAY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Hearing For Two Augusta County Men Delayed

VERONA, Va – A delay in the case of two Augusta County men accused of defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Online records showed that the hearing Friday morning to possibly set a plea date or trial date for Richard Moore and Michael Donovan was continued until next Thursday afternoon in the Circuit Court.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
theriver953.com

Manassas man is arrested after a reckless high speed chase

Fauquier County and Culpeper Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Manassas man after an extremely reckless high speed chase. Tony Darrell Payne of Manassas is facing a number of charges after a high-speed chase through Fauquier County. The 41-year-old was observed driving erratically at the intersection of Catlett...
MANASSAS, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.

NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

VSP charging teen in fatal August crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...

