pagevalleynews.com
Luray man charged with poisoning, filming non-consenting adult and distributing images
LURAY, Dec. 7 — A Page County grand jury issued 25 indictments against a Luray man on Wednesday in Page County Circuit Court. The charges against David Howard Wright II include a Class 3 felony for poisoning someone, as well as 24 Class 1 misdemeanors for filming a non-consenting nude person (14 counts) and then distributing those images (10 counts).
wsvaonline.com
Hearing For Two Augusta County Men Delayed
VERONA, Va – A delay in the case of two Augusta County men accused of defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz. Online records showed that the hearing Friday morning to possibly set a plea date or trial date for Richard Moore and Michael Donovan was continued until next Thursday afternoon in the Circuit Court.
Suspect in deadly UVA football shooting appears in court
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, was led into court wearing handcuffs, leg irons and a striped jail jumpsuit.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek juveniles who are subjects of family custody dispute
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brian Daniels and his brother, 11-year-old Isaiah Daniels, subjects of a family custody dispute. Brian and Isaiah’s last known whereabouts were with their biological grandmother, Tanya Belisle. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian and Isaiah Daniels or...
Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in gas station armed robbery
Officers with the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a gas station on Friday night.
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
Police seize firearms, $16,000 worth of fentanyl in Virginia drug bust
Two suspects were arrested in a drug bust in the town of Culpeper that resulted in the seizure of firearms and fentanyl pills, according to Virginia State Police.
WHSV
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police report scam phone calls from person ID’g as sheriff’s deputy
Albemarle County Police are alerting the community to a scam in which a caller identifies himself as Sean Hackney of the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office. The caller says there is a warrant for the arrest of the individual, due to a missed court date, but the matter can be resolved through a transfer of funds.
WHSV
Man shot by police at Silver Legacy is person of interest in case of missing Virginia man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 9 P.M. UPDATE: A man shot by the Reno Police Department in downtown Reno is a person of interest in the disappearance of a Virginia man, the Page County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray, Virginia, area...
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
theriver953.com
Manassas man is arrested after a reckless high speed chase
Fauquier County and Culpeper Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Manassas man after an extremely reckless high speed chase. Tony Darrell Payne of Manassas is facing a number of charges after a high-speed chase through Fauquier County. The 41-year-old was observed driving erratically at the intersection of Catlett...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.
NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
cbs19news
Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
NBC 29 News
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
WHSV
Man wanted in Page County hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (WHSV) - Marcus Lee Lewis, the man wanted to connection to a missing man from Page County, is in critical condition at a Nevada hospital following a police-involved shooting over the weekend. According to WHSV’s sister station KOLO 8 News Now, the Reno Police Department was called on...
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
WSET
Plea agreement reached in 2019 Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The attorney representing Phillip Westmoreland, who’s accused of causing a gas station explosion that killed four in Rockbridge County in 2019, tells ABC13 news that a plea agreement has been reached. "The parties in the Westmoreland case have reached a compromise plea agreement....
